Vehicle overview

Recently, General Motors trucks were known for providing excellent utility but disappointing levels of passenger comfort and interior quality. That generalization was laid to rest last year, however, when the GMC Sierra, as well as its more common twin, the Chevrolet Silverado, received a major redesign.

As a result, the 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 is now one of the best choices for a full-size half-ton pickup. The full redesign addressed nearly all of the previous Sierra's faults. Highlights included updated styling, an improved interior with higher-quality materials and tighter build quality, a more rugged frame and redesigned steering and suspension components for better handling response and ride comfort. GMC also added new safety features like stability control and side curtain airbags.

This latest GMC Sierra is now very suitable for a wide array of truck buyers, from the general consumer to the contractor. It boasts a wide variety of body styles and configurations, an available 403-horsepower V8, a comfortable ride, decent handling and steering and enough comfort and entertainment features to rival a luxury sedan.

Compared to the Chevy Silverado, the 2008 GMC Sierra is a little more upscale in terms of styling -- particularly on the Denali trim -- but overall, the differences are minor. Both are highly recommended for half-ton-truck shoppers. Alternately, if one doesn't find GM's trucks to his or her liking, the Nissan Titan and Toyota Tundra are two other highly recommended models to check out.