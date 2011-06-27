  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(83)
Appraise this car

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • New, more fuel-efficient engines
  • improved interior
  • quiet highway ride.
  • Transmission ratios too widely spaced for optimal towing performance.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$24,996 - $31,950
Used Sierra 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A wide range of body styles, an overhauled interior and a lineup of powerful and fuel-efficient engines make the 2014 GMC Sierra a solid pick in the full-size pickup class.

Vehicle overview

Modern pickup trucks serve not just as hauling and towing workhorses, but daily drivers and family shuttles as well. Of course, the grunt work requires some muscle, so it's no surprise that in the past buyers usually passed on the base V6 engines and opted for substantially stronger (but thirstier) V8s. But with the increased emphasis on fuel economy lately, manufacturers have been beefing up their trucks' six-cylinder engines, and the redesigned 2014 GMC Sierra has joined the party. Among its many improvements, this all-new Sierra has a competitive V6 engine that will meet the needs of a great many truck buyers.

Of course, the 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 still offers V8 power in the form of burly 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter mills, which now benefit from direct fuel injection and cylinder deactivation for better power and efficiency. However, if you like the Sierra's generous passenger/cargo space but don't have massive hauling/towing requirements, the new 4.3-liter V6 should more than suffice. It makes 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet of torque and can tow up to 7,200 pounds when properly equipped. Fuel economy ratings are impressive as well, with an estimated 18 mpg city and 24 mpg highway on two-wheel-drive models.

In addition to getting a stronger base V6 engine, the GMC Sierra has shed some pounds in this redesign, so there's not quite so much truck to move around in the first place. A regular cab model with the V6 and a 6.5-foot pickup bed, for example, weighs 250 fewer pounds than its predecessor. This year also brings revised suspension tuning for a smoother ride, forward-hinged rear doors on extended cab models (in place of the awkward, reverse-opening half doors on the old Sierra) and newly available safety features such as a forward collision-alert system, a lane-departure warning system and trailer sway control.

Although the new Sierra retains the boxy, all-business look of previous GMC Sierras, the automaker's designers have modernized the styling a bit. Among the updates are a massive new grille, revised bumpers and more sculpted sheet metal around the wheelwells. Those who regularly haul a lot of people and cargo will be pleased to know that the Sierra 1500 crew cab now offers a 6.5-foot cargo box in addition to the previous 5.75-foot box. Inside, GMC has upgraded the Sierra's upholstery, dash and door-panel materials, and you can now get an 8-inch touchscreen display with the brand's IntelliLink infotainment interface (the GMC equivalent of Chevy's MyLink) and smartphone integration.

All told, the 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is fully competitive with its long-time and similarly capable rivals, the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 as well as the Toyota Tundra. This is especially true now that GMC offers a V6 engine that promises ample performance along with good fuel economy. With such a strong group of choices, your pick for a full-size pickup may come down to feature availability or even styling preference.

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 models

The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is a full-size pickup offered in a variety of cab/cargo-bed configurations in both two- and four-wheel drive. Body styles include regular cab, extended (double) cab and crew cab. Regular cabs can be had with either a 6.5-foot standard bed or an 8-foot bed. Extended cabs come with the 6.5-foot standard bed, while crew cabs can be had with either a 5.75-foot short bed or the 6.5-foot standard bed.

Regular cabs can be had in base or midlevel SLE trims. Double cabs and crew cabs are available in base, SLE, well-appointed SLT and off-road-oriented Z71 trims.

The base Sierra comes with 17-inch steel wheels, chrome bumpers and grille, air-conditioning, cruise control, power windows and door locks, a tilt steering wheel, cloth upholstery, rubber floor covering, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a four-speaker AM/FM sound system with a 4-inch color display and USB and auxiliary inputs.

The SLE adds stainless steel finish wheels, deep-tint glass, an "E-Z" lift/lower tailgate, LED cargo box lighting, power/heated mirrors, keyless entry, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, adjustable driver lumbar support, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, OnStar telematics, a color driver information display and an upgraded IntelliLink audio system (with an 8-inch color display, satellite radio, HD radio, Pandora radio, a CD player and voice control functionality).

Stepping up to the SLT adds chrome trim, 18-inch alloy wheels, remote starting, power folding mirrors, a trailer towing package, universal garage opener, an anti-theft system, a rear window defroster, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 110-volt power outlet, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power driver and passenger front seats and driver-seat memory settings.

The Z71 trim, which is added atop the SLE or SLT, features off-road-oriented hardware such as special shock absorbers, a heavy-duty air cleaner, hill-descent control, underbody shields, recovery hooks and a few unique exterior and interior styling tweaks.

Many of the items on the upper trim levels are offered on the lower ones as options, while other available features (depending on trim level and configuration) include various axle ratios, a power sliding rear window, a power sunroof, side steps, parking sensors, ventilated front seats, a Bose audio system, a navigation system and a rear-seat entertainment system with a Blu-Ray player. Notably, the Max Trailering package features an integrated trailer brake controller, heavier-duty suspension calibration and a higher-capacity radiator.

Another key option group is the Driver Alert package, which features a lane-departure warning system, a forward collision-alert system, a safety alert seat, and front and rear parking sensors. There are a few other packages available as well -- highlights include 20-inch wheels, side steps, front and rear parking sensors and a power sliding rear window.

2014 Highlights

Redesigned for 2014, the GMC Sierra benefits from weight reduction and a lineup of new, more fuel-efficient engines including a now-competitive V6.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all but the SLT trim is a 4.3-liter V6 with 285 hp and 305 lb-ft of torque. As with all other Sierra 1500 engines, it comes matched to a six-speed automatic transmission and either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. Maximum towing capacity, when properly equipped, is fairly generous at 7,200 pounds. GMC estimates fuel economy to be 20 mpg combined (18 mpg city/24 mpg highway) for rear-wheel drive. With 4WD, it drops to 19 mpg combined (17 mpg city/22 mpg highway).

The 5.3-liter V8, which is standard on the SLT and optional on other Sierras, makes 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. Properly equipped, trucks with this engine can tow up to 11,400 pounds. With rear-wheel drive, Sierras with the 5.3-liter V8 will achieve 19 mpg combined (16 mpg city/23 mpg highway) and 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city/22 mpg highway) for 4WD, the EPA says.

Optional on the SLT is a 6.2-liter V8. The EPA estimates 17 mpg combined (15 mpg city/21 mpg highway) for rear-wheel drive and 17 mpg combined (14 mpg city/20 mpg highway) for 4WD.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 GMC Sierra include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control (with trailer sway control), front and rear seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes services such as automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen-vehicle assistance. All-new cab structures for the three configurations (standard, double and crew cabs) bring improved structural stiffness and crashworthiness to the 2014 model.

Options include a rearview camera, front and rear park assist and a suite of driver aids that includes a lane departure-warning system and a forward collision-alert system.

In government crash tests the 2014 GMC Sierra earned a five-star rating overall with five stars for frontal and side crash and four start for rollover tests.

Driving

The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500's new V6 provides ample thrust and is light-years ahead of the old V6, not only in terms of power and performance but also refinement. Another indication of this engine's all-around legitimacy is that it is available on nearly all trim levels and body style levels, rather than being relegated only to work truck variants, as was the case with the old V6.

As you would expect, the 5.3-liter V8 delivers solid thrust with good manners, though there's still a bit of vibration during hard acceleration. More seamless than ever, however, is the fuel-saving cylinder deactivation system, which swaps between V8 and V4 modes with complete transparency.

The six-speed automatic provides smooth and timely gearchanges in normal driving. But despite the pull of the Sierra's huskier new engines, we've noticed that there's still too big a gap between the transmission's gear ratios when towing. There are rumors of an upcoming eight-speed transmission -- it would be a welcome addition. That said, we've towed a trailer with an 8,600-pound load behind a Sierra equipped with the 5.3-liter V8 and the Max Trailering package, and there was plenty of reserve grunt.

Overall ride and handling dynamics are noticeably improved over those of the old truck. The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 feels robust structurally, yet most versions are compliant and comfortable over broken pavement, though the stiffer ride on trucks with the Max Trailering package can grow tiresome. The 2014 Sierra is also very quiet, with road noise snuffed out and only a whisper of wind noise at freeway speeds. The GMC is also steady around turns, and its steering is well-weighted. Off road, the Sierra shudders less when bouncing around on rocky trails, exhibiting better composure than ever before.

Interior

With this redesign, all-new cab structures bring improved structural stiffness and crashworthiness to the 2014 model. GMC also improved the cabin quality on lower trims, on which materials and build quality are noticeably better. There are also more bins and cubbies than before, and SLT trims have up to five USB ports to keep all your devices charged and happy. The IntelliLink system deserves special mention for its available 8-inch touchscreen that features clear, intuitive controls; redundant knobs and buttons; and a very effective voice command interface. You'll use this interface to take care of most navigation, audio and phone functions in the GMC Sierra.

With a choice of bench or buckets (depending on trim level) up front, as well as available heating, ventilation and adjustable lumbar support, the Sierra's thickly padded seats promise plenty of long-trip comfort. Although the cabs' basic dimensions are unchanged from those of last year, there is a smidge more rear legroom than before, and front occupants have more fore/aft seat adjustment range.

Gone are the awkward reverse-opening rear doors of the previous extended cab, as the newly minted double cab has traditional forward-hinged doors that make it much easier to get in and out of the backseat. The new cabin also rides on improved body mounts for reduced noise and vibration, while clambering into the bed is made easier by clever steps and handholds built into each rear corner.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 GMC Sierra 1500.

5(34%)
4(18%)
3(22%)
2(13%)
1(13%)
3.5
83 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 83 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Dangerous headlights
larry_rymal,02/07/2015
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Comfortable, secure-feeling pickup. Overall quality feel is pure A-1. Daytime confidence value just can't be higher. Motor is strong, shifting is smooth after about 1000 miles. Tows well without sagging in the back due to trailer tongue weight. Best truck I have owned. But, this truck has a blemish--a dangerous one. In rural areas, the headlamp lighting is awful. There is no lateral light spill to assist turning onto intersecting roads. None. Left turns are the worse. You will be turning into total darkness. The effect is as if you have a burned out left lamp. Going straight, the hi-beam doesn't "reach out and touch" enough. You will need to buy auxiliary lighting.
Love my GMC
Jay,03/05/2016
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I have put 30,000 miles on my truck before writing this review. No problems at all! Lots of highway miles, lots of testing on dirt roads/paths. Navigation is fantastic, interior on the new models is hands down the best fit and finish of any truck. Transmission shifts silky smooth (dodge was terrible). Headlights are not the brightest, but I have the fog lamps and use them all the time anyway. 5.3 V8 is great, from the school of thought that a full size pickup should have a V8 ( Sorry ford). Get a Sierra, you will not be disappointed.
Truck is a mess
BB1972,12/22/2015
SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I have a 2014 GMC Sierra Double Cab 2 wheel drive. I absolutely loved the looks of the truck but I have had nothing but issues since day one. The transmission cannot figure out what gear it needs at slow speeds and when it does it jumps and clunks underneath. I have a problem in the rear of the truck that when I back out of my driveway or hit a bump it clunks and bangs. The steering wheel sticks to the right when coming off the highway. When I took it in for repair they would not fix the problem because the could not get a repeat event. I have had several since then which is a huge safety issue. I have problems with rough idling at lights almost like it wants to stall. I have taken my truck in twice for humming in the rear. The first time I was told that it was normal. I returned it a second time and they replaced the gears in the rear end. I am starting to have the same problems again. My grade braking comes on periodically for about five seconds. I cannot even keep my coffee in the cup holder because of the intense vibration on the highway. So far I still have the same issues with 18,000 miles on the truck. I have tried to trade it in but I cannot get anything for it. I filed a claim with GMC and all I get is its taking some time because we don't have the VIN number. I have given the number twice to them so far and nothing. I will never buy another GMC. My next step is the better business bureau. I have been a GM fan for years but this truck is an absolute mess.
Transmission problem
mb1951,10/17/2014
Ever since I purchased this truck I have dealt with a transmission that constantly up and down shifts especially at slow speeds. It's as if the computer can't decide what gear the tranny should be in so it keeps switching back and forth between gears. The result is hesitation then clanking as the car accelerates or reduces speed. I have been back to the dealership on multiple occassions and as expected they can't replicate the problem???Ironically anyone I let drive the truck always comes back and says what's up with your transmission. I can't believe I was the only "lucky" guy that purchased a lemon. I wish GMC would at least acknowledge there is an issue!!!!!!
See all 83 reviews of the 2014 GMC Sierra 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 GMC Sierra 1500
More About This Model

The low thrum of the new 5.3-liter Ecotec3 V8 engine calls little attention to itself as we cruise alongside the Pacific Ocean in a brand-new 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup. Our weekend target is El Capitan State Beach, just west of Santa Barbara, California, and our accommodations are latched on behind in the form of a 23-foot Airstream travel trailer.

Our usual reaction to equipment like this would spawn a full-blown tow test on the nearest sweltering desert grade. We'd treat the trailer like so much deadweight, never venturing inside unless we needed to shift ballast around. Actual camping wouldn't occur.

This outing is different: The coastal weather is too mild, the roads too flat. Besides, our previous 2009 pickup-truck comparison test proved that Chevrolet and GMC pickups tow well in conditions far more brutal than these. Strong as they were, those trucks felt old, tight and fidgety inside; no one on the test team looked forward to spending much time in them, towing or otherwise.

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Pickup

Camping done right is a stress-free pursuit. We intend to see if the redesigned 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup can deliver us to the campsite primed and ready for some serious kicking back the moment we step from the cab.

More of a Good Thing
We're even less concerned about ultimate grade-climbing performance today because we've got one of three new Ecotec3 engines offered in the 2014 GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado. The "3" stands for a trio of engine technologies that greatly expand the performance envelope: direct injection, variable valve timing and cylinder deactivation.

With them our 5.3-liter V8 can deliver up to 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, 40 and 48 more of each, respectively than the previous 5.3-liter. With a light foot (and no trailer) it'll drink less fuel, too. The EPA rates our 4x4 at 16 city/22 highway and 18 mpg combined: 1 mpg and some 6 percent better than last year's weaker 5.3-liter V8 could manage.

Backed with last year's likable six-speed automatic, the going is smooth. Our 4x4 accelerates smartly when asked and never struggles. With the trailer detached, it drops into V4 mode more readily than ever before, but the switchover is now undetectable.

Earlier, before we climbed into our tow rig, we took a spin in another Sierra fitted with the new base 4.3-liter V6 and found that it's no slouch either. Its fortified output of 285 hp and 305 lb-ft of torque (90 and 45 more than before) works equally well with the six-speed automatic.

It's a better drive than Ford's base V6, in fact, because the GMC's 27-lb-ft torque advantage keeps gear hunting at bay on the same roads that recently flummoxed our F-150. V6 fuel economy estimates are not yet available.

Refined Cabin
Beyond power and drivability, the most notable advances to the 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 have to do with the cabin itself.

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Pickup

Minimal engine noise enters the cabin, and the volume doesn't rise much when we prod the engine to work hard. Downshifts do not result in a ruckus or raised voices. And the 5.3-liter V8 and 4.3-liter V6 feel equally smooth.

Wind noise and road noise don't call attention to themselves, either. There's a faint whisper of each, but no more.

A newly engineered cab has everything to do with this. Outwardly, the doors are now inset into the body instead of wrapping over the top. The upper rear corner is now rounded, allowing continuous triple seals to run around the perimeter of the opening for tighter and more reliable sealing. Underneath, new cab mounts offer improved isolation from vibrations percolating up from a strengthened fully boxed frame.

Most Spacious Backseat
But the cab improvements don't just keep out noise. The backseat of the 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab we're driving has 2.2 inches more rear legroom than last year. There are now 40.9 inches of the stuff, up from 38.7 inches.

This is some trick because the Sierra's wheelbase and cab length dimensions are unchanged. Instead the rear seat has been set back a bit farther, while the front seatbacks have been reshaped to offer more knee and shin clearance to those behind.

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Pickup

It's also much easier to climb into the backseat because the center door pillar has been moved forward. The rear doors are now a couple inches longer, new hinges let them open wider and the combined result is much more foot clearance as we slip in and out.

These much-needed improvements finally bring GMC's Crew Cab — its most popular cab offering by far — up to snuff. Our tallest 6-foot-2-inch staffer could sit back there all day long.

Must Be in the Front Row
But the most visible changes of all greet those seated up front. The newly designed dash is quite handsome, and the look and feel of the materials has been raised a notch or two. Convincing brushed aluminum trim adorns the cabin in just-right amounts on the volume SLE and deluxe SLT grades.

This new interior is extremely functional, too, particularly the central audio and climate controls. Both are much easier to use thanks to a redesigned combination of knobs and simplified buttons.

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Pickup

Higher-level Intellilink audio functions, including Pandora, are easy to sort through on the 8-inch color touchscreen that comes in at the SLE level. At times there's a slight lag, but we're rarely bothered because the icons illuminate to acknowledge the request. Another $795 adds navigation to this interface.

A telescoping steering wheel is available at last, and we also like the available 4.2-inch color information screen between the gauges. The level of information it offers falls roughly between Ford F-150 and Ram 1500.

Other Mechanical Changes
In general, the 2014 GMC Sierra's ride comfort is smoother than before, owing to some fine-tuning. But rear leaf springs are still in play. Low-level jitters and jiggles are still part of the unladen experience. The coil-sprung Ram 1500 continues to rule this arena.

The move to electronic power steering, on the other hand, is a clear step forward because the calibration is spot-on. The new Sierra goes down the road confidently, with a well-defined, straight-ahead feel and proportional effort through the corners.

GMC now offers the base V6 in all cab, wheelbase and drive combinations, including a new 153-inch wheelbase that supports the Crew Cab and the 6-foot-6-inch midsize bed. This combination was previously restricted to 2500 and 3500 HD versions of the Sierra.

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Pickup

Late this year the third Ecotec3 engine, a 6.2-liter V8, will appear. No official power ratings have been released at this point, but the engineers say it'll make about 420 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque, more of each than any other engine in the class. The high-zoot Denali will arrive about the same time.

Towing Details
GM staffers tell us the Ecotec3 V6 engine earns a best-in-class tow rating of 7,200 pounds. Trouble is, that rating only applies to the four-wheel-drive model since it comes standard with a 3.42 axle ratio. The Double Cab 4x2 V6 model we would have used in our recent Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500 V6 tow test would have topped out at 6,000 pounds.

The 5.3-liter V8 Crew Cab 4x4 we're sitting in can tow 9,600 pounds thanks to optional zero-cost 3.42 axles. An optional Max Trailering package with 3.73 axles and stiffer leaf springs will boost that to 11,200 pounds: The 11,500-pound advertised maximum tow rating requires the 4x2 Double Cab configuration. Add the mighty 6.2-liter V8 and it nudges to 12,000 pounds.

Of course GMC, like Chevrolet, has decided to ignore the new SAE tow rating procedure that would make these numbers relevant to the competition. As it stands, the ratings are only useful for comparison within the GM family.

Time for S'mores
At present, the Crew Cab is the only 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 configuration available. Lower-priced regular and double cab versions will come later in summer. The Max Trailering, Denali and 6.2-liter V8 engine options show up toward the end of the year.

The volume-selling SLE comes standard with the V6. Its least expensive configuration for now is the 4x2 crew cab short bed, which starts at $36,680. A 5.3-liter V8 comes standard in the SLT, which starts at $40,970. In either case add another $300 for the long wheelbase and 6-foot-6-inch bed and $3,150 for four-wheel drive.

Our particular 2104 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4x4 short bed truck carries a base price of $44,120. With a load of options it comes to $50,485, including things like navigation, the trailer brake controller, Driver Alert package ($845), sunroof ($995), 20-inch wheels ($995), Z71 Off-Road package ($430), heated and cooled seats ($650) and a few others.

At the end of the day, we unhook our Airstream and unfurl its awning in a fantastic mood, ready for some serious inaction. The trip here was utterly painless.

This quick weekend getaway tells us that many of the grievances we've accumulated about the outgoing truck simply no longer apply. The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup is now a very pleasant place to pass the time on a long journey to nowhere in particular. Or to work, for that matter.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Crew Cab, Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Double Cab. Available styles include SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), and SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is priced between $26,500 and$31,950 with odometer readings between 36532 and117199 miles.
  • The Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE is priced between $20,995 and$28,995 with odometer readings between 44712 and134213 miles.
  • The Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Base is priced between $19,900 and$19,900 with odometer readings between 79382 and79382 miles.
  • The Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali is priced between $24,996 and$24,996 with odometer readings between 170818 and170818 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2014 Sierra 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,900 and mileage as low as 36532 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500.

Can't find a used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,307.

Find a used GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,718.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,547.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $14,606.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 GMC Sierra 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sierra 1500 lease specials

Related Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles