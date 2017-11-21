Purchased 2018 GMC Sierra all terrain in July 2018 due to overall styling, handling and I once had complete faith in GM. Approx. A month after purchase the transmission started the hard shifts and I took it in for service and all was well for a couple more months. Had my 10000 mile service completed in December and had the transmission reprogrammed and fluids flushed. All seemed to be functioning satisfactorily. 1/15/2019 I was backing out of a driveway and I lost all guages, power steering, heated seats, transmission and about every other vital system all while blocking both Lanes of traffic. A positive note these trucks are quite easy to push with one person pushing but you'll need someone stronger than my ten year old to steer if the power steering is out. Got the truck towed to dealer, left overnight since it was after hours and when the technician got to it codes were present but they claim it started and operated as it should. called GM to see what they would do as I don't feel this truck is safe or reliable enough to be in the road or to be used as my work truck pulling trailers and will absolutely not let one of my employees drive it knowing what happened the last time I drove it and they were unwilling to do anything at all. We purchased two of these vehicles at the same time and the other one has been great so far but at $50k a shot and a50/50 chance of getting a good one vs a bad one and GM unwilling to stand behind their product I would recommend spending your money else where.

