Consumer Rating
(22)
1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cab. Powerful V-8 engine options. Traditional truck styling.
  • Aging design. Fisher-Price interior plastics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

GM has figured out a way to steal some thunder from the Dodge Ram and the new Ford F-Series. Their entire line of truck engines is infused with notable horsepower and torque output figures, which goes a long way toward selling the consumer on these aging pickups.

Every Sierra gasoline engine, from the base V6 to the king-of-the-hill V8, benefits from Vortec technology which provides healthy power and torque ratings. For example, the standard 4300 V6 makes an ample 200 horsepower, and the optional 5700 V8 is a much more satisfying powerplant than Ford's new overhead cam designs. Also available are regular- and heavy-duty turbodiesels sporting 6.5 liters of displacement. For 1998, turbodiesels are infused with additional power and torque. All Sierras have four-wheel anti-lock braking.

The optional side access panel makes the extended cab model a true family vehicle. Loading cargo into the rear of the cab is much easier, too. To qualify for the side access panel, you must order a 1500-series extended cab equipped with SLE or SLT trim and a Vortec 5000 or Vortec 5700 engine mated to an automatic transmission. In contrast, Ford provides a third door standard on all extended cab models, making life much easier. And for 1998, Dodge offers optional rear doors on both sides of the truck.

Creature comforts aren't forgotten in the Sierra. Automakers are constantly trying to make their trucks more car-like, so GM has made rear seat heating ducts standard on the Sierra extended cab. Shoulder belts are height adjustable to fit a variety of physiques, and upholstery choices include leather. Heck, you'd hardly know this was a truck, especially with the passenger car tires that give some versions of the Sierra a nicer ride and quieter interior.

Improvements for 1998 include second-generation airbags for front seat passengers, a standard PassLock theft deterrent system, reduced rolling resistance tires on 1500-series models and three new exterior colors. An all-new Sierra is due in mid-1998 as a 1999 model, so revisions this year are understandably minimal.

Although Chevrolet's own C/K Series garners the greatest amount of publicity, GMC's equivalents are pretty strong sellers themselves. Sierras, in fact, account for close to half of GMC output. Americans continue to clamor for burly pickups, whether for their macho image or for real down and dirty work. Whether you choose a light-duty two-wheel-drive (C1500) or the massive four-wheel-drive K3500 Club Coupe on a 155.5-inch wheelbase, GMC gives both Chevrolet and its Ford/Dodge rivals a run for their money.

1998 Highlights

With an all-new Sierra just one year away, changes are minimal. Diesel engines make more power and torque, extended cab models get rear heater ducts, a PassLock theft-deterrent system is standard, 1500-Series trucks get reduced rolling resistance tires and three new colors debut. Second-generation airbags are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 GMC Sierra 1500.

5(68%)
4(23%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
22 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

like a rock is true to the name
seadoog01,02/23/2010
when i purchased this truck it had 142000 miles on it,it has 232000 now and its like a tank had to replace a few little things but for the most this truck is something to have i have had people try and buy it but its part of the family now son needs a truck now but i would buy him a new one before i would give up this one love my truck
Best truck I've ever owned.
IcantaFord,01/22/2004
This is my second GMC. Best vehicle I've ever owned. Extremely reliable and efficient. Steering is straight. No brake surging. Drive train remains like new. Doesn't use or leak one drop of oil, or any other fluids. Excellent cornering without sway. Quiet interior. 4 wheel drive works flawlessly and smoothly. I will never buy a Ford again.
Great Truck
Russ,01/29/2008
I have owned this truck for almost ten years, I have replaced the battery and one front brake job, so obviously it has been a very reliable truck.
Gas Milage and wear out quick items
Resqdawg,09/17/2002
When I got this truck,I realized I needed more power and fuel economy. So I surfed the web for these products,then bought them and installed them easily.I now get 19-20 MPG HWY and 17-18 City for around $700. The wear out quick items are A/C compressor and alt..I just changed these out at 65000- 68000 miles.Thats why I bought an extended warranty.
See all 22 reviews of the 1998 GMC Sierra 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1998 GMC Sierra 1500

Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500.

