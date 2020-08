Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me

Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana

Clean CARFAX. Doeskin Tan 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Aluminum Block Fresh Oil Change, New Arrival More Pictures to Come, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Aluminum Block, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 10-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 17' x 7.5' Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, AutoTrac Electronic Transfer Case, Black Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormats, Compass, Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Front & Rear Wheel Flares, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Leather steering wheel, Light Duty Power Package, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Service, Outside temperature display, Power Door Locks, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Chrome Step Bumper w/Pad, Safe & Sound Package w/UB1, Skid Plate Package, Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Glass, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasoft Leather Seating Surfaces. Recent Arrival!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTEK19B25Z343776

Stock: C8889B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020