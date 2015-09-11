Used 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me

6,251 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sierra 1500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,251 listings
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Silver
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    128,200 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $2,621 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Gray
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    162,261 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,700

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in White
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    93,310 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,437

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in White
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    208,676 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,917

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Gray
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    179,057 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,915

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck in Silver
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck

    170,503 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Light Brown
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    246,075 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali in Silver
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

    271,216 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,800

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck in Dark Green
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck

    151,109 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Red
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    166,805 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in Black
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    242,800 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Black
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    151,084 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in White
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    68,444 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Dark Red
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    76,977 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,940

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Gray
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    206,038 miles

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Silver
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    79,848 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,990

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Black
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    220,900 miles

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 in Silver
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 1500

    139,846 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,992

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 1500 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,251 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2004 GMC Sierra 1500

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 1500

Read recent reviews for the GMC Sierra 1500
Overall Consumer Rating
4.693 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 93 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Rust bucket
John,11/09/2015
4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
bought brand new in 2004. at 45,000 miles the gauge cluster went, @ 88,000 miles the catalytic converter went, @ 7 years old the cab corners and rocker panels started to bubble despite always washing and hand waxing, along with car washes. At 110k I was using coolant and heard my lifters ticking. With no warranty I pulled the valve covers only to find anti-freeze and my cylinder heads covered in muck!!! The warped cylinder heads that caused the disaster were on millions of gm vehicles between 2002 and 2006. Cadillac's, yukons, sierras, etc, A local mechanic with gm explained that they knew about the problem but continued to use the heads because they had purchased millions of dollars worth of them and knew the buyers would get 100k miles out of them. He explained a recall would have cost millions of dollars so they decided it was pretty much just cheaper to screw the buyer. 3k in parts and labor and the car was down for a week. Needed all new lifters and heads planed. @ 120k rust is through the cab corners and rocker panels. Won't pass inspection in NH, Large holes. Now at 146k It's using coolant again. I tasted the water dripping from the exhaust pipe. Sure enough, anti-freeze. Time to go. Bad luck with 3rd gmc in a row. I'm a bow tie guy with chevelles and other muscle but a ford 250 super duty is looking pretty good. Gas of course where as nothing beats a Dmax.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Sierra 1500
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Sierra 1500 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings