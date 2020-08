Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

This GMC Sierra 1500 is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. It is a one-owner truck in great condition. The title records confirm this. If you are looking for a great low mileage Sierra 1500, you can't go wrong with this one. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. This truck has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this GMC Sierra 1500 through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck.We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This GMC Sierra 1500 is equipped with a 5.3L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. The 5.3L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. You will not find another GMC Sierra 1500 fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price.From bumper to bumper this truck has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains.Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. AutoCheck is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by AutoCheck. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this truck's AutoCheck One Owner report provide the proof.Our STANDARD WARRANTY on this truck covers the drive train and more. Call us today or stop by for specific details. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast.We are only minutes away from Quantico, stop by and visit us today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTR2VE70DZ102047

Stock: 102047

Certified Pre-Owned: No