Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me
- 140,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,950$7,160 Below Market
Steven Lust Cadillac - Aberdeen / South Dakota
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT White Diamond Tricoat4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Flex FuelVisit us @ 1314 6th Avenue SW, Aberdeen, SD, 57401 or call us today 1-(605)-225-5900.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2VEC1EG537751
Stock: 3339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 95,539 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,750$3,044 Below Market
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Base features a EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Flex Fuel 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Stealth Gray Metallic with a jet black dark ash interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Cloth Seat Trim, Heavy Duty Suspension, Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering, Black Manual Outside Mirrors, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.5 Diagonal Monochromatic Display DIC, 4-Speaker Audio System Feature, Chrome Grille Surround, 4 Speakers, Trailer sway control, Voltmeter, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Radio data system, Rear step bumper, Front Center Armrest with Storage, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Overhead Console - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTN1TEH0EZ262347
Stock: EH2347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 56,485 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,700$6,154 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Looking for a one-owner vehicle? You've found it. CARFAX shows this vehicle was owned by the original buyer. The GMC Sierra 1500 SLT's pristine good looks were combined with the GMC high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this GMCSierra 1500 SLT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven GMC Sierra 1500. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. The standard wheels have been upgraded to gives this vehicle a whole new style. More information about the 2014 GMC Sierra 1500: The redesigned 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup comprises a set of pickups aimed at a wide range of uses from personal transportation to purpose-built tow rigs, farm or ranch haulers, or off-road machines. With three cab styles, two bed lengths, three engines, 2WD and 4WD versions and various trim levels from
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2VEC6EG242774
Stock: 242774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,948 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,400$4,408 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is in a league of its own This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. More information about the 2014 GMC Sierra 1500: The redesigned 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup comprises a set of pickups aimed at a wide range of uses from personal transportation to purpose-built tow rigs, farm or ranch haulers, or off-road machines. With three cab styles, two bed lengths, three engines, 2WD and 4WD versions and various trim levels from spartan to lavish, the Sierra lineup offers something for all. Top-of-the-line Denali models remain the choice of more discerning (and affluent) truck shoppers, with luxurious interiors and the full set of features of a premium SUV. The Sierra is significantly quieter than last year's models, as well as most other trucks in its class, thanks to a host of new sound-deadening additions like triple-sealed doors and new aerodynamic measures. The Sierra's engines are stronger yet more fuel-efficient than before, while also more refined. GM boasts that models with the V6 have towing ratings of up to 7,600 pounds, which is hundreds of pounds more
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2VEC4EG108152
Stock: 108152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,900 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,970$3,387 Below Market
Mike Anderson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Rochester / Indiana
Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Chrome Wheels, Hitch, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/HD, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, ALL-TERRAIN PACKAGE WHY BUY FROM US At our dealership, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs. We understand that you rely on our website for accurate information, and it is our pledge to deliver you relevant, correct, and abundant content. OPTION PACKAGES ALL TERRAIN SLT CREW CAB 'PLUS' PACKAGE includes (NZH) 20' x 9' ultra bright machined aluminum wheel with painted accents, (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist, (UVD) heated steering wheel and (BVQ) 6' rectangular chrome tubular assist steps, ALL-TERRAIN PACKAGE includes (RT5) 18' x 8.5' (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) chrome aluminum wheels, (Z71) Off-Road Suspension Package with monotube Rancho shocks, (NZZ) underbody shield, (UD7) Rear Park Assist, (B58) carpeted floor mats, (VB5) front body-color bumper, (DD8) auto-dimming inside rearview mirror and (VT5) rear body-color bumper with cornersteps. All-Terrain side emblem replaces Z71 side emblem. Requires one of the following exterior colors: GAN, GAZ, GBA, GCE, GXG, G56 or GBN (GBN on Crew Cab only). Sierra 1500's with the (GAT) All Terrain package and with body color bumpers produced prior to November 18th, 2013 will not include (BWN) rear bumper corner steps on the body color rear bumper. Includes (AN3) front bucket seats and (UQA) Bose premium audio system. Upgradeable to (NZH) 20', AUDIO SYSTEM, 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM/HD with USB ports, auxiliary jack, SD card slot, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, hands-free smartphone integration, Pandora Internet radio and voice-activated technology for radio and phone, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, OFF-ROAD includes Z71 chrome side front fender emblems
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2VEC9EG194431
Stock: K4075A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-22-2019
- 105,449 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,997$3,938 Below Market
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr SLE features a 4.3L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Cobalt Blue Metallic with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Premium Wheels, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP1UEHXEG506312
Stock: W6070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-15-2020
- 109,761 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,830
Classic Honda Galveston - Galveston / Texas
One hundred years of continuous innovation results from a steadfast refusal to engineer anything less than Professional Grade trucks. From the very beginning, GMC has been dedicated to the highest standards of design and engineering. Today is no different. That is why we have taken refinement, performance and ingenuity to a whole new level to create a truck that is precision-crafted like no other in the world 'introducing the re-engineered 2014 GMC Sierra Once you leave the job in the rearview mirror, there is no limit to where your sense of adventure can lead. From climbing mountains to just kicking up some fun, the available Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE has what it takes skid plates to deflect rocks and other debris, 46mm high-pressure gas-charged shocks, and off-road jounce bumpers to help level the ride while you clamber over rutted two-tracks and broken terrain. When one rear wheel loses its grip, our automatic locking rear differential redirects power to the wheel with traction. Autotrac even lets you shift into 4WD at any speed. This SLT Crew Cab features leather front buckets seats , heated and cooled front seats, a power sunroof, the audio system with an 8 inch color touch screen and navigation, and the Texas SLT Value Package which includes, 6 inch chrome assist steps, the BOSE premium audio system, and 20 inch chrome aluminum rims. For 2014 Kelly Blue Book wrote Like its near-twin the Chevrolet Silverado, the slightly more upscale GMC Sierra arrives in fresh form for 2014 with more power and a well-designed interior blessed with the latest tech and safety features. The 2014 Sierras innovative powertrains and handsome aesthetics should appeal to longtime GMC fans and tempt buyers new to the brand. In just one of many, mine is bigger battles, in the half-ton truck market, the 2014 Sierras 12,000-pound max tow rating is expected to be king ' at least for now.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2VEC0EG104177
Stock: 104177G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 63,081 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,462$3,298 Below Market
Clason Buick GMC - La Crosse / Wisconsin
All Terrain Package
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2UECXEG414539
Stock: LG190Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 104,439 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995$4,468 Below Market
Jimmy Britt Chevrolet Buick GMC - Greensboro / Georgia
*Premium Delivery Service Available. Sanitized Delivery Experience includes negative air treatment to neutralize germs and virus. Sanitized in store Delivery Experience or Sanitized home delivery- your choice. Call us for details.* Jimmy Britt Chevrolet Buick GMC is very proud to offer this wonderful 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in Iridium Metallic. Beautifully equipped with: All-Terrain Package (10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Body Color Front Bumper, Body Color Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps, Body Colored Grille Surround, Bose Speaker System, Floor Mounted Console, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, and Wheels: 18' x 8.5' Chrome Aluminum), Off-Road Suspension Package (Hill Descent Control), Preferred Equipment Group 4SA (110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 4.2' Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Autotrac Transfer Case, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, OnStar 6 Months Directions & Connections Plan, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), and Universal Home Remote), Trailering Equipment, Navigation System, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Front Bumper, Chrome Rear Bumper, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8' Diagonal Color Touch Nav., Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8' Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter! All preowned inventory is As Is
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTV2VEC1EZ330183
Stock: 9385A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 122,527 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,100$3,369 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this GMCSierra 1500 SLE, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This pre-owned GMC Sierra 1500 looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Sierra 1500 SLE. More information about the 2014 GMC Sierra 1500: The redesigned 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup comprises a set of pickups aimed at a wide range of uses from personal transportation to purpose-built tow rigs, farm or ranch haulers, or off-road machines. With three cab styles, two bed lengths, three engines, 2WD and 4WD versions and various trim levels from spartan to lavish, the Sierra lineup offers something for all. Top-of-the-line Denali models remain the choice of more discerning (and affluent) truck shoppers, with luxurious interiors and the full set of features of a premium SUV. The Sierra is significantly quieter than last year's models, as well as most other trucks in its class, thanks to a host of new sound-deadening additions like triple-sealed doors and new aerodynamic measures. The Sierra's engines are stronger yet more fuel-efficient than
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2UEC6EG226875
Stock: 226875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,900$1,374 Below Market
SKCO Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
Boasts 23 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This GMC Sierra 1500 delivers a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS 20 X 9 (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) CHROME ALUMINUM TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD) TIRES P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL.*This GMC Sierra 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *SLT CREW CAB VALUE PACKAGE includes (BVQ) 6 rectangular chrome tubular assist step (UQA) Bose premium audio system and (NZM) 20 x 9 chrome aluminum wheels STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT-WHEEL AND TELESCOPING SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restraints (D07) floor console and storage pockets. SEATING HEATED AND COOLED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG) FIRE RED ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with Flex Fuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD) CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see must-drive must-own beauty today at SKCO Automotive 7354 Airport Blvd Mobile AL 36608.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP1VECXEG510550
Stock: 510550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,970 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$28,700$4,424 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. Well-known by many, the Sierra 1500 has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Take home this GMC Sierra 1500 SLT, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. This GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This GMC Sierra 1500 SLT features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. More information about the 2014 GMC Sierra 1500: The redesigned 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup comprises a set of pickups aimed at a wide range of uses from personal transportation to purpose-built tow rigs, farm or ranch haulers, or off-road machines. With three cab styles, two bed lengths, three engines, 2WD and 4WD versions and various trim levels from spartan to lavish, the Sierra lineup offers something for all. Top-of-the-line Denali models remain the choice of more discerning (and affluent) truck shoppers, with luxurious interiors and the full set of features of a premium SUV. The Sierra is significantly quiet
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2VEJ9EG550939
Stock: 550939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,907 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,000$4,291 Below Market
Bill Marsh Hyundai - Traverse City / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2VEJ3EG536793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,313 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,800$2,376 Below Market
Hubler Chevrolet Center - Shelbyville / Indiana
: *** LOCATED IN SHELBYVILLE! *** CALL TODAY 317-392-4101! *** SERVICED HERE! LOCAL TRADE-IN! JUST ARRIVED. BETTER HURRY! REDUCED FROM $23,995! PRICED TO MOVE $3,000 below NADA Retail! EPA 23 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! SLE trim. Hitch, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, SLE VALUE PACKAGE, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH. DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR. SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, SLE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC. Onboard Communications System CALL US TODAY 317-392-4101! OPTIONS PACKAGES: SLE VALUE PACKAGE includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster with (AZ3) seats only, (BTV) Remote vehicle starter system, (T3U) front fog lamps, (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (C49) rear-window defogger, (KI4) 110-volt AC power outlet, (CJ2) dual-zone climate control and (Z82) trailering equipment, ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction with Flex Fuel capability, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm), TRAILERING EQUIPMENT includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors (Includes (G80) locking rear differential on 2WD models. SLE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) power-adjustable pedals WHO WE ARE: After more than 50 years in business, The Hubler Auto Group, through the power of ten central Indiana locations, has literally sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles and is one of the oldest and most prolific auto dealers in the State employing 550 people. The Hubler Auto Group can claim the title for selling more GM vehicles in the State of Indiana than any other dealer or dealer group, and has earned the right to brag of having the largest and most loyal customer CALL TODAY 317-392-4101! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP1UEC4EG534711
Stock: S7636A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 134,174 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,985$2,217 Below Market
Action Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bainbridge / Georgia
Look at this 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: WHEELS, 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TRAILERING EQUIPMENT includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors (Includes (G80) locking rear differential on 2WD models., TIRES, P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, TIRE, SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY, SLE VALUE PACKAGE includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster with (AZ3) seats only, (BTV) Remote vehicle starter system, (T3U) front fog lamps, (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (C49) rear-window defogger, (KI4) 110-volt AC power outlet, (CJ2) dual-zone climate control and (Z82) trailering equipment, SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, and SLE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) power-adjustable pedals, (UD7) Rear Park Assist and (C49) rear-window defogger. See it for yourself at Action GM, 2501 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge, GA 39819.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP1UECXEG417683
Stock: G20143A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 84,353 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,684$2,606 Below Market
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
Pre-owned Special!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP1VEC5EG501478
Stock: 62699B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-03-2020
- 168,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995$1,790 Below Market
United Auto Sales & Leasing - Old Hickory / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2UEC3EG286466
Stock: 286466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,999$4,093 Below Market
Maguire Volvo Cars Ithaca - Ithaca / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTV2UEC2EZ415995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 1500
- 5(34%)
- 4(18%)
- 3(22%)
- 2(13%)
- 1(13%)
