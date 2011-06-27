  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(75)
Appraise this car

2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy extended and crew cab models, strong V8 engines, innovative features, slick hybrid electric option.
  • Lags the competition in terms or refinement and power, spotty fit and finish, low-grade interior materials.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,632 - $4,798
Used Sierra 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Like its Silverado cousin, the Sierra is a solid truck in terms of its drivetrain, roomy interior and unique features, but the Dodge Ram, Ford F-150 and Nissan Titan have it beat when it comes to interior design and overall refinement.

2005 Highlights

Quadrasteer is no longer available on 2WD models, standard wheel sizes have been bumped up to 17 inches and, on extended and crew cab models, a power sunroof that includes HomeLink and a deluxe overhead console in now optional. GMC takes a step backward this year with the return of rear drum brakes, as opposed to last year's four-wheel disc setup. Big changes for the Denali this year -- Quadrasteer is no longer available, and the Denali is now a crew cab model only. A gasoline/electric hybrid model is also introduced this year. Basically a "mild" hybrid, the system provides no power boost, but does allow for automatic engine startup and shutdown at stops. This truck also comes with four 120-volt AC power outlets and is the only Silverado with rear disc brakes this year. The hybrid truck is only available in Western states and Florida.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Sierra 1500.

5(63%)
4(22%)
3(11%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
75 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 75 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Greta truck
Alan,04/03/2010
This has been a great truck. One person wrote that his wouldn't tow, but he had the 6 cylinder. Why someone would not buy a V8 for towing is beyond me. My 5.3 has been flawless and I often tow a boat, motor, and trailer weighing 7000 lb and the G38 locking differential has allowed me to get up any boat ramp. I added a K&N cold air intake and Gibson cat back exhaust and get 22 MPG on the interstate and and 28 at 55 MPH.
Weak drive train
Hwy363,09/19/2010
Not a bad truck until the warranty was up. Before then, the only thing to go wrong was the rear door latch adjustment. It worked well in winter (western Canada), got great highway mileage and was reasonably comfortable. For the past two years the following have gone wrong: transmission replaced at 65K, 4WD position sensor replaced three times, tie rods twice, front hubs once. My mileage is 4/5 highway / 1/5 gravel. Its never been driven hard and has had very little mountain driving. Fit and finish are not great but not bad either. Accessories still all work. I bought the truck after having an Olds Alero and Saturn Ion (both had serious drive train issues). I won't buy anything from GM again.
Used Cowboy Cadallic
Edward A. Brown, Jr.,12/30/2017
4dr Crew Cab Denali AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
The crew cab option means you have a short bed. If you want to haul something the size of a sheet of plywood, you have to have the tail gate down. Since this vehicle has a 6 liter engine it gets lousy gas mileage but it will pull 8000# with no problems.
GMC Sierra 1500
gmcgfx,07/28/2011
I have a GMC Sierra I bought second-hand with the optional GFX package. I really like the extra exterior/interior features such as two tone paint, stripe on the side, carbon fibre dash, white gauges etc. At first the 4WD did not work, however after a quick cleaning of the connection from the wire bundle to the solenoid on the side of the transfer case, I have had no problems. It came with the 5.3L aluminum block engine and pulls quite hard. Tow/Haul mode is great for uphill towing. The cab had an annoying grinding noise which was quickly remedied with some hockey tape on the cab door latches. Overall, a great work truck and daily driver.
See all 75 reviews of the 2005 GMC Sierra 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 GMC Sierra 1500

Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Crew Cab, Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Hybrid, Sierra 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Hybrid 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Hybrid Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Denali AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is priced between $9,568 and$10,989 with odometer readings between 122219 and138817 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2005 Sierra 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 122219 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500.

Can't find a used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,456.

Find a used GMC for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,313.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,850.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,966.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 GMC Sierra 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sierra 1500 lease specials

Related Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles