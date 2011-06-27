2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Review
- Roomy extended and crew cab models, strong V8 engines, innovative features, slick hybrid electric option.
- Lags the competition in terms or refinement and power, spotty fit and finish, low-grade interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Like its Silverado cousin, the Sierra is a solid truck in terms of its drivetrain, roomy interior and unique features, but the Dodge Ram, Ford F-150 and Nissan Titan have it beat when it comes to interior design and overall refinement.
2005 Highlights
Quadrasteer is no longer available on 2WD models, standard wheel sizes have been bumped up to 17 inches and, on extended and crew cab models, a power sunroof that includes HomeLink and a deluxe overhead console in now optional. GMC takes a step backward this year with the return of rear drum brakes, as opposed to last year's four-wheel disc setup. Big changes for the Denali this year -- Quadrasteer is no longer available, and the Denali is now a crew cab model only. A gasoline/electric hybrid model is also introduced this year. Basically a "mild" hybrid, the system provides no power boost, but does allow for automatic engine startup and shutdown at stops. This truck also comes with four 120-volt AC power outlets and is the only Silverado with rear disc brakes this year. The hybrid truck is only available in Western states and Florida.
Alan,04/03/2010
This has been a great truck. One person wrote that his wouldn't tow, but he had the 6 cylinder. Why someone would not buy a V8 for towing is beyond me. My 5.3 has been flawless and I often tow a boat, motor, and trailer weighing 7000 lb and the G38 locking differential has allowed me to get up any boat ramp. I added a K&N cold air intake and Gibson cat back exhaust and get 22 MPG on the interstate and and 28 at 55 MPH.
Hwy363,09/19/2010
Not a bad truck until the warranty was up. Before then, the only thing to go wrong was the rear door latch adjustment. It worked well in winter (western Canada), got great highway mileage and was reasonably comfortable. For the past two years the following have gone wrong: transmission replaced at 65K, 4WD position sensor replaced three times, tie rods twice, front hubs once. My mileage is 4/5 highway / 1/5 gravel. Its never been driven hard and has had very little mountain driving. Fit and finish are not great but not bad either. Accessories still all work. I bought the truck after having an Olds Alero and Saturn Ion (both had serious drive train issues). I won't buy anything from GM again.
Edward A. Brown, Jr.,12/30/2017
4dr Crew Cab Denali AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
The crew cab option means you have a short bed. If you want to haul something the size of a sheet of plywood, you have to have the tail gate down. Since this vehicle has a 6 liter engine it gets lousy gas mileage but it will pull 8000# with no problems.
gmcgfx,07/28/2011
I have a GMC Sierra I bought second-hand with the optional GFX package. I really like the extra exterior/interior features such as two tone paint, stripe on the side, carbon fibre dash, white gauges etc. At first the 4WD did not work, however after a quick cleaning of the connection from the wire bundle to the solenoid on the side of the transfer case, I have had no problems. It came with the 5.3L aluminum block engine and pulls quite hard. Tow/Haul mode is great for uphill towing. The cab had an annoying grinding noise which was quickly remedied with some hockey tape on the cab door latches. Overall, a great work truck and daily driver.
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
