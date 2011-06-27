Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$8,959Great Deal | $3,259 below market
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT218,682 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Morrie's Minnetonka Ford - Minnetonka / Minnesota
*LOCAL TRADE* *NO ACCIDENTS* *SLT DECOR PACKAGE* *LEATHER SEATS* *DRIVER MEMORY SEAT* *HEATED FRONT SEATS* *DUAL POWER FRONT SEATS* *BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO* *STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS* *POWER SUNROOF* *RAIN SENSE WIPERS* *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY* *UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE* *POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW* *3.73 REAR AXLE* *H.D. AUTO LOCK DIFFERENTIAL* *17 ALUMINUM SPORT WHEELS* *TRAILER TOW PACKAGE* *4 WHEEL DRIVE*Sierra 1500 SLT, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Silver Birch Metallic, Ebony w/Nuance Leather-Appointed Seat Trim.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!The vehicle shopping experience should be as easy, fun and exciting as owning a car. That's why we created Buy Happy. It is our promise to change the way you buy and own a car.As part of our Buy Happy Promise this Buy Happy Budget vehicle includes:*Our Best Price First, Pure and Simple.*Buy Happy Rewards that can be banked for future use.Additionally, every Buy Happy Budget vehicle undergoes a standard safety inspection that we place on the window of every car on the lot. This way you know what you're get into and can plan for potential repairs down the road.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK13M271520672
Stock: FN26877B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $13,995Great Deal | $2,720 below market
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1104,966 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
C & S Hyundai - Waterloo / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK13M371520552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,999Good Deal | $2,732 below market
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT200,516 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sheboygan Cadillac - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
Fire Red 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Accident Free History, Local Trade, 4WD, 12-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 12-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Body-Colored Power-Adjust Heated Outside Mirrors, Bose Premium Audio Speaker System Feature, Chrome Grille Surround, Convenience Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Floor Console w/Dual Cup Holders, Front dual zone A/C, Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Heated front seats, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, Heavy-Duty Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Off-Road Suspension Package, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver/Front Passenger Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Rear Audio System Controls, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Skid Plate Package, SLE/SLT Trailering Package, SLT Decor, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Spare Tire Lock, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, Z71 Off-Road Package.Three dealerships two locations, one goal to be your dealer! At Sheboygan Chevrolet Chrysler, we walk it, with pride! Our Sales personnel are non-commissioned, which means we pay their wages, not you! Sheboygan Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac in Sheboygan, WI, also serving Green Bay, Wausau, Madison, WI and Milwaukee, Appleton, WI, is proud to be an automotive leader in our area. Since opening our doors, Sheboygan Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles, and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK13M471607182
Stock: E2775B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $11,990Fair Deal | $1,153 below market
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT161,831 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ray Dennison Chevrolet - Pekin / Illinois
Check out our 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in Stealth Gray! 4WD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Clean Autocheck, Bose Premium Audio Speaker System Feature, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Low tire pressure warning, Off-Road Suspension Package, Remote keyless entry, SLE/SLT Trailering Package. Come in and find out why we are the largest Chevrolet dealer in Peoria and the #1 Chevrolet dealer in Central Illinois!! Your Family owned local Chevy store for 45 Years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK13M771582939
Stock: 23448B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- New Listing$12,900Good Deal | $1,596 below market
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1134,525 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Silver Birch Metallic 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Off-Road Suspension Package, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down. Odometer is 10908 miles below market average! BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK13M271695116
Stock: XC21640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $13,991Fair Deal | $911 below market
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE189,059 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Baxter Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of La Vista - La Vista / Nebraska
EPA 20 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, MOUNTED AUDI... XM SATELLITE RADIO, Tow Hitch, Onboard Communications System, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH CLICK ME!Privacy GlassOPTION PACKAGESENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT (315 HP [234.9 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 338 LB-FT OF TORQUE [456.3 N-M] @ 4400 RPM), ALUMINUM BLOCK, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) adjustable power pedals, (AP3) remote vehicle starter system and (UD7) Rear Parking Assist, SLE1 AUDIO PACKAGE includes (US9) AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible 6-disc in-dash CD changer and (U2K) XM Satellite Radio, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform and 2-inch receiver, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, wiring harness for after-market trailer brake controller (located in the instrument panel harness), and single wire for center high-mounted stop lamp, (K47) high-capacity air cleaner and (KNP) external transmission oil cooler, SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 6-WAY POWER, XM SATELLITE RADIO With a wide variety of programming, XM has something to excite any driver. Whether you want to be entertained or informed, to laugh, think, or sing, XM has the perfect channel for you-coast-to-coast, and in digital-quality sound. 3 trial months-no obligation, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry, SEATSPricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK13M071652233
Stock: P652233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $10,987Fair Deal
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali207,097 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
Come check out this really nice 1/2 ton 4X4. It is in good condition and runs well. Get ready for the woods or work(not as fun). You will be treated professionally and without pressure to buy. Come check us out.....you will be glad you did. If we do not have what you are looking for we will help locate something for you. Trades welcome and financing available. Call email or text for additional information. 406-495-1890
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK638X71616288
Stock: 616288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,900Good Deal | $1,330 below market
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT158,039 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lyons Ford - Lewisburg / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTEK13M67G501565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,950
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1112,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark/Lt Titanium Cloth.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEK14J77Z589966
Stock: ZC1538A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- New Listing$14,591
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1107,772 milesDelivery available*
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Dark/Lt Titanium Cloth.Stealth Gray Metallic 2007 GMC 4D Crew Cab Sierra 1500 SLE1 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI RWDOdometer is 48471 miles below market average!Welcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEC13J771507628
Stock: 507628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $10,995
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2161,506 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Center Bargain Lot - Wayzata / Minnesota
Summit White 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 RWD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive17 x 7.5 6-Lug Polished Cast Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Power-Adjust Heated Outside Mirrors, Black Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium Audio Speaker System Feature, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Grille Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormats, Compass, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, EZ-Lift Tailgate Package, Floor Console w/Dual Cup Holders, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SLE/SLT Trailering Package, SLE2 Audio Package, SLE2 Decor, SLE2 Preferred Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Spare Tire Lock, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio.Let us show you how we can make your buying experience pleasant, easy, fun and worry free. We have EXCELLENT on the spot Bank and Credit Union FINANCING available and we will give you top dollar for your trade in if you have one. Come by today and take this beauty for a nice, long test drive. You WILL be impressed! Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEC13J471501821
Stock: C13784P1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $10,869
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT187,695 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
Wheels; 4-20" X 8.5" (50.8 Cm X 21.6 Cm) 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Leather Seats Differential; Heavy-Duty Automatic Locking Rear Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Customer Dialogue Network Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi With Active Fuel Management (315 Hp [234.9 Kw] @ 5200 Rpm; 338 Lb-Ft Of Torque [456.3 N-M] @ 4400 Rpm); Iron Block Gvwr; 6800 Lbs. (3084 Kg) Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seat Trim; Ultrasoft Leather-Appointed Seats; Front Bucket Slt Preferred Equipment Group Suspension Package; High-Performance Tires; P275/55R20 Touring; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills is pleased to be currently offering this 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with 187,695mi. This GMC includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.More information about the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500:The 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 is a half-ton pickup for those folks who really work their truck. There is an enormous selection of cabin, bed, and engine sizes, in addition to a range of trim levels and load capabilities from which to choose. GM claims their 1500 pickups have the highest tow rating among light-duty trucks (up to 10,500 pounds), and class-leading V8 fuel economy of up to 21 mpg, which make the Sierra very competitive in its segment.Interesting features of this model are towing capability., Tough enough for work duty, smooth enough for daily driving, and available luxury features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTEC13J37G501364
Stock: 7G501364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $10,988
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 undefined170,838 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Way better than average condition. This truck looks and drives really well. Not perfect but really nice considering the year and mileage.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK13M271682740
Stock: W95370XC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Price Drop$12,788
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2141,415 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Westgate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Raleigh / North Carolina
This GMC was just traded to us, and is in superb condition inside and out!! It is equipped with, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Black Power-Adjust Heated Outside Mirrors, Compass, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry. Come see this vehicle and many more at Westgate CJDR in Raleigh!!,Westgate Chrysler JEEP Dodge RAM is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don't Buy One From Us. Copy and Paste this link to receive Full Market Value for Your Vehicle. https://www.kbb.com/instant-cash-offer/W/100027116/43A6F9B8-DB6C-48C0-A360-F658B2176E3E/. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEC19J27Z524724
Stock: J34441C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $19,500
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT75,360 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alexander Buick GMC - Oxnard / California
Onyx Black 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT RWD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Big Discounts, Big Inventory, Big Savings - Alexander of Oxnard! Sale Price may include Factory incentives, see dealer for details and additional incentives. Sale Price does not include Fees, Taxes, License or Title Fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTEC13J07G533320
Stock: XG533320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $13,999
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck54,302 milesDelivery available*
Reedman-Toll FIAT - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
Welcome to ReedmanToll Auto World, Langhorne, PA. EVERY VEHICLE PURCHASED AT REEDMANTOLL COMES WITH A 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN! We treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! 1-800-919-8200 ; WWW.Reedmantoll.com This low mileage GMC Sierra 1500 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500: The 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 is a half-ton pickup for those folks who really work their truck. There is an enormous selection of cabin, bed, and engine sizes, in addition to a range of trim levels and load capabilities from which to choose. GM claims their 1500 pickups have the highest tow rating among light-duty trucks (up to 10,500 pounds), and class-leading V8 fuel economy of up to 21 mpg, which make the Sierra very competitive in its segment. This model sets itself apart with towing capability., Tough enough for work duty, smooth enough for daily driving, and available luxury features While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. Please verify any information in question with dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTEC14C77E505635
Stock: 2003948A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $16,936
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT150,147 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gilchrist Chevrolet Buick GMC - Tacoma / Washington
Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Ebony Leather. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK13M271665212
Stock: T0005A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- New Listing$14,997
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT153,859 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunland Park Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - El Paso / Texas
PRE AUCTION BARGAIN SALE, AS-IS, Recent Arrival! Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Light Titanium/Dark Titanium Accents w/Ultrasoft Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Convenience Package, Heavy-Duty Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Off-Road Suspension Package, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Skid Plate Package, SLE/SLT Trailering Package, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Z71 Off-Road Package. CALL TODAY TO CHECK AVAILABILITY AND ADDITIONAL OPTIONS. -Vehicle undergo a very, basic inspection and are sold AS-IS, -Vehicle sold without warranty, -Vehicle offered for a limited time only, -Sold 100% AS-IS without warranty coverage,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2GTEK13MX71671758
Stock: P00366A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020