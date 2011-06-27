Close

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas

Wheels; 4-20" X 8.5" (50.8 Cm X 21.6 Cm) 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Leather Seats Differential; Heavy-Duty Automatic Locking Rear Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Customer Dialogue Network Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi With Active Fuel Management (315 Hp [234.9 Kw] @ 5200 Rpm; 338 Lb-Ft Of Torque [456.3 N-M] @ 4400 Rpm); Iron Block Gvwr; 6800 Lbs. (3084 Kg) Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seat Trim; Ultrasoft Leather-Appointed Seats; Front Bucket Slt Preferred Equipment Group Suspension Package; High-Performance Tires; P275/55R20 Touring; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills is pleased to be currently offering this 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with 187,695mi. This GMC includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.More information about the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500:The 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 is a half-ton pickup for those folks who really work their truck. There is an enormous selection of cabin, bed, and engine sizes, in addition to a range of trim levels and load capabilities from which to choose. GM claims their 1500 pickups have the highest tow rating among light-duty trucks (up to 10,500 pounds), and class-leading V8 fuel economy of up to 21 mpg, which make the Sierra very competitive in its segment.Interesting features of this model are towing capability., Tough enough for work duty, smooth enough for daily driving, and available luxury features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GTEC13J37G501364

Stock: 7G501364

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020