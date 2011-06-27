2020 MINI Convertible
What’s new
- New seven- and eight-speed automatic transmissions
- Standard forward collision warning and automatic braking
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the third Mini Convertible generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Three engines blend speed, thrill and fuel efficiency
- Excellent handling makes it quick and fun in turns and curves
- The interior looks classy and upscale
- Available add-ons offer high degree of personalization
- The ride quality can be stiff and rough, especially with larger tires
- More expensive than most rivals
- Passenger space and cargo capacity are limited
2020 MINI Convertible Review
The Mini Cooper has always been a slightly odd duck compared with the rest of the market. Its small stature, bug-eyed headlights and undeniable charm speak to buyers looking for a break from the norm. And the convertible version takes things a step further with the ability to drop the top for sun-drenched freedom and fun. For 2020 the Mini Convertible is back, but many competitors are not — automakers have been quick to abandon topless vehicles of late. All of a sudden, the Mini Convertible is more distinctive than ever.
One look at the Mini Convertible makes it clear that utility and cargo space are not high priorities. It has a retractable soft top that eats into seating and storage room, and the rear seats are not suitable for adults. But exceptional handling ability is carried over from the hardtop version, and it pairs with small yet punchy engines to deliver personality on the road that's becoming more difficult to find.
Get past the relatively stiff ride and costs that quickly rise as you tack on options and packages, and the Mini Convertible will pack enough driving excitement to keep a permanent smile on your face. Former rivals such as the Fiat 500C and Volkswagen Beetle Convertible have come and gone, so the Mini Convertible finds itself alone in offering its blend of style and comfort at an attainable price.
Which Convertible does Edmunds recommend?
MINI Convertible models
The 2020 Mini Convertible is a two-door compact convertible with seating for four passengers. It's available in three trims: the base Cooper, the sportier Cooper S and the high-performance John Cooper Works.
The Cooper is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 lb-ft of torque), while the Cooper S gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (189 hp, 207 lb-ft). Both models come standard with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. (Mini says a manual transmission is still available, but with delayed availability.)
The John Cooper Works upgrades the 2.0-liter engine (228 hp, 236 lb-ft) and equips the car with a standard eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Cooper starts with standard equipment such as air conditioning, a leather sport steering wheel, heated mirrors and washer jets, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and emergency SOS contact services.
Besides the gutsy engine, the Cooper S gets run-flat tires, three driving modes, and Performance Control brake-activated torque vectoring technology. Inside, sport seats, a John Cooper Works steering wheel, and a black checkered interior trim await.
At the top of the lineup is the John Cooper Works model. It gets a sport suspension and unique sport seats as well as the eight-speed transmission. A set of LED headlights with cornering lights come standard too.
Custom configurability is a hallmark of any Mini. You can easily create a Mini Convertible like no other through paint, stripes, wheels, upholstery and trims. But you must start the process with one of three trim packages.
Every model comes with the Classic package and its 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, faux leather upholstery, and the smallest and most basic wheel design. Moving up to Signature equipment tacks on heated seats, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights and foglights, and larger wheels. The highest Iconic package has navigation and Apple CarPlay compatibility but no Android Auto. An upscale leather interior is also standard, along with fancier wheels.
Sponsored cars related to the Convertible
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 MINI Convertible.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Cooper S 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$32,400
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Cooper 2dr Convertible
1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$28,400
|MPG
|28 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|134 hp @ 4400 rpm
|John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$38,400
|MPG
|25 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Convertible safety features:
- Parking Assistant
- Finds an available parallel parking spot and guides the Mini into the space with minimal driver input.
- Front and Rear Park Distance Control
- Sounds an alert as the Mini approaches an object in front of or behind it.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Equips the vehicle with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking to help avoid accidents and lessen the severity of a crash.
Mini Convertible vs. the competition
Mini Convertible vs. Mazda MX-5 Miata
If it's top-down performance you're after, the Miata is the king of convertible thrills. It packs an engaging, fun driving experience into its diminutive frame, and it's fuel-efficient to boot. There is a predictable lack of space and storage, and there's more noise inside the cabin than in the borderline-luxe Mini. But there's no better sports car for the money, and the open air experience is second to none.
Mini Convertible vs. Mini Hardtop 2 Door
The Mini Hardtop may be the one for you if the extra cost of a convertible top is a little too much to swallow. Its starting price is considerably less than the drop-top's, and there is more storage space thanks to the conventional hatch. All of the upscale interior features are the same in both models, as are the powertrains and smile-inducing drive. The back seat unfortunately doesn't get any easier to use.
Mini Convertible vs. Hyundai Veloster
The Hyundai Veloster is the most versatile of the affordable hatchbacks. There is a small efficient engine, a sporty turbocharged one or a high-performance one. Its unique three-door layout offers extra utility. And its looks won't be mistaken for anything else on the road. The downside? You can't get the open-air freedom or refined interior the Mini Convertible offers.
FAQ
Is the MINI Convertible a good car?
What's new in the 2020 MINI Convertible?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 MINI Convertible:
- New seven- and eight-speed automatic transmissions
- Standard forward collision warning and automatic braking
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the third Mini Convertible generation introduced for 2016
Is the MINI Convertible reliable?
Is the 2020 MINI Convertible a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 MINI Convertible?
The least-expensive 2020 MINI Convertible is the 2020 MINI Convertible Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,400.
Other versions include:
- Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $32,400
- Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $28,400
- John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,400
What are the different models of MINI Convertible?
More about the 2020 MINI Convertible
2020 MINI Convertible Overview
The 2020 MINI Convertible is offered in the following submodels: Convertible John Cooper Works, Convertible. Available styles include Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM), and John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 MINI Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 MINI Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 MINI Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 MINI Convertible?
2020 MINI Convertible Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 MINI Convertible Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,500. The average price paid for a new 2020 MINI Convertible Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $1,142 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,142 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,358.
The average savings for the 2020 MINI Convertible Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 2.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 MINI Convertible Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 MINI Convertibles are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 MINI Convertible for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2020 Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,634 and mileage as low as 6 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 MINI Convertible.
Can't find a new 2020 MINI Convertibles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new MINI Convertible for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,158.
Find a new MINI for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,583.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 MINI Convertible?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out MINI lease specials
Related 2020 MINI Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- MINI Countryman 2020
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 Clubman
- 2020 Hardtop 4 Door
- 2019 Convertible
- 2020 Convertible
- MINI Convertible 2020
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Countryman
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
- Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2020
- FIAT 124 Spider 2020
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 McLaren 720S Spider
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Buick Cascada
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2020
- 2019 Portofino