Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(28)
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong combination of fuel economy and power
  • Comfortable, quiet cabin
  • Compliant ride quality makes it suitable for daily use
  • Many available configurations and trims
  • The six-speed automatic gear ratios are spread too far for towing needs
  • Cabin not as spacious as those of rivals
List Price Estimate
$19,187 - $22,467
Used Sierra 1500 for Sale
Which Sierra 1500 does Edmunds recommend?

If you need a regular cab, go with the SLE trim level for its added convenience items. We recommend ticking the box for the 5.3-liter V8 over the V6 because it provides a big boost in capability with minimal impact on fuel economy. For those needing a double cab or crew cab, the SLT hits the spot, with more standard equipment and an available eight-speed automatic instead of the standard six-speed. SLT trim also allows access to useful option packages. Avoid the larger optional wheels; they do little other than degrade the ride quality.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

A jack-of-all-trades and quite good at all of them, the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 has comfort, capability and versatility in equal measure. It's refined and delivers an appealing balance between performance and fuel efficiency. It's a smart choice that will serve you well.

For 2017 the GMC Sierra glides along nearly unchanged. It brings a few minor upgrades such as active grille shutters that reduce aerodynamic drag, a capless fuel-filler neck and some enhancements to the infotainment system. Otherwise, this remains the same trusty and widely competent pickup that it has been for the past few years.

2017 GMC Sierra 1500 models

The 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is available in four trim levels: base, SLE, SLT and Denali. They are available in various cab and bed configurations.

The base is available only with a regular or a double cab and is sparsely equipped, though options are available. We recommend buyers look to the SLE trim level at a minimum because it has features beyond just what you'd find in a work-only truck. The version that strikes the best balance between amenities and functionality is the SLT trim level, while the range-topping Denali's luxury will appeal to buyers who want it all.

Configurations are as follows: Regular cabs are offered with a 6.5- or an 8-foot bed, double cabs come only with a 6.5-foot bed, and crew cabs are available with a 5.8- or a 6.5-foot bed. Be aware that not all trim levels are available with all configurations. All cab configurations are available with four-wheel drive.

Base Sierras are fairly bare-bones, which is fine if you're looking for a work truck. It comes with a 4.3-liter V6 (285 horsepower, 305 pound-feet of torque), though a 5.3-liter V8 (355 hp, 383 lb-ft of torque) is optional. For any kind of regular use, you'll want more creature comforts than the base Sierra delivers as standard.

The SLE trim level adds a backup camera, an upgraded infotainment unit, 17-inch aluminum wheels, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with an optional telescoping column.

Stepping up to the SLT, our trim level of choice, nets you the 5.3-liter V8 engine, towing hardware, power-folding and heated mirrors, and heated leather seats. The SLT's standard V8 engine paired with the available eight-speed automatic forms our preferred Sierra powertrain. A 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp, 460 lb-ft of torque) becomes an option at the SLT level. Parking alerts become available, too, and they're terrifically handy in a full-size pickup.

At the top of the range is the Denali, which comes with most of the features available on lower trim levels and has all of the available driver assistance features. It adds exclusive Magnetic Ride Control dampers, 20-inch wheels and unique interior appointments.

Driving

3.5
The powertrain in the Sierra Denali is nothing short of impressive. With 420 horsepower, 460 lb-ft of torque and an eight-speed transmission, the truck is never short on grunt. But the brakes and the steering show considerably less advancement. The 22-inch wheels do it no help either.

Acceleration

4.5
There's stout performance from this 6.2-liter V8, so much so that the eight-speed automatic might seem a little much, but together they make for arguably the best powertrain in the class. Power is plentiful at any engine speed, even though peak torque of 460 lb-ft is achieved at 4,100 rpm.

Braking

3.0
Around town, the Sierra's brakes are friendly and capable. Panic-braking tests revealed a confident and stable truck with little dive, impressive for its size though braking distances were a little on the long side at 141 feet. GMC offers a brake upgrade, which is a curious option we've never tested.

Steering

3.0
Pinpoint accuracy and feedback are not its strong suits. Like the brakes, the steering is easy and gives you enough confidence to pilot this truck around town. Though it's accurate enough, the weighting never changes, leaving the driver feeling wholly disconnected from the front wheels.

Handling

2.5
The 22-inch wheel and tire package doesn't help the Sierra's cause. The tires' low-rolling resistance and all-terrain construction leave the Sierra with a lack of grip. The truck feels stable, but the tires howl in protest if asked to turn. The ESC is conservatively tuned if not a bit clumsy.

Drivability

4.5
The Sierra makes having this much capability and power easy to handle. Key among the highlights is the transparent powertrain calibration. You rarely find yourself without enough power, and the system is quick to respond if you need more. Guiding this truck through most environments is a breeze.

Off-road

3.0
Four-wheel drive (high and low) can be selected via a knob on the dashboard. There's an active electronic transfer case and hill descent control, but the off-road prowess of our test truck is muted by the silly 22-inch wheels and power side steps. A Z71 package is available for more capability.

Comfort

3.0
The Sierra has the basics down with decent ride control, comfortable seats, and low road and wind noise. But the optional 22-inch wheel and tire package does its best to erase most of those gains. The climate control system also failed to keep the cabin cool during a stint in extreme heat.

Seat comfort

3.0
While they are wide and accommodating, there's nothing particularly special about the seats in the Sierra Denali. There's little support offered for anything other than highway cruising. The seats do benefit from being both heated and cooled.

Ride comfort

3.0
With its Magnetic Ride Control, the Sierra Denali does a fairly impressive job of delivering above-average ride quality on smooth roads. Over rougher pavement the 22-inch wheels simply become too much to handle. The ride degrades noticeably, and the steering column shimmies and shakes constantly.

Noise & vibration

4.0
The cabin is generally well isolated from tire and wind noise, even over rough roads. The exhaust noise is a subdued burble, and wind noise is minimal considering the shape and size of the truck. Vibrations could only be felt through the steering wheel on rougher roads.

Climate control

2.0
The functionality of the controls is hard to fault, but we found the airflow and performance in hot weather to be subpar. The driver's air vent placement is poor, delivering most of the air to your hands. During one stint in 95-plus degree heat, the Sierra was unable to cool the cabin adequately.

Interior

2.0
Most of the interior is a study on how to do a truck interior correctly. Switches are big and easy to use, access is good, and there's plenty of space. Some options proved to be more annoying than helpful, and the inexplicable misalignment of the center of the steering wheel is a nagging annoyance.

Ease of use

4.0
There are no real ergonomic gaffes in the Sierra Denali. Most controls fall readily to hand with the exceptions being the unusually small power rear window and sunroof rocker switches located on the headliner mounted console. Screens and menus are clear and easy to navigate.

Getting in/getting out

2.5
The usually easy entry to a Sierra is upset by the optional power step rails. The truck isn't high enough to make them of any use to passengers over 5-foot-5, and their auto deployment caught out many a taller driver. Curiously, a driver's front roof pillar grab handle is optional at this price.

Driving position

3.0
Twelve-way power seats, adjustable pedals and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel make it easy to get situated, but the off-center steering column spoils the driving position. You either lean against the door to center the wheel in your chest or accept the mildly infuriating misalignment.

Roominess

3.0
As with any full-size crew-cab truck, there's ample room for both front and rear passengers. Up front, hip and shoulder room are generous, and rear seat passengers will find no room to complain about space.

Visibility

3.5
All in all the Sierra has good visibility. Even with the big square hood, the only sightline restrictions come from the large base of the front roof pillars and the much too small outside rearview mirrors. The backup camera is clear and has a good field of vision.

Quality

2.0
At first glance the build quality is up to par with that of other luxury trucks in the segment. But upon closer inspection, the notion of anything being very luxurious disappears. Many interior plastics feel similar to those on the back of a television, and the fake wood trim is a poor choice.

Utility

3.5
If you can't haul a lot or store a lot, you're not doing the full-size truck game right. The Sierra Denali excels at both and proves useful on a personal as well as a professional level.

Small-item storage

3.5
Like any good full-size truck, there's a ton of space inside the Sierra. The center console has room for cans, oversized drink bottles, multiple phones and a laptop. There's plentiful door pocket storage as well, but door pockets are all the rear passengers will get.

Cargo space

4.0
The 5-foot-8 bed came lined and proved easy to access. Intrusions from wheelwells are minimal, and the bed height isn't as high as that of some other trucks in this class. Rear bumper steps are a help as are the power side steps, which can be adjusted to assist in front of the bed access.

Child safety seat accommodation

3.0
The LATCH anchors are easy to get to, and with the power side steps deployed, reaching in to hook up a car seat is much easier on your back.

Towing

4.0
GMC rates the 6.2-liter V8 4x4 Sierra to tow 11,700 pounds. That's competitive with the F-150 and more than a Ram 1500. The Denali comes with trailer sway control as well as a trailer brake controller. The NHT trailering package upgrades the rear axle, rear springs, shocks and cooling systems.

Hauling

4.0
The 6.2-liter V8 gives the 4x4 Sierra Denali 2,120 pounds of payload capacity. That puts it behind the F-150 (both the EcoBoost V6 and 5.0-liter V8 versions) but well ahead of the Ram 1500.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.5 / 5
Driving3.5
Comfort3.0
Interior2.0
Utility3.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500.

5(47%)
4(18%)
3(14%)
2(7%)
1(14%)
3.8
28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2017 4x4 6.2 liter V8 W/8spd transmission, Nice!
CJJ,11/24/2016
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
This review did not allow for the proper 6.2 liter 8spd option to be selected as a detail regarding this vehicle which is what I am describing here… I Have a little under 900 miles on this truck, barely breaking it in after trading up from a 2014 GMC 5.3 liter 6spd double cab... The new 2017 with the 6.2L engine and 8spd tranny is far more drivable under every condition I have experienced to date… lots of low end torque and power… mountain driving in Colorado is much less an effort for this power train, it always seems to be in the right gear for the task… less clunky and more responsive than the 5.3 w/6 spd… Also, I am getting similar maybe even better gas mileage than the 5.3L 6 spd did… The 6.2L now needs to run on 87-91 octane so a bit of a trade off for fuel expense… I registered approx 27 mpg avg for a 60mph 50 mile run through the hills... 30 mpg one way and 24 mpg returning… some light snow and rain at the time… I have the All Terrain package which is great except for the Rancho shock absorbers which feel mushy at highway speeds... too much disconnect from the road, like the stock 20" wheels and tires are bouncing at times… I much prefer the grip and feel of Bilstein shocks and will change them over after a bit more driving… did the same on my 2014 with a vast improvement in handing and control… it felt much safer to drive under all conditions especially on rough roads, paved, gravel or dirt… almost got a speeding ticket right after changing to the Bilstein shocks on my '14 All Terrain double cab because it felt like I was driving slower than I was used to, when actually I was going 10 mph faster… I do wish the 1500 frame was stiffer with less resonance like the 2500HD… Didn't like 2500 gas powertrain… felt sluggish… The GMC '17 electronics now have a much better user interface for the most part, a more positive touch screen and works fairly well at linking the functions on my IPhone… some distractions, random glitches, possibly user error… there are a few mysteries yet to unfold in that 8" glowing screen on the dash even after studying the manual for an hour… All in all… Yes, I am liking this truck! Is it worth the $$$$ ??? Time will tell... Update! This truck is a great truck! Love the 6.2 liter engine and after upgrading to Bilstein 4600 shocks all around and getting rid of the original Rancho shocks with seemed terribly unsafe at highway speeds on Colorado roads I also got rid of the original factory Goodyear tires and replaced then with Michelin LTX Defenders... OMG what huge improvement all around, way better in snow and ice, quieter, better handling, traction and overall control. Gas mileage remains about the same a surprising 24mpg highway in the mountains running on Premium as recommended by the owners directives in the manual. Still 18-19mpg in town with being a lead foot... I drive more with the torque of this great engine rather than the revs... however when I do stomp on it to pass a lumbering semi... IT CRANKS! Only complaints are the frame resonance which many trucks seem to have and I wish they would just give me a place to plug in an IPAD on the dash and get rid of GMC touch screen which GMC is proud of but doesn't compare in terms of user interface to a newer iPad. Update again... Now with 39,000 miles I can say this is the best truck I have owned to date... The dealer (Auto Nation GMC) has been helpful for things like oil and filter changes, transmission fluid change etc. All normal maintenance items, and one minor recall to reprogram the ABS. Would I recommend this truck to a friend? YES, so long as they were up for getting the 6.2 engine and matching tranny at the added expense at $2495 retail, here in the mountain states there is no substitute for the better tranny and low end torque of this engine... I would also encourage them to update the shocks to Bilstein 4600's as soon as they were able. Far more controlled and surefooted ride than the OEM Rancho suspension... If they drive on twisty roads or in bad weather conditions int eh mountains then they would be far better off with the far better tracking and handling Michelin LTX Defender tires than the OEM versions. I drive the Colorado mountains in very bad conditions often and there is no comparison in snow... These Michelins are not actual snow tires however they perform amazingly well as an all around tire.
Shaky Mess of a Truck
Zach Cesternino,05/30/2017
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I have had this vehicle for two months and it has spent 20+ days in the shop. The truck vibrates at all speeds above 40 mph and can be felt in the floor, seat, steering wheel ,pedals, etc. Even though multiple dealerships have confirmed there is an issue GM corporate has stated the vehicle is "operating as designed". Not sure which car companies design their truck to make the occupants nauseous. Anyone looking to purchase this truck should research Sierra/Silverado vibration issues and purchase something else. GM isn't going to make it right or fix your issue so steer clear. Update- Switched to a RAM Rebel and couldn't be happier.
Engine hesitates when it shift at low speeds
John Crooke,12/27/2016
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
The eight speed transmission seems to have problems.
Where's my Gas Cap?
Junior,12/14/2017
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Love most everything about this truck. TWO things I HATE. Low speed shifting and No Gas Cap. My truck is the SLT Premium Plus package that has the 8 speed transmission. At slow take offs it shifts hard to 2nd gear. Have also experienced "lunging" into 2nd gear when crawling to a stop such as heavy traffic. This could be dangerous if so be alert! I was told by the stealership that is is an adaptive learning transmission and it would learn my driving habits. Well, I now have 2900 miles on it with no change. My transmission obviously a slow learner. Now the gas cap... Capless fuel filler is the most ridiculous option that GM has come up with in my opinion. The 5 seconds that it takes to unscrew and screw back on the cap doesn't justify the "convenience". First off, there is nothing to keep dirt, water, or any other element from pooling on the flapper door for the nozzle insertion. The time that I am suppose to save by not have to remove or install the cap is used searching the gas pump island for a paper towel to soak up the gas that will inevitably pool on top of the flapper. Water always pools here as well whenever the truck is washed or it rains. GM, please bring back the tried and true GAS CAP! Absolutely happy with the fuel mileage for a big V8 truck. I can get 24 mpg on a 55MPH road and 19's on a 70MPH road. City is OK. Averaging 15-16MPG. Update: 10,000 miles now. Transmission still hasn't learned anything even after going to school at the stealership multiple times.' Update: It's now 2020. 13,800 miles. Transmission still hasn't learned anything. Patience is wearing thin. Been waiting on the stealership to call me for 6 weeks now to set up yet another appointment to get my transmission woes resolved. It's like they are hoping my warranty expires or something. RAM is in my future... Oh, I still miss my gas cap!
See all 28 reviews of the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Sierra 1500 models:

Forward Collision Alert
Sounds an alarm and flashes a light when the system detects a possible front crash.
Lane Keep Assist
Detects when the vehicle is drifting from its lane and gently steers it back toward the middle.
Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking
Automatically applies the brakes when the system detects a likely front crash at low speeds.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Crew Cab, Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Double Cab. Available styles include SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), and SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali is priced between $32,800 and$51,000 with odometer readings between 17939 and139612 miles.
  • The Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is priced between $34,995 and$42,995 with odometer readings between 21046 and77712 miles.
  • The Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Base is priced between $24,900 and$35,988 with odometer readings between 36222 and53600 miles.
  • The Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE is priced between $30,999 and$40,998 with odometer readings between 9045 and51634 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale near. There are currently 55 used and CPO 2017 Sierra 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,900 and mileage as low as 9045 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500.

Can't find a used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,028.

Find a used GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,748.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,607.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,831.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 GMC Sierra 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

