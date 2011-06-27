  1. Home
2000 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

  • Powerful V8-engine selections, modern architecture, handsome styling.
  • Spotty interior fit-and-finish concerns, premium brand carries a premium price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want power, the Sierra's got it. But if high-quality materials and solid build quality are also a priority, you might want to check the offerings from Ford and Toyota, as well.

Vehicle overview

Thanks to the myriad of improvements that came with the introduction of the '99 Sierra, GMC's full-size pickup now moves to the refinement stage for 2000. Employing unique, three-piece frame construction, Sierras come in either 1500 (half-ton) or 2500 (three-quarter-ton) series.

Perhaps the biggest draw for GMC's big pickup is a first-class engine lineup. The base Vortec 4.3-liter V6 has been upgraded this year to improve durability, emissions and fuel economy. It now features a roller timing chain and rocker arms, extended-life spark plugs and coolant and a new oil-level sensor. But more impressive are the three V8s, two of which tout power increases this year thanks to new camshafts. The Vortec 4800 V8 (standard on 1500 Series extended-cab models) makes 270 horsepower (up from last year's 255). And the 5.3-liter V8 gains 15 horses (now at 285) and 10 more pound-feet of torque (to 325). Both engines enjoy a long, flat torque curve for sustained hauling performance. You can also opt for a 6.0-liter V8 with 300 horsepower.

Each truck is available with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. As usual, there is a variety of configurations to choose from, including the regular or extended cabs, short or long beds, Wideside or Sportside box designs, two- or four-wheel-drive versions, three trim levels (SL, SLE or SLT) and a dizzying array of options. As a premium truck brand, GMC says it is designing vehicles geared more toward on-road purposes. In other words, if you want a dirt-crunching, rock-hopping vehicle made by GM, Chevy would be the place to shop.

For 2000, the roomy extended cabs get a fourth-door for better rear-seat access, and with improved V8 power and a new rating system methodology, all Sierras enjoy higher trailer-towing ratings than last year. Inside, you'll find ample storage areas, including a center armrest that is large enough for a laptop computer or a six-pack of soda, depending on your priorities. Reduced-force airbags (with passenger-side on/off switch) are standard, plus several safety and convenience features have been revamped, including locking and illuminated entry functions.

The Sierra boasts far too many features to list here, but suffice it to say that GMC has a very competitive product compared to its Ford and Dodge rivals. But because GMC is set on segmenting itself as the premium truck division that caters to upscale truck buyers, prepare yourself for price creep to start forcing less-affluent young cowboy types to shop elsewhere.

2000 Highlights

After a complete redesign last year, GMC's Silverado-based pickup finally gets a fourth door on the extended cab. There's also more power on tap from the 4.8- and 5.3-liter engines, increased trailer ratings and standard programmable automatic door locks. New factory appearance items, such as wheel-lip flares and a soft tonneau cover, are now available on some models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 GMC Sierra 1500.

5(54%)
4(40%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
52 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 52 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Great Late Wife's Great Last Ride
Scott,02/08/2016
SLT 3dr Extended Cab Stepside SB
We owned this marvelous dependable truck for 15 years. Never had a major problem. This truck should have 100k miles left easily. Great truck I will miss almost as much as my wife...Her name was Julie.
2000 GMC Sierra Z71
Brad,05/06/2010
Overall, I love the truck. It fires up every morning. I have had it for almost four years. I drive 30,000 miles a year with my job and it holds up great. The biggest repair I had to make was to have the intake manifold gaskets replaced a few years ago. The Gen III LS-based engines are notorious for that. I get about 15-17MPG no matter what kind of driving I do. Piddly things are starting to fail like lights on the radio & HVAC, lumbar support, and the console lid, but mechanically, it's as Professional Grade as ever! Someday I'll trade it in on a new Sierra/Silverado, but right now it does what I need it to do.
Great Truck, just won't stop!
justin51,06/30/2008
This is one heck of an awesome truck. I've loved it from the day I bought it and still love it today. It has been a work truck from the day I took it home, and after 170,000 miles it still is going strong. Love the reliability of it, never have to worry about that. I find it a little wierd but I have never had to change anything, or even touch the brakes, and they still look great, I was told this was b/c of the 4 Wheel ABS/Disc system. I own the 4.8L V8 model and get "great" gas mileage for a full size V8 truck, especially loaded with tools. 15 city, and 21 hwy. These number came with the help of some aftermarket parts, like K&N filter, & better plugs and wires. I hope you enjoy yours.
Reoccurring problems
miker1267,07/31/2009
This truck is comfortable and has adequate power however, the quality of some components leave a lot to be desired. When having the front brakes replaced I was told that the rear (emergency) brakes need to be replaced as they were metal on metal. I had not used the emergency brakes more than 2 or 3 times since I purchased the truck. The rear brakes had apparently locked in a semi-on position and ate thru the pads. The dealer told me that the factory had redesigned the mechanism on newer models. Obviously this was a design problem. The fuel gauge has gone erratic twice with a repair cost of $900 each time. They recommend a new wiring harness at the same time, another design problem.
See all 52 reviews of the 2000 GMC Sierra 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 2000 GMC Sierra 1500

Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLE 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLE 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLT 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SL 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLE 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), and SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

