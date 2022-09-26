Skip to main content
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

MSRP range: $42,100 - $80,500
Is the GMC Sierra 1500 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Sierra 1500 both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Sierra 1500. Learn more

Is the GMC Sierra 1500 reliable?

To determine whether the GMC Sierra 1500 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sierra 1500. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sierra 1500's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Sierra 1500 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500?

The least-expensive 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,100.

Other versions include:

  • Pro 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,100
  • Pro 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,400
  • Pro 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,700
  • SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,100
  • Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,900
  • SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $53,200
  • SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,400
  • SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,700
  • Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/3VL (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,700
  • Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $55,200
  • Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $55,500
  • SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $56,300
  • SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $56,800
  • Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $63,800
  • AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $64,400
  • AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $64,700
  • Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $67,100
  • Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $67,600
  • AT4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $77,500
  • Denali Ultimate 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $80,500
Learn more

What are the different models of GMC Sierra 1500?

If you're interested in the GMC Sierra 1500, the next question is, which Sierra 1500 model is right for you? Sierra 1500 variants include Pro 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Pro 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Pro 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Sierra 1500 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Crew Cab, Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Double Cab, Sierra 1500 Diesel. Available styles include SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Pro 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB w/3VL (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Pro 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), AT4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Elevation 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), Pro 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Denali Ultimate 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), Pro 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Pro 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Pro 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/3VL (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Pro 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Pro 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Pro 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A). GMC Sierra 1500 models are available with a 5.3 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 355 hp, depending on engine type. The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 comes with four wheel drive, and rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 10-speed shiftable automatic. The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 100000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2023 Sierra 1500.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2023 Sierra 1500 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2023 GMC Sierra 1500?

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A)

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Which 2023 GMC Sierra 1500S are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500.

Can't find a new 2023 GMC Sierra 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new GMC for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500?

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
17 MPG compined MPG,
16 city MPG/20 highway MPG

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
18 MPG compined MPG,
16 city MPG/21 highway MPG

2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
17 MPG compined MPG,
16 city MPG/20 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG17
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement5.3 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase147.4 in.
Length231.9 in.
WidthN/A
Height75.5 in.
Curb Weight5050 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

