Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me
- 11,305 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,998$3,794 Below Market
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, Black Cloth. V8 Odometer is 2904 miles below market average! Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTN1LEC5JZ276341
Stock: 276341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,742 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$41,500
RLB Sales & Leasing - Fort Worth / Texas
1-Owner, Navigation System, Backup Camera, Chrome Wheels, Leather Seats, Auto Climate Control, Running Boards, 4x4, Heated Seats, Crew Cab, Non Smoker, Bose High End Sound Package, Premium Audio Package, Premium Wheels, Tonneau Cover, 100 Amps Alternator, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 20" x 9" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, 6-Speaker Audio System, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bose Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Color-Keyed Carpeting, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Forward Collision Alert, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlight, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Tailamps w/Signature, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Navigation System, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio: AM/FM/GMC Infotainment & Navigation, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SLT Crew Cab Premium Plus Package, SLT eAssist Package, Soft Folding Tonneau Cover (LPO), Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner w/GMC Logo, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Trailering Equipment, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging.This GMC is in superb condition inside and out, and has been adult-owned, driven, and garage kept. There are no dimples, dents, depressions, scrapes, nor scratches anywhere. The paint is in fantastic condition as is the trim grill, bumpers, glass etc. The wheels are in superb condition with no abrasions. The interior of this vehicle has no rips, tears, burns, stains, nor worn spots on the seats, carpet, door panels, nor anywhere else. It drives and looks fantastic.This vehicle has full factory bumper-to-bumper warranty still in-effect. CARFAX One-Owner.4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8Recent Arrival! Odometer is 29373 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NER7JG168392
Stock: RB168392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- certified
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT16,693 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$40,462
West Point Buick GMC - Houston / Texas
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Onyx Black 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT RWD 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Jet Black w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim.SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 281-579-5172. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* 172 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP1NEC7JG590559
Stock: 0I552A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 33,976 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,500
Vernon Auto Group - Vernon / Texas
This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4x4 Z71 with only 33,976 miles is proudly offered by Vernon Auto Group. Enjoy the view through the built in sunroof while you tackle tough jobs and long journeys with the power of a 5.3L V8 Ecotec3 Engine. Stay comfortable in heated/cooled black leather seats and stay on track with a state of the art navigation system. Call us today for a hassle free deal! Vernon Auto Group - A new, unique way to buy a vehicle! In a small town in North Texas lives a unique company with BIG ideas. We're redefining how our customers buy and own vehicles and it's working... Simply put, you will appreciate the easiest, most efficient and enjoyable buying and ownership experience ANYWHERE! In fact, our innovative approach has driven us to be the Dealer Rater National Ram Dealer of the Year and a eBay Motors Top Strategic Seller! Here are just a few reasons why customers have chosen Vernon Auto Group: Transparent Deals Upfront Pricing, No Haggling, No Numbers Game Fast Friendly Service and Delivery Technology driven company with low overhead and a market driven systematic approach to pricing vehicles. So come by or give us a phone call and lets start your journey on the most fun and enjoyable purchase experience you will ever make. Here at Vernon Auto Group our job is to serve you. Call our team today at 1-(833)-275-3894 or email us at internetsales@vernonautogroup.com Our pricing is based on current market conditions. All new vehicle pricing includes applicable rebates which everyone has the opportunity to qualify for. Rebates are determined by the manufacture and can change at anytime. Rebates are region specific and our prices are based on Texas Region Rebates. These rebates may include customer cash, trade in assistance (if applicable), and finance offers (if applicable) . Your rebates may be more or less depending on where you register the vehicle at. All vehicles go through our vigorous multi-point inspection before advertised to the public. We appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. For more information please call us at 1-(833)-275-3894 or email us at internetsales@vernonautogroup.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC0JG348695
Stock: G5474B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 19,524 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$40,999
Hanner Chevrolet GMC - Baird / Texas
This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is offered to you for sale by Hanner Chevrolet GMC. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2018 4WD GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is king of the off-road. The Sierra 1500 SLT is well maintained and has just 18,000mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC9JG600184
Stock: 8002611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 13,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$42,237$4,454 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Columbus - Canal Winchester / Ohio
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Cardinal Red 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive V8Recent Arrival! Odometer is 23426 miles below market average!Come visit the all new Jeff Wyler Chevrolet of Columbus the official Home of the Fresh Start Program! See how easy it is drive your new vehicle home today.Ask about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC8JG301334
Stock: 5631608A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 19,098 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,289
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.WORK TRUCK PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, WHEELS, 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TRAILERING EQUIPMENT includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors (Includes (G80) locking rear differential.), TIRES, P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL., TIRE, SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH 3-passenger, driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and center fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manually adjustable driver lumbar. (STD), REMOTE LOCKING TAILGATE, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.), REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO. This GMC Sierra 1500 has a strong Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Double Cab 143.5 *POWER OUTLET, 110-VOLT AC, ONYX BLACK, ONSTAR AND GMC CONNECTED SERVICES CAPABLE;, ONSTAR 4G LTE AND AVAILABLE BUILT-IN WI-FI HOTSPOT OFFERS A FAST AND RELIABLE INTERNET CONNECTION FOR UP TO 7 DEVICES; includes data trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first), MOLDINGS, BODYSIDE, BODY COLOR, MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Black,, MIRROR CAPS, BODY-COLOR, LPO, WHEEL LOCKS, SET OF 4, LPO, BLACK TUBULAR ASSIST STEPS, 4" ROUND, GVWR, 7200 LBS. (3266 KG), GRILLE SURROUND, BODY COLOR, GLASS, DEEP-TINTED, FOG LAMPS, THIN PROFILE LED, ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8, WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm), ELEVATION EDITION includes (NZQ) 20" x 9" Black-painted aluminum wheels, (QT0) P275/55R20 all-season, blackwall tires, (DL8) outside heated power-adjustable mirrors, (DP6) body colored mirror caps, (TRB) body color accented grille surround, (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry, (A91) remote locking tailgate, (AKO) deep tinted glass, (B86) bodyside, body color moldings, (KI4) 110-volt AC power outlet, (UE1) OnStar, (VV4) OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, (B30) carpeted floor, (VB5) front body-color bumper, (VT5) rear body-color bumper with corner steps, (D75) body colored door handles, (T3U) LED front fog lamps and (V76) Black recovery hooks on 2WD model., DOOR HANDLES, BODY-COLOR, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR, DEFOGGER, REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC, DARK ASH SEATS WITH JET BLACK INTERIOR ACCENTS, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTV2LEC4JZ337109
Stock: PJZ337109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 22,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$42,999$7,161 Below Market
My Chevrolet - Salinas / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Onyx Black 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 100 Amps Alternator, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 20' x 9' Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 6' Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, 6-Speaker Audio System, Bose Speaker System, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Floor Mounted Console, Forward Collision Alert, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlight, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Navigation System, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Radio: AM/FM/GMC Infotainment & Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SLT Crew Cab Premium Plus Package, SLT eAssist Package, Soft Folding Tonneau Cover (LPO), Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner w/GMC Logo, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Wireless Charging. Odometer is 6450 miles below market average! Low prices everyday!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NER4JG203728
Stock: XRC6657A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 31,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$37,990
Nyle Maxwell GMC - Round Rock / Texas
**CARFAX 1 OWNER**, **SLT PCKG**, **Z-71 OFF ROAD PCKG**, **5.3L V8**, **4WD**, **NAVIGATION**, **SUNROOF**, **LEATHER**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, **HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING**, **FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST**, **20 WHEELS**, **MAXWELL LIFETIME WARRANTY INCLUDED**, **REMOTE START**, **SIRIUS XM RADIO**, **ON STAR**, **WIFI HOTSPOT**, **AM/FM/HD RADIO**, **BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM**, **WIRELESS CHARGING**, **TOW PKG**, **TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC9JG593107
Stock: 220450A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 9,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$45,981$4,673 Below Market
Moore Buick GMC - Los Gatos / California
Moore Buick GMC has done it again. Fantastic trucks at prices that make us a destination point. Here is a gorgeous 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Four Wheel Drive with only 9K miles on him. This truck is turn key and comes with all the warranties. Don't let this beauty and the beast pass you by. If you are seriously looking, this should be on your list. Our Service Department gave him a thorough Safety Inspection, and they were only able to give him a fresh Engine Oil and Filter change. He needed nothing else. Call today to make your appointment for a test drive. Our Internet Value Pricing mission at Moore Buick GMC is to present accurate, fair, market-based pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Value Pricing is Achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites daily. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 65 plus years, we realize that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers. We have made every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the information contained within our website. However, we cannot guarantee that the site does not contain errors. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC3JG558076
Stock: X6542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 27,889 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,000$8,779 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this GMC Sierra 1500 SLT, it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. With 4WD, you can take this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. This GMC Sierra 1500 is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty. Find the quickest driving route in this GMC Sierra 1500 SLT using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC7JG270772
Stock: 270772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$42,095
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
Clean CarFax, only TWO previous owners, and just 30,420 miles! Odometer is 3933 miles below market average!This 2018 Sierra is nearly fully loaded! It comes with TONS of upgrades such as Navigation, Blind Spot Intervention/Warning, Lane Departure Warning/Prevention, Backup Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Leather Seating, Memory Seats, Moonroof, Upgraded Premium Audio System, Upgraded Wheel Package, Predictive Forward Collision Warning/Prevention, Remote Engine Start, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Push Button Ignition, Bluetooth Connectivity, 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, and more!Schedule an appointment with one of our highly trained and remarkably passionate sales associates today! Grubbs Infiniti is a family owned dealership serving DFW since 1948. George Grubbs III is a Baylor graduate who lives locally and serves the community of Grapevine and surrounding areas through our Grubbs Gives program. Grubbs Gives is involved with charity work in local schools and other programs. We have partnered with Grace, Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Taylor's Gift, The Tarrant Area Food Bank, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, Charter Blood Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cook Children's, Colleyville Woman's Club, Miss Texas Organization, Miss Southlake, Angel Tree, Arts Council Northeast, Southlake Women's club, Grapevine Faith, Southlake High School and many other area local schools. Through our Drive 2 Give program we have offered local schools and teachers an opportunity to earn funds to support them. We offer 6 custom lounges with available work spaces, a child's playroom with coloring books, crayons, TV's and comfortable child appropriate seating options. In addition we have a private nursing room for the comfort of both nursing mothers and babies. Complimentary Starbucks coffee, soda refreshments including Coke and Dr Pepper are available in the cafe that is also stocked with premium snacks and offers complimentary WiFi. We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEJ3JG484561
Stock: JG484561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 20,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$37,000
Herb Easley Chevrolet - Wichita Falls / Texas
Summit White 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT RWD 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive V8 Lifetime Powertrain Warranty, $10 Oil Changes for Life, Car Washes for Life, Texas Inspection Stickers for Life, Navi, Bluetooth, One Owner, Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Backup Camera, Local Trade, v8, 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Cocoa/Dune w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim. Texoma's Best, Herb Easley Motors is home of the Lifetime Powertrain Warranty and $10 oil changes for life! Come experience the Herb Easley Difference; Real.Honest.Prices. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 13919 miles below market average! We wont be undersold!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP1NEC3JG635576
Stock: 21328A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- certified
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT13,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$42,750
Pursch Motors - Pleasanton / Texas
GM Certified - SLT CREW CAB PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE * 6'' CHROME ASSIST STEPS * 20'' CHROME CLAD WHEELS * SPRAY-ON BED LINER * POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW * HIGH PERFORMANCE LED HEADLAMPS * GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM W/ 8'' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH & NAVIGATION. * BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * SEATS, FRONT FULL FEATURE LEATHER APPOINTED BUCKETS & CENTER CONSOLE, FLOOR W/ USB PORTS, AND WIRELESS CHARGING * HEATED & VENTED SEATS DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER * 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION * TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER * ENHANCED DRIVER ALERT PCKG: -FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST -LANE KEEP ASSIST -FORWARD COLLISION ALERT -SAFETY ALERT SEAT Z71 - OFF ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE * AIR CLEANER, HIGH CAPACITY * HILL DESCENT CONTROL * UNDERBODY SHIELD * Z71 BADGE * MONOTUBE RANCHO SHOCKS - ENHANCED DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE: * FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST * LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING * LOW SPEED FORWARD AUTOMATIC BRAKING * INTELLIBEAM HEADLAMPS * FORWARD COLLISION ALERT * SAFETY ALERT SEAT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC6JG187415
Stock: JG187415
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE35,143 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,971$5,156 Below Market
Bowser Hyundai - Pleasant Hills / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 GMC Certified. 4WD Sierra 1500 SLE Dark Slate Metallic 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive *** COMES WITH OPTIONS LIKE Off-Road Suspension Package (Hill Descent Control and Wheels: 18' x 8.5' Bright Machined Aluminum), Preferred Equipment Group 3SA (150 Amp Alternator, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 4.2' Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, Body Color Bodyside Moldings, Body Color Door Handles, Body Color Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Body-Color Mirror Caps, Color-Keyed Carpeting, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Rubberized-Vinyl Front Floor Mats, Rubberized-Vinyl Rear Floor Mats, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, Single-Zone Air Conditioning, and Steering Wheel Audio Controls), SLE Value Package (10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, and Universal Home Remote), Trailering Equipment, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Suspension, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: GMC Infotainment System, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/GMC Infotainment System, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheel Locks (Set of 4) (LPO), and Wheels: 17' x 8' Bright Machined Aluminum. GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 WELCOME TO BOWSER BUICK GMC! Bowser Buick GMC has wide variety of new and U cars, trucks, SUVs, vans and wagons on a 39 acre facility. However, don't be fooled by our size, you'll receive personalized and professional service at our Pleasant Hills, PA Buick and GMC dealership. We treat every person with honesty and integrity. We invite our Pittsburgh McKeesport Buick GMC drivers to
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2MEC6JG214879
Stock: G20431A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- 10,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,000
Don Davis Motor Bay City - Bay City / Texas
Odometer is 27806 miles below market average! Summit White 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT RWD 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive V8
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP1NECXJG619018
Stock: 8286A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 39,469 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,690$6,557 Below Market
Rivard Buick GMC - Tampa / Florida
stone blue metallic 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Fresh Oil Change, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, cocoa Leather.16/21 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NER0JG414747
Stock: L1164A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 36,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$37,995$8,407 Below Market
E & L Motors - Diamondville / Wyoming
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. BACKUP CAMERA, Fresh Oil Change, Fully Detailed, Fully Safety Inspected, BLUETOOTH, Cruise Control, NAVIGATION, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Power WIndows, Power Locks, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Remote Start, COLLISION WARNING ALERT SYSTEM, HEATED / COOLED SEATS, BLIND-SPOT MONITORS, TOUCHSCREEN CONTROLS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, VOICE RECOGNITION, 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 20' x 9' Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 4.2' Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6' Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bose Speaker System, Brake assist, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Color-Keyed Carpeting, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Forward Collision Alert, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlight, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Tailamps w/Signature, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Navigation System, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Outside temperature display, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio: AM/FM/GMC Infotainment & Navigation, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SLT Crew Cab Premium Plus Package, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner w/GMC Logo, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Trailering Equipment, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! DRIVE A LITTLE - SAVE A LOT! $$$$$$.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NECXJG569270
Stock: GAR18
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
