1992 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 GMC Sierra 1500. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 GMC Sierra 1500.

5(65%)
4(35%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

an oldie, but a goodie
rgito,11/03/2009
This was the first new vehicle the wife and I bought...just a few months after getting married. We needed a truck to move 1000mi to our new jobs. The local GMC dealership had this truck on the lot (K1500, two tone paint, 5.7L v8, auto trans) on the lot and we took a drive and liked it. Now, almost 18 years later I have changed out a water pump, a fuel pump, a set of tires, and just recently the starter. The freon was upgraded about two years ago. Other than regular maintenance this thing has never let me down. It is still on its original brake pads! I got my money's worth with this one.
GREAT VALUE TRUCK
Jack H. Blaine,09/19/2017
C1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB
This truck was purchased new by owner and kept in an indoor garage. Looks terrific and drives very well. Personal use only and has a fiberglass cap on truck bed, painted to match body. 2-tone paint on truck - onyx black and crimson red. Regular servicing. All records on service or repair. Michelin all terrain tires. Only negatives: a/c and radio not working.
1992 GMC 4X4
Ralph D. Towery,04/05/2002
Had no trouble. Great truck.
Still going
Bugeye,06/20/2009
My '92 GMC is still rolling along. Original engine and auto transmission have 360,000 miles with no major repairs. This truck is not babied and has been through 4 teenage drivers. I don't think it will ever quit.
See all 17 reviews of the 1992 GMC Sierra 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1992 GMC Sierra 1500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1992 GMC Sierra 1500

