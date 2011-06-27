1992 GMC Sierra 1500 Review
Type:
Other years
List Price Estimate
$724 - $1,523
Most helpful consumer reviews
rgito,11/03/2009
This was the first new vehicle the wife and I bought...just a few months after getting married. We needed a truck to move 1000mi to our new jobs. The local GMC dealership had this truck on the lot (K1500, two tone paint, 5.7L v8, auto trans) on the lot and we took a drive and liked it. Now, almost 18 years later I have changed out a water pump, a fuel pump, a set of tires, and just recently the starter. The freon was upgraded about two years ago. Other than regular maintenance this thing has never let me down. It is still on its original brake pads! I got my money's worth with this one.
Jack H. Blaine,09/19/2017
C1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB
This truck was purchased new by owner and kept in an indoor garage. Looks terrific and drives very well. Personal use only and has a fiberglass cap on truck bed, painted to match body. 2-tone paint on truck - onyx black and crimson red. Regular servicing. All records on service or repair. Michelin all terrain tires. Only negatives: a/c and radio not working.
Ralph D. Towery,04/05/2002
Had no trouble. Great truck.
Bugeye,06/20/2009
My '92 GMC is still rolling along. Original engine and auto transmission have 360,000 miles with no major repairs. This truck is not babied and has been through 4 teenage drivers. I don't think it will ever quit.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
