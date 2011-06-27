  1. Home
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy extended- and crew cab models, strong V8 engines, innovative features.
  • Spotty fit and finish, low-grade interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Powerful drivetrains, classic exterior styling and unique options make the Sierra a pickup worth considering, but Fords new F-150 has it beat when it comes to interior design and overall refinement.

2004 Highlights

The big news for 2004 is the addition of an all-new light-duty 1500 Crew cab model with a five-and-a-half-foot bed that replaces last year's 1500HD model. The Work truck package is now available on all Sierras, while base models get standard cruise control along with a chrome grille, wheels and bumper. Other changes include newly designed 17-inch wheels on 4WD models, the deletion of the Professional package and a Quadrasteer package that is now available without additional trailering equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 GMC Sierra 1500.

5(69%)
4(26%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
93 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 93 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Rust bucket
John,11/09/2015
4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
bought brand new in 2004. at 45,000 miles the gauge cluster went, @ 88,000 miles the catalytic converter went, @ 7 years old the cab corners and rocker panels started to bubble despite always washing and hand waxing, along with car washes. At 110k I was using coolant and heard my lifters ticking. With no warranty I pulled the valve covers only to find anti-freeze and my cylinder heads covered in muck!!! The warped cylinder heads that caused the disaster were on millions of gm vehicles between 2002 and 2006. Cadillac's, yukons, sierras, etc, A local mechanic with gm explained that they knew about the problem but continued to use the heads because they had purchased millions of dollars worth of them and knew the buyers would get 100k miles out of them. He explained a recall would have cost millions of dollars so they decided it was pretty much just cheaper to screw the buyer. 3k in parts and labor and the car was down for a week. Needed all new lifters and heads planed. @ 120k rust is through the cab corners and rocker panels. Won't pass inspection in NH, Large holes. Now at 146k It's using coolant again. I tasted the water dripping from the exhaust pipe. Sure enough, anti-freeze. Time to go. Bad luck with 3rd gmc in a row. I'm a bow tie guy with chevelles and other muscle but a ford 250 super duty is looking pretty good. Gas of course where as nothing beats a Dmax.
2004 GMC Sierra 4.8 V8
Roger,09/24/2010
I purchased this vehicle used. It now has nearly 155,000 miles on it needing a little TLC and routine maintenance. It has needed little things like tune up, brakes, fluids changed, shocks and tires. This truck has exceeded all of my expectations for a higher mileage vehicle. It does not leak fluids or use and oil. I plan to put another 50K on it before even considering purchasing another truck. I have two friend that also own 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 with over 200+K miles on each. They both run very well needing only routine maintenance.
GMC Denali Quadrasteer
Spurz,10/09/2006
The GMC Denali provides a level of comfort and sophistication never available in a pick up truck. It offers the upscale appointments with comfortable, adjustable leather seats,the most advance drive train of any truck on the road, the convenience and security of OnStar, and the performance of GM's 6 litre engine. The manuverability is fantastic and a must if you are towing a boat or toy hauler or trying to fit in a tight parking spot. Excellent performance, refinement, and capability with the loan drawback being the poor gas mileage, which is to be expected.
great trucks
tyloterbauer,06/03/2015
4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
Bought this truck used at 126k miles drove for a month started loosing coolant took it into my dealership they found out it was the water pump not the heads replaced for free I've had to do shocks ball joints tire rod ends maf sensor left bank exhaust manifold gasket evap control module u joint and axle shaft seals because I'm super picky but understand that I did not buy a brand new truck I bought used this truck pulls like a dream rides great just wish it didn't govern at 98 and had better stopping power I drove an 08 and decided I still liked the 04 better plenty of power and mpg isn't bad 04 sierra sle 5.3 extended cab 4x4 z71 is a keeper for sure out Mudd's my buddies fords and dodges
See all 93 reviews of the 2004 GMC Sierra 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

