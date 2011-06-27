bought brand new in 2004. at 45,000 miles the gauge cluster went, @ 88,000 miles the catalytic converter went, @ 7 years old the cab corners and rocker panels started to bubble despite always washing and hand waxing, along with car washes. At 110k I was using coolant and heard my lifters ticking. With no warranty I pulled the valve covers only to find anti-freeze and my cylinder heads covered in muck!!! The warped cylinder heads that caused the disaster were on millions of gm vehicles between 2002 and 2006. Cadillac's, yukons, sierras, etc, A local mechanic with gm explained that they knew about the problem but continued to use the heads because they had purchased millions of dollars worth of them and knew the buyers would get 100k miles out of them. He explained a recall would have cost millions of dollars so they decided it was pretty much just cheaper to screw the buyer. 3k in parts and labor and the car was down for a week. Needed all new lifters and heads planed. @ 120k rust is through the cab corners and rocker panels. Won't pass inspection in NH, Large holes. Now at 146k It's using coolant again. I tasted the water dripping from the exhaust pipe. Sure enough, anti-freeze. Time to go. Bad luck with 3rd gmc in a row. I'm a bow tie guy with chevelles and other muscle but a ford 250 super duty is looking pretty good. Gas of course where as nothing beats a Dmax.

