Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 in Red
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1

    123,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $4,471 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 in Dark Brown
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1

    205,580 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,731

    $2,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1

    81,474 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $12,990

    $2,420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1

    156,636 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1

    176,222 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,000

    $1,079 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in Red
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    174,487 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,476

    $1,636 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 in Red
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1

    137,213 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,490

    $1,289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in Gray
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    148,962 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,000

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1

    233,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,990

    $1,163 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 in Red
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1

    97,657 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,499

    $612 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 in Gray
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1

    147,998 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,500

    $864 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    201,832 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in Red
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    142,453 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $12,988

    $552 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1

    150,707 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,650

    $316 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 in Gray
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1

    180,133 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,398

    $1,084 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    156,892 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,777

    $347 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali in White
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

    147,949 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,500

    $1,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    92,825 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,500

    Details

See all 97 reviews
Lifters at 86k miles
Bill S.,08/04/2015
SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
I have had numerous issues with this vehicle from speakers going out (new speakers and radio $600), pressure switch going bad twice ($789 each time), side molding falling off 6-8 times under warranty and now falling off out of warranty (have not fixed), door latches breaking driver and tailgate ($200 for each), catalytic converters needing replaced at 65,000 miles ($1500), and now I have collapsed lifters costing me thousands of dollars. The truck looks good other than it now needs major engine repair. Full synthetic oil changes every 3000-4000 miles, light hauling never beyond capacity, all maintenance kept up and serviced regularly never raced or beat on and I am the original owner. I am very disappointed in this vehicle and will never purchase another GM product again. I should not have issues like this until 200,000 miles or more are showing on that odometer with correct maintenance. I have put way too much money and time into this vehicle, cost of ownership outweighs the worth of this vehicle.
