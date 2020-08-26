Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me
6,251 listings
- 123,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,999$4,471 Below Market
- 205,580 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,731$2,242 Below Market
- 81,474 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$12,990$2,420 Below Market
- 156,636 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
- 176,222 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000$1,079 Below Market
- 174,487 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,476$1,636 Below Market
- 137,213 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,490$1,289 Below Market
- 148,962 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000
- 233,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990$1,163 Below Market
- 97,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,499$612 Below Market
- 147,998 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,500$864 Below Market
- 201,832 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995
- 142,453 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,988$552 Below Market
- 150,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,650$316 Below Market
- 180,133 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,398$1,084 Below Market
- 156,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,777$347 Below Market
- 147,949 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,500$1,129 Below Market
- 92,825 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,500
Bill S.,08/04/2015
SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
I have had numerous issues with this vehicle from speakers going out (new speakers and radio $600), pressure switch going bad twice ($789 each time), side molding falling off 6-8 times under warranty and now falling off out of warranty (have not fixed), door latches breaking driver and tailgate ($200 for each), catalytic converters needing replaced at 65,000 miles ($1500), and now I have collapsed lifters costing me thousands of dollars. The truck looks good other than it now needs major engine repair. Full synthetic oil changes every 3000-4000 miles, light hauling never beyond capacity, all maintenance kept up and serviced regularly never raced or beat on and I am the original owner. I am very disappointed in this vehicle and will never purchase another GM product again. I should not have issues like this until 200,000 miles or more are showing on that odometer with correct maintenance. I have put way too much money and time into this vehicle, cost of ownership outweighs the worth of this vehicle.
