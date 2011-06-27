Vehicle overview

GMC's full-size pickup has been around in one form or another since the early '60s. Currently in its sixth generation, the GMC Sierra, as it's now called, boasts classic styling and a wide variety of body styles and drivetrain configurations. A perennial competitor to the full-size offerings from Ford and Dodge, GMC now positions itself as the professional-grade truck in GM's lineup. Although its sales numbers are far below those of its competitors, when combined with its sister vehicle, the Silverado, sales of the two trucks outdo the F-Series.

Often first to market with unique innovations, the 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 continues that tradition with nationwide availability of the hybrid-electric model. GMC trucks also offer the OnStar communications system that provides the convenience of 24-hour on-call assistance for everything from tow truck requests to dinner reservations. Combine this with modern styling on the outside and a host of features on the inside, and the half-ton Sierra presents a compelling package for anyone in the market for a well-rounded full-size pickup. The Sierra 1500 is really starting to show its age, however, compared to the newer full-size offerings from Dodge, Ford and Nissan. And all three trucks have the GMC Sierra beaten when it comes to interior design and materials, and overall refinement. We strongly encourage you to try out the competition before you buy.