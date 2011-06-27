  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(69)
Appraise this car

2003 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy extended-cab models, strong V8 engines, innovative features.
  • Spotty fit-and-finish concerns, low-grade interior materials.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,943 - $3,881
Used Sierra 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Powerful drivetrains, classic exterior styling and unique options make the Sierra a pickup worth considering, but Fords new F-150 has it beat when it comes to interior design and overall refinement.

2003 Highlights

The Sierra gets a revised look this year that includes a new front fascia, revised side moldings and an additional wheel design. Top-of-the-line models get power-folding heated mirrors with puddle lamps and turn signal indicators. Inside, the Sierra now offers a Bose stereo system and XM Satellite Radio. The instrument panel and center console have been redesigned, and GMC has added new seats, a more comprehensive driver information center, optional satellite steering wheel controls and a dual-zone climate control system. For increased safety, Sierras now feature a standard front-passenger-sensing system and dual-stage airbags. All 4.3-liter V6-equipped Sierras and California-emission V8s are now ULEV certified, while electronic throttle control is now standard on all V8 engines. Finally, the Autotrac four-wheel-drive system has been modified for less intrusiveness at low speeds, and the brake system received upgrades that provide better pedal feel and improved overall performance.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Sierra 1500.

5(64%)
4(25%)
3(9%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.5
69 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 69 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

just like a beautiful woman
pabelomeister,03/13/2013
I got this truck used with 80000. It had a bad intake gasket and got replaced. Engine has not given me any issues since. z71 4x4 is pretty dang nice, its hard to get this this thing stuck in the mud. Issue with the motor in the transfer case... but never stopped working (says service yada yada. been checked. not a big issue). basic maintenance and think I can give this vehicle to my kids (not soon either). GMC seems like a good truck with some quirks, but solid and runs when you need it. The 5.3 has some passing power, and tows like a champ. If you like your girls a little high maintenance, go on and get it. If not, then buy an old truck and forget about all the gadgets. good luck.
Review
R Coyle,05/18/2010
Bought new in late 2002 truck has been average for comfort and mileage is good. Reliability is not good to many small issue my truck only has 60k and have replaced both front wheel bearings, replaced two power window motors, had to replace sensor for ABS brakes, steering gear box and now the cluster is going bad. GM know the cluster unit is an issue but refused to help on the repair cost. I think I am going to look at the Toyota Tundra for my next truck. GM just need to have a better warranty on the little things that are always going bad on their vechiles.
Great Truck
CJB,08/26/2010
I bought the truck new in 2003.I needed something for the snow and thought I would try a GMC for once.There have been no problems with the truck until the 4WD module went out at 55k miles.The truck seems to dance around in the rear end in the snow abit.havent had any problems to speak of until 85k miles when the left front hub bearing went out. Tires lasted until 68k miles and still have the original battery in it.The front/rear brakes still have 50% left and should be good until 150k miles.The interior is still solid and everything still works like the day I bought it.
Best Vehicle I have ever Owned
Tony,11/13/2009
Bought truck new in 03,I have over 140K and have not had to spend $1 on repairs. Replace fluids and do proper maintenance and it runs as good as the day I bought it.Would like to buy a new truck but cannot justify replacing it as it is so reliable. I drive a lot of highway miles and get almost 19 MPG if I keep it around 70 MPH.
See all 69 reviews of the 2003 GMC Sierra 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2003 GMC Sierra 1500

Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and 4dr Extended Cab Denali AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE is priced between $5,000 and$5,000 with odometer readings between 179136 and179136 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 Sierra 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,000 and mileage as low as 179136 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500.

Can't find a used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,170.

Find a used GMC for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,538.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,020.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,555.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 GMC Sierra 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sierra 1500 lease specials

Related Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles