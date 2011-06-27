  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(15)
1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

A revised interior graces these full-size trucks this year. A new driver-side airbag and a shift interlock are added in the interest of safety. The latter requires the brake pedal to be depressed before the automatic transmission's gear selector can be shifted out of "park." This reduces the likelihood that the vehicle will move suddenly and unexpectedly when the transmission is taken out of "park." Power mirrors, revised climate controls and cupholders provide a more user-friendly interior environment.Mechanical enhancements include the addition of standard 4-wheel antilock brakes, improvements in the engines and modifications to the heavy-duty 4L80-E. The four-wheel ABS replaces last year's rear-wheel-only antilock system. Various upgrades to the engines are intended to reduce noise, improve durability and/or increase efficiency. The transmission is revised for quicker 1-2 upshifts during full-throttle applications.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 GMC Sierra 1500.

5(87%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hell Yes I Love My Truck
95_z71_1500,04/21/2011
I'm in love with my '95 GMC Sierra 1500 Z71. She's currently broken down but it took her 195,xxx miles. But the engine, tranny, and everything else is still GREAT. Just the transfer case gave out when I was pullin' a dodge out of the sand(got it out) but she gave out afterwards. So I'm rebuilding it. But other then that she's everything I need. I've taken this set-back as a chance to fix 'er up. Just ordered Halo projector headlights/LED turn signals, new grille assembly, &performance chip. Soon to order smoked LED tail lights and 3rd brake light, tires, seat covers, door panels, chrome handles all around, 5in fender flares, 3-5 in body lift, and other things. CAN'T WAIT!
Solid GMC
KB in N.C.,06/12/2002
I purchased my GMC new in 95 and have been pleased with the truck since I purchased it. I have, to this point, had one main problem with the driver's seat base bracket. The bracket actually broke out of warranty and GMC agreed to pay half of the replacement cost since I had reported having a problem with it before the warranty ran out. The seat still has some movement in it but not excessive. Overall, I have enjoyed owning the truck and have made a few enhancements to it myself since buying it.
Thunder Rolls
captainkaos,09/18/2009
95 Sierra Z-71 Extended cab. Owned it since day 1. Now has 263,000 miles on her. Has been in the shop 4 times in 14 years. No real major issues. If you take care of her, she will take care of you. I love this truck. Thought about trading her during cash for clunkers and test drove the F-150, Chevy Silverado and the Ram. They still didn't compare to her. My old gal still rode better and had the same or more power. Furthermore, the cost of a new truck is insane. I can buy half a house for the cost of a new truck. The Tundra was nice but 42k about killed me. They don't make them as solid as this one anymore. If you want a good dependable work horse, this is it. I think I'd cry if I sold her:(
100% truck
tom galvin,08/03/2008
Had 1995 GMC ext cab Sierra truck for 2 yrs now and love it. Tows almost everything, strong, safe. Got in accident, no damage crushed other cars fender. Looks nice, comfortable. Second row kinda compact. Drive it all around Atlanta and north Georgia for work. Fun to drive off road. No major problems, but a/c went out 1 year ago. Keyless entry, 20 mpg average, 4wheel drive capable, can see very well at night, good get up and go. GMC perfected the truck. I'm going to give it to my son in one year when he can drive and I'm going to miss not having it everyday.
See all 15 reviews of the 1995 GMC Sierra 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 GMC Sierra 1500

Used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The Used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500.

Can't find a used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,946.

Find a used GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,844.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,171.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,778.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 GMC Sierra 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

