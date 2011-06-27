95 Sierra Z-71 Extended cab. Owned it since day 1. Now has 263,000 miles on her. Has been in the shop 4 times in 14 years. No real major issues. If you take care of her, she will take care of you. I love this truck. Thought about trading her during cash for clunkers and test drove the F-150, Chevy Silverado and the Ram. They still didn't compare to her. My old gal still rode better and had the same or more power. Furthermore, the cost of a new truck is insane. I can buy half a house for the cost of a new truck. The Tundra was nice but 42k about killed me. They don't make them as solid as this one anymore. If you want a good dependable work horse, this is it. I think I'd cry if I sold her:(

