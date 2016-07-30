Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me
- 51,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,409$7,567 Below Market
Mike Bell Chevrolet - Carrollton / Georgia
NOW OPEN! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, DELIVERY AVAILABLE!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE CAN DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!Price Includes $1,000 Trade-In Assistance. Must trade 2010 or newer vehicle with less than 100,000 miles. See dealer for details.RECENT TRADE IN, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Call 678-601-2446 to speak with our knowledgeable & helpful internet staff. At Mike Bell Chevrolet, you'll be impressed every step of the way, from how we interact with every customer to the efficiency with which we provide our expert service. When you bring us your business, you can count on quality care from people who truly understand the ins and outs of your Chevrolet.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP1NEC6GG198052
Stock: 200017A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 20,248 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,450$2,669 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1990816 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTN1LEC8GZ130766
Stock: c1119857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- certified
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT27,859 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$34,475$4,839 Below Market
Bill Hood Chevrolet - Covington / Louisiana
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!, FACTORY CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, 4x4 - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER!, TOWING PACKAGE, 2 SETS OF SMART KEYS WITH REMOTE!, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, cocoa Leather, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 4.2" Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 6-Speaker Audio System, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Emergency communication system, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, HD Radio, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Hill Descent Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Tailamps w/Signature, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar 6 Month Guidance Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Nav., Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Front Fog Lamps, Trailering Equipment, Universal Home Remote. Odometer is 5339 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. Certification Program Details: Every Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicle is inspected and reconditioned by authorized trained technicians to meet GM standards. Exclusive CPO Scheduled Maintenance Program with two included maintenance visits. All Pre-Owned vehicles must go through a strict evaluation and meet our premium manufacturing standards to earn the Certified title. Vehicles will qualify for the evaluation if they comply with the following requirements: Are a Chevrolet, Buick, or GMC Be within current plus-5 model years Be within a maximum of 75,000 vehicle miles Pass our 172-Point Vehicle Inspection and Reconditioning Process Have a clean title Come with a Vehicle History Report Feel the Certified difference with the Owner Care Program. 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty Exclusive CPO Scheduled Maintenance Program 12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty 24/7 Roadside Assistance and C
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC9GG190303
Stock: 90712A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-10-2019
- 118,028 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,936$5,699 Below Market
Nick Abraham Buick GMC - Elyria / Ohio
SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD includes Z71 chrome side front fender emblems monotube Rancho brand shocks and (K47) air cleaner (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) underbody shield AIR CLEANER HIGH-CAPACITY HEADLAMPS HIGH-PERFORMANCE LED HEADLAMPS WITH GMC SIGNATURE LED LIGHTING REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO UNDERBODY SHIELD TRANSFER CASE PROTECTION HILL DESCENT CONTROL ASSIST STEPS CHROMED TUBULAR 6' RECTANGULAR ENHANCED DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE includes (UHX) Lane Keep Assist (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist and (UEU) Forward Collision Alert Safety Alert Seat AUDIO SYSTEM 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SIRIUSXM HD RADIO with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones advanced phone integration featuring Apple CarPlay Pandora Internet radio and voice-activated technology for radio and phone BOSE SOUND WITH 6 SPEAKER SYSTEM (7 speaker system including subwoofer when ordered with bucket seats) includes (NKC) noise control system.) IRIDIUM METALLIC LANE KEEP ASSIST TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking SUNROOF POWER TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment LICENSE PLATE KIT FRONT CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK FORWARD COLLISION ALERT WIRELESS CHARGING ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD) TIRES P275/55R20 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL CONSOLE FLOOR MOUNTED with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging GVWR 7200 LBS. (3266 KG) (STD) SLT CREW CAB PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Includes (NZP) 20' chrome clad wheels (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist (UVD) heated steering wheel (A48) power sliding rear window (BVQ) 6' rectangular chrome tubular assist steps (UQA) Bose premium audio system (IO6) IntelliLink 8' Diagonal Color Touch audio system with Navigation (Y86) Enhanced Driver Alert Package (AN3) front bucket seats (KB6) heated and vented seating (CGN) spray-on bed liner and (PDP) full LED headlamps. SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restraints (D07) floor console and storage pockets. (Includes (K4C) wireless charging. HEADLIGHT INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF BED LINER SPRAY-ON Pickup box bed liner with GMC logo consisting of high pressure chemically bonded sprayed-on polyurea & polyurethane liner formulation. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured non-skid surface is black in color and robotically applied to yield consistent 90 mil floor and tailgate thickness along with 50 mil box sidewall thickness. Spray-on liner covers entire bed interior surface below side rails including tailgate front box top rail gage hole plugs and lower tie down loops. STEERING WHEEL HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED with audio and cruise controls FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST ULTRASONIC SEATING HEATED AND VENTED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM WHEELS 20' X 9' (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER Tow Hitch Locking/Limited Slip Differential Four Wheel Drive Tow Hooks Power Steering ABS 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tires - Front All-Terrain Tires - Rear All-Terrain Conventional Spare Tire HID headlights Fog Lamps Heated Mirrors Power Mirror(s) Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Privacy Glass AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio HD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC6GG189397
Stock: 8002710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 70,482 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,900$8,509 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. Well-known by many, the Sierra 1500 has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Equipped with 4WD, this GMC Sierra 1500 SLT gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this GMC Sierra 1500 makes it one of the nicest you'll find. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. More information about the 2016 GMC Sierra 1500: The 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup comprises a set of pickups aimed at a wide range of uses, from personal transportation to purpose-built tow rigs, farm or ranch haulers or off-road machines. With three cab styles, two bed lengths, three engines, 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive versions, and various trim levels from spartan to lavish, the Sierra lineup offers something for all. Top-of-the-line Denali models remain the choice of more discerning truck shoppers, with luxurious interiors and the full set of features of a premium SUV. The Sierra is a quiet truck, thanks to a host of sound-deadening additions like triple-sealed doors and aerodynamic measures. The Sierra's refined engines are strong yet fuel-efficient. GM boasts that models with the V6 have towing ratings of up to 7,600 pounds, which is hundred
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEJ7GG227895
Stock: 227895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,253 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$33,000$4,581 Below Market
Markley Honda - Fort Collins / Colorado
Turning heads wherever it goes, this 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4X4 is proudly presented in Crimson Red Tintcoat. Powered by a 5.3 Liter EcoTec3 V8 delivering 355hp while combined with a tough working 6 Speed Automatic transmission electronically controlled with overdrive and Tow/Haul mode. With the included trailering package and heavy-duty locking rear differential, our Four Wheel Drive CrewCab fills your needs with great hauling and towing capability and scores near 22mpg on the highway. The chiseled physique of our Sierra 1500 looks handsome with its chrome grille, daytime running lights, EZ-lift, and lower tailgate, a remote locking tailgate, running boards, Tonneau cover, and CornerStep chrome rear bumpers. The SLT interior is practical and comfortable with remote vehicle start, heated/cooled leather seats, a sunroof, heated steering wheel with audio controls, and full power accessories. Check out the 8-inch color touchscreen with IntelliLink, full-color navigation, AM/FM, and available SiriusXM, HD Radio with USB ports, auxiliary jack, Bluetooth, and available WiFi. For work or play, this truck is a solid choice!You'll be safe and secure with GMC's Stabilitrak with Traction Control, a rearview camera, Hill Start Assist, and plenty of airbags. Distinguish yourself with this Sierra 1500 that has mastered the art of capability and comfort in one upscale looking package! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC8GG185870
Stock: G06359A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 51,472 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,700$2,996 Below Market
Victory Chevrolet Buick - Milan / Michigan
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Ash Seats With Jet Black Interior Accents Cloth. 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Base Clean CARFAX.This vehicle has been through an extensive multi-point inspection by one of our Certified Technicians. All necessary services have been done for the appropriate mileage interval. We have also reconditioned this vehicle inside and out, so as to provide you with as near a new vehicle as can be expected from a vehicle of this year and mileage. Get Pre-Approved Today:http://www.victorychevroletbuick.com/financing/application-short.htmBuy with confidence. Family owned & operated. Call Today! Large Used Car Super Store Serving Milan, Ann Arbor, Saline, Monroe, Canton, and Ypsilanti MI. This gem is a local trade in and has a bunch of service records available on the CarFax. We have put it through our rigorous 120-point inspection and she passed with flying colors. All items noted by our Certified Technicians have been addressed. You will receive a 90-day warranty and 2 years free maintenance. This gem will NOT last so schedule your test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTV2LEH2GZ287184
Stock: 34V06527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 17,494 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,499
Sterling McCall Hyundai South Loop - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2016 GMC Sierra 1500. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. People purchase trucks because of their versatility, and there's nothing more versatile than this one. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2016 GMC Sierra 1500: The 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup comprises a set of pickups aimed at a wide range of uses, from personal transportation to purpose-built tow rigs, farm or ranch haulers or off-road machines. With three cab styles, two bed lengths, three engines, 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive versions, and various trim levels from spartan to lavish, the Sierra lineup offers something for all. Top-of-the-line Denali models remain the choice of more discerning truck shoppers, with luxurious interiors and the full set of features of a premium SUV. The Sierra is a quiet truck, thanks to a host of sound-deadening additions like triple-sealed doors and aerodynamic measures. The Sierra's refined engines are strong yet fuel-efficient. GM boasts that models with the V6 have towing ratings of up to 7,600 pounds, which is hundreds of pounds more than a comparable Ford F-150 or Ram 1500. Also, the Sierra 1500 might have some of the lowest maintenance costs among pickups because of its 4-wheel disc brakes with Duralife rotors, which GM claims will last twice as long as conventional brake rotors. Interesting features of this model are upgraded connectivity and entertainment systems, quiet, stylish cabins, Strong, efficient engines, and innovative cargo solutions Inspected by South Loop's Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!!... Buy With Confidence!!... ***E-PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE CERTIFICATION FEE'S OR DEALER ADDED OPTIONS*** South Loop Hyundai Hyundai Super Store 8820 Lakes at 610 Dr (Across from NRG Stadium former Reliant Stadium) Houston TX 77054 Please call our Helpful Staff for further Assistance 713-341-3413!!... We welcome third party / pre-buying inspection of all units!!... All pre-owned vechicles are sold As Is. However, some may still be under factory warranty!!...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 with USB Inputs, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTN1LEC1GZ901679
Stock: GZ901679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 54,639 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,500$3,328 Below Market
Faulkner Nissan of Mechanicsburg - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
***YOU CAN NOW WORK YOUR DEAL OUT VIRTUALLY OVER THE PHONE, COMPUTER, OR SCREENSHARE!*** We Offer FREE Local Vehicle Delivery to your home! @@NOW OPEN FOR IN PERSON SHOWROOM SALES@@ Here at Faulkner, we understand the unique situation we're in right now as well as the concerns our customers have about limiting contact and outside exposure. We want you to know we're taking every precaution available for both our sales and service departments!2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with Z71 Package! 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, jet black Cloth, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 4.2" Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, Body Color Bodyside Moldings, Body Color Door Handles, Body Color Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Body-Color Mirror Caps, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, OnStar 6 Month Guidance Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, Single-Zone Air Conditioning, SLE Convenience Package, SLE Value Package, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Front Fog Lamps, Trailering Equipment, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote. 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Flex Fuel 4WDHello, this is Andrew Bollinger, Used Car Manager at Faulkner Nissan personally inviting you to visit us to our BRAND NEW State of the Art Dealership at 6627 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg. We are in between Cumberland Valley High School and Wal Mart. Faulkner has been in business for over 87 years and still family owned! Come see why we consider you family once you step foot in our facility! TO BE SURE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTV2MEH3GZ157677
Stock: GZ157677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 100,478 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,998$5,846 Below Market
Jim Schmidt Chevrolet Buick - Hicksville / Ohio
SLT CREW CAB PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE * 6' CHROME ASSIST STEPS * 20' CHROME CLAD WHEELS * SPRAY-ON BED LINER * POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW * HIGH PERFORMANCE LED HEADLAMPS * GMC INTELLILINK AUDIO SYSTEM W/ 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH & NAVIGATION. * BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM * HEATED STEERING WHEEL *ENHANCED DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE: FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST ACTIVE SAFETY LANE KEEP ASSIST INTELLIBEAM HEADLAMPS FORWARD COLLISION ALERT SAFETY ALERT SEAT * SEATS, FRONT FULL FEATURE LEATHER APPOINTED BUCKETS & CENTER CONSOLE, FLOOR W/ USB PORTS, AND WIRELESS CHARGING * HEATED & VENTED SEATS DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGERClean CARFAX. Serviced, Inspected & fully detailed, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 20' x 9' Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 4.2' Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6' Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Brake assist, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, HD Radio, Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlight, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Tailamps w/Signature, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar 6 Month Guidance Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8' Diagonal Color Touch Nav., Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SLT Crew Cab Premium Plus Package, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Front Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Trip computer, Turn s
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC4GG230397
Stock: ZC20202A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 48,126 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,820$6,050 Below Market
Cheraw Chevrolet Buick - Cheraw / South Carolina
**OVER NIGHT TEST DRIVE IS BACK** **48 HOUR EXCHANGE** **GAS FOR A MONTH** 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black/Spice Red All-Terrain Leather, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Tailamps w/Signature, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 6 Month Guidance Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Front Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black/Spice Red All-Terrain Leather.Onyx Black 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8Odometer is 29378 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC4GG230772
Stock: P628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2019
- 70,093 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,475$7,863 Below Market
Nourse Toyota - Chillicothe / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2PEC2GG270814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,874 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,000$6,622 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this GMC Sierra 1500 SLT, it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This GMC Sierra 1500 SLT comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. One of the best things about this GMC Sierra 1500 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Sierra 1500 This GMC Sierra 1500 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2016 GMC Sierra 1500: The 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup comprises a set of pickups aimed at a wide range of uses, from personal transportation to purpose-built tow rigs, farm or ranch haulers or off-road machines. With three cab styles, two bed lengths, three engines, 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive versions, and various trim levels from spartan to lavish, the Sierra lineup offers something for all. Top-of-the-line Denali models remain the choice of more discerning truck shoppers, with luxurious interiors and the full set of features of a pre
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC3GG253332
Stock: 253332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,118 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTR1LEH2GZ344164
Stock: T06499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,988$4,336 Below Market
Steve Marsh Ford - Milan / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2MEH6GG366391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,651 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,900$5,890 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning GMC Sierra 1500. At home in the country and in the city, this 2016 4WD GMC Sierra 1500 SLT has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. One of the best things about this GMC Sierra 1500 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that GMC Sierra 1500 is in a league of its own The interior of this GMC Sierra 1500 SLT has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This GMC Sierra 1500 is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. More information about the 2016 GMC Sierra 1500: The 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup comprises a set of pickups aimed at a wide range of uses, from personal transportation to purpose-built tow rigs, farm or ranch haulers or off-road machines. With three cab styles, two bed lengths, three engines, 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive versions, and various trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC7GG273485
Stock: 273485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,700$5,427 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is the perfect example of the modern luxury. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. More information about the 2016 GMC Sierra 1500: The 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup comprises a set of pickups aimed at a wide range of uses, from personal transportation to purpose-built tow rigs, farm or ranch haulers or off-road machines. With three cab styles, two bed lengths, three engines, 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive versions, and various trim levels from spartan to lavish, the Sierra lineup offers something for all. Top-of-the-line Denali models remain the choice of more discerning truck shoppers, with luxurious interiors and the full set of features of a premium SUV. The Sierra is a quiet truck, thanks to a host of sound-deadening additions like triple-sealed doors and aerodynamic measures. The Sierra's refined engines are strong yet fuel-efficient. GM boasts that models with the V6 have towing ratings of up to 7,600 pounds, which is hundreds of pounds more than a comparable Ford F-150 or Ram 1
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC0GG145623
Stock: 145623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT55,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,455
James Wood Chevrolet Buick GMC Decatur - Decatur / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 55,841! FUEL EFFICIENT 21 MPG Hwy/15 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, SEATING, HEATED AND VENTED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM, HD RADIO, Trailer Hitch, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, SEATING, HEATED AND VENTED PERFORATED ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE F SUNROOF, POWER SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Alarm, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES SLT CREW CAB PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Includes (NZP) 20' chrome clad wheels, (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist, (UVD) heated steering wheel, (A48) power sliding rear window, (BVQ) 6' rectangular chrome tubular assist steps, (UQA) Bose premium audio system, (IO6) IntelliLink 8' Diagonal Color Touch audio system with Navigation, (Y86) Enhanced Driver Alert Package, (AN3) front bucket seats, (KB6) heated and vented seating, (CGN) spray-on bed liner and (PDP) full LED headlamps. SUNROOF, POWER, ENHANCED DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE includes (UHX) Lane Keep Assist, (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps, (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist and (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, Safety Alert Seat, SEATING, HEATED AND VENTED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 2-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets. (Includes (K4C) wireless charging. AUDIO SYSTEM Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NECXGG282181
Stock: 102703A1
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
