Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me

Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas

The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this GMC Sierra 1500 SLT, it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This GMC Sierra 1500 SLT comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. One of the best things about this GMC Sierra 1500 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Sierra 1500 This GMC Sierra 1500 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2016 GMC Sierra 1500: The 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup comprises a set of pickups aimed at a wide range of uses, from personal transportation to purpose-built tow rigs, farm or ranch haulers or off-road machines. With three cab styles, two bed lengths, three engines, 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive versions, and various trim levels from spartan to lavish, the Sierra lineup offers something for all. Top-of-the-line Denali models remain the choice of more discerning truck shoppers, with luxurious interiors and the full set of features of a pre

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GTU2NEC3GG253332

Stock: 253332

Certified Pre-Owned: No

