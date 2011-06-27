Close

This outstanding example of a 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE is offered by Patterson Auto Center. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This GMC Sierra 1500 SLE comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2012 GMC Sierra 1500: Full-size trucks are used in such a wide range of situations--from construction fleets to long-distance driving--and the broad range of interiors and hauling/towing options offered in the GMC Sierra and help satisfy shoppers better than most other competing models. SLE and SLT models are probably the best fit for buyers who need the sturdy, get-messy capability of a pickup at least some of the time, but the Sierra Denali is the choice for those who need a pickup that doesn't compromise luxury. And for those who need a pickup but want to make a greener choice, with even lower operating costs, the Sierra Hybrid makes up to 25% better fuel economy without sacrificing much towing or hauling ability. This model sets itself apart with Top-notch interiors to suit work or luxury use, extensive features and options, fuel economy, and strong tow ratings Patterson Auto Group Mission: From the beginning, owner Harry Patterson stressed a simple philosophy... 'If it's only good for me, it's not right. The transaction has to be good for the buyer and seller alike.' Still active in the day to day operations, Patterson has continually made changes that make the buying experience easy. A few examples include: By listening to our clients, our team of trained, professional associates consistently provide a shopping, service and total ownership experience that exceeds each individual's expectations and fosters a 'Client For Life' relationship. We are committed to being the best... We'll Prove it! 'We are ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen.' Simplified Pricing Who really likes to haggle over a car? Not us - and probably not you. So we cut to the chase up front and offer the rock-bottom price on each vehicle from the start. It's simple, hassle-free and it saves you money. Actual Cash Value We don't juggle numbers by showing you an inflated trade-in value - matched by an equally inflated price on the vehicle you're purchasing. We appraise your trade-in at actual market value. And we'll buy your trade-in even if you don't buy your vehicle from us. The Patterson Difference Patterson's is different from other dealerships in many ways our customers appreciate. These differences have made us the area's top volume dealer over the last three decades.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTR2VE77CZ208882

Stock: 3993A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020