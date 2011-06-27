Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
6,251 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

19942020
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$100K
Price

Rating

Mileage

0100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Truck Details

Cabin Size

Bed Length

Fuel Economy

1025
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $13,490Great Deal | $3,162 below market

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    146,194 miles
    4 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida

    Regional Value Package Wheels; 4 - 20" X 8.5" (50.8 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Chrome Clad Aluminum Seats; Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Engine; Vortec 5.3L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi Flexfuel With Active Fuel Management Trailering Package; Heavy-Duty Differential; Heavy-Duty Automatic Locking Rear Seat Adjuster; Driver 6-Way Power Bluetooth For Phone Fog Lamps; Front; Halogen Tailgate; Locking Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels Air Conditioning; Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Cooling; Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler Cooling; External Engine Oil Cooler Ebony; Leather-Appointed Front Seats Gvwr; 6800 Lbs. (3084 Kg) Heavy Duty Cooling Package; Heavy-Duty Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Sle Preferred Equipment Group Solid Paint Steering Wheel Controls; Mounted Audio Controls Summit White Suspension Package; High-Performance Tailgate; Ez-Lift Tires; P275/55R20 Touring; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Doral is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE only has 145,080mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! The brand new set of tires means that you will be able to drive off the lot without hesitation. You can drive off in the GMC Sierra 1500 SLE feeling safe and confident with these new tires. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GTP1VE03CG210660
    Stock: CG210660
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • $17,894Great Deal | $2,495 below market

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    117,290 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey

    **** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GTP2VE73CG124355
    Stock: m46124355
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-25-2020

  • $19,000Great Deal

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    120,630 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    World Car Kia - San Antonio / Texas

    **Backup Camera**, **Tow HItch**, **All-Terrain**, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Summit White, ebony Cloth. Odometer is 15524 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD w/Backup Camera, Tow Hitch, All-Terrain 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel All-Terrain Package (18" x 8" Chrome-Cladded Aluminum Wheels, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, and Front Halogen Fog Lamps), Convenience Package (Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist w/Audible Warning, and Universal Home Remote), Heavy Duty Cooling Package (Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Engine Oil Cooler and Heavy-Duty Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler), Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package (Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential), Heavy-Duty Trailering Package (Retail), Off-Road Suspension Package, On The Job Package (Bed Liner, Bed-Mounted Tie-Down Hooks, and Bedrail Protectors), Skid Plate Package, SLE Preferred Package (AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, BluetoothÂ For Phone, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Locking Tailgate, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, and Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls), 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Summit White, ebony Cloth, **AIR CONDITIONING**, **COMPASS**, **ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL**, **MP3 DECODER***, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, 17" x 7.5" 6-Lug Chrome-Styled Steel Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Grille w/Chrome Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormats, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Autotrac Transfer Case, Emergency communication system, Floor Console w/Dual Cup Holders, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Power-Adjustable Black Outside Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Mirror w/Rear Camera Display, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Security system, SLE Decor, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GTP2VE26CG196638
    Stock: PS196638
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • $21,990Great Deal | $2,481 below market

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    75,957 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Schwieters Chevrolet of Cold Spring - Cold Spring / Minnesota

    **LOADED UP SLT PACKAGE** **WHITE DIAMOND EDITION** **20' WHEELS** **BLUETOOTH** **TRAILER PACKAGE** **HOME REMOTE** **ADJUSTABLE FOOT PEDALS** **REAR PARK ASSIST** **BOSE AUDIO**

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GTP2WE76CG176116
    Stock: 201013A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • $13,995Great Deal | $1,963 below market

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    191,251 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Midway Chevrolet - Plainwell / Michigan

    Thank you for considering Midway Chevy. We need all Trade-Ins possible!!! Contact MIDWAY for all your vehicle needs. 1-866-641-7987. All GM certified vehicles carry a 12month or 12,000 mile bumper to bumper and a 5 year, 100k powertrain warranty.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GTP2WE76CG310218
    Stock: 2235A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $13,999Great Deal | $2,227 below market

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    199,120 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Humboldt Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Humboldt / Tennessee

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GTU2VE28CG298574
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $17,220Great Deal | $2,685 below market

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    103,256 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Keim Chevrolet - Paradise / Pennsylvania

    Thank you for your interest in one of Keim Chevrolet's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with 103,256mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently U and barely driven GMC Sierra 1500. More information about the 2012 GMC Sierra 1500: Full-size trucks are U in such a wide range of situations--from construction fleets to long-distance driving--and the broad range of interiors and hauling/towing options offered in the GMC Sierra and help satisfy shoppers better than most other competing models. SLE and SLT models are probably the best fit for buyers who need the sturdy, get-messy capability of a pickup at least some of the time, but the Sierra Denali is the choice for those who need a pickup that doesn't compromise luxury. And for those who need a pickup but want to make a greener choice, with even lower operating costs, the Sierra Hybrid makes up to 25% better fuel economy without sacrificing much towing or hauling ability. Interesting features of this model are Top-notch interiors to suit work or luxury use, extensive features and options, fuel economy, and strong tow ratings

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GTP2VE71CG262962
    Stock: 2038A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-28-2020

  • Price Drop
    $15,995Great Deal | $712 below market

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL

    101,169 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    R & B Car Company Warsaw - Warsaw / Indiana

    Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500, DESIRABLE FEATURES: 4X4, VOICE CONTROLS, ONSTAR, BLUETOOTH, TOW PKG, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUX PORT, RUNNING BOARDS. This 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Ext Cab 143.5&quot; SL features a Stealth Gray Metallic Exterior with a Dark Titanium Fabric Interior and has only 101,169 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This GMC Sierra 1500 Includes Onboard Hands-Free Communications System, Voice Command Features, On*Star, Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Anti Theft System, Steering Wheel Controls, Steering Wheel Cruise Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Multi-Information Display, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Power Outlet, MP3 Compatible Radio, Bluetooth Connection, Single-Disc CD Player, Digital Clock Here at R & B Car Company Warsaw, we make the necessary repairs before they are put on the lot. We strive to give you a great valued car and take the guessing out of the equation. DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call R & B Car Company Warsaw today at (574) 566-0504 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Ext Cab 143.5&quot; SL! R & B Car Company Warsaw. You can also visit us at, 2105 N Biomet Dr. Warsaw IN, 46582 to check it out in person! MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 18.0 Highway MPG and 13.0 City MPG! This GMC Sierra 1500 comes Factory equipped with an impressive 8cyl, 4.8l, 302.0hp engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Trailer / Tow Package, Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Four Wheel Drive, Trailer Brake System, Power Mirrors, Spare Tire (Full Size), Front Tow Hooks, Transmission Overdrive Switch, Power Locks, Traction Control, Gasoline Engine, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Flexible Fuel Capability, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Inside Hood Release, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Tachometer INTERIOR OPTIONS: Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Bench Seat (Split), Adjustable Head Rests, Center Console, Vanity Mirrors, Vent Visors, Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Beverage Holder(s), Trip Odometer, Center Arm Rest, Reading Light(s) EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Bed Liner / Spray In, Running Boards, Step Bumper, Cargo/Bed Lamp, Bug Deflector, Tinted Glass, Tonneau Cover, Auto Headlamp SAFETY OPTIONS: Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag This vehicle has On-Star System to make reservations or call for emergency assistance, endless tunes awaiting with the Satellite Radio, and Voice Command Features. This vehicle has Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Audio Input to get the best possible sound from your ipod or mp3 player directly into your factory or aftermarket car stereo, and built-in Anti-Theft System to save money on insurance and protect yourself from thieves. This vehicle has Steering Wheel Controls to help keep you safer on the road, Multi Information Display with high resolution access to your vehicle's most important and frequently used driver control functions, and Steering Wheel Cruise Control keeps your attention on the road and your gas mileage optimized. This vehicle has Bluetooth fully integrated into your car stereo for hands-free phone usage, MP3 Player Dock which turns your automotive driving experience into a concert hall, and Auxiliary Power Outlet to keep your laptop charged on long trips. This vehicle also includes: Single-Disc CD Player - Digital Clock

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTR2UEA9CZ343111
    Stock: 31037
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-29-2020

  • $20,495Great Deal | $2,527 below market

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    83,448 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sterling Premium Select - Lafayette / Louisiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GTP2VE7XCG289741
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $19,995Good Deal | $2,330 below market

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    98,455 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Hometown Chevrolet - Waverly / Ohio

    2012 White Diamond Tricoat GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel 4WD 6-Speed Automatic This GMC Sierra 1500 has many features and is well equipped including, 17" x 7.5" 6-Lug Chrome-Styled Steel Wheels, 20" x 8.5" Chrome Clad Aluminum (4) Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Body Color All-Terrain Package, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Grille w/Chrome Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormats, Compass, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Autotrac Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Floor Console w/Dual Cup Holders, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Power-Adjustable Black Outside Mirrors, Heavy Duty Cooling Package, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Engine Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package (Retail), Illuminated entry, Inside Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Suspension Package, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Side Moldings w/Chrome Accent, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Skid Plate Package, SLE Decor, SLE Preferred Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist w/Audible Warning, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 24410 miles below market average! For that unequaled hometown buying experience, stop in to see our inventory of vehicles, or call us today at (740) 217-2874 for more information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GTP2VE78CG121242
    Stock: H1843A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • $16,998Good Deal | $1,807 below market

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    134,865 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado

    Just in Clean crew cab 4wd pickup. Nice Tonneau Cover. Alloy wheels

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GTP2VE74CG283143
    Stock: M743
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $20,000Good Deal | $1,323 below market

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    106,627 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lakeside Automotive Group - Spring Lake / Michigan

    Recent Arrival! 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Quicksilver Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 9164 miles below market average! ***4X4***, ***LEATHER***, ***TOWING PACKAGE***, ***iPOD JACK***, ***SLT PACKAGE***, ***LOW MILES***, ***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***FOUR DOOR PACKAGE***. Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study, JD Power Dependability Study Lakeside Automotive Group is located at 14953 Cleveland St. Spring Lake, MI. Under new ownership since October 2015, we are honored to be able to build upon the great reputation that has been established at Lakeside since 1966. Our staff has a strong commitment to each and every one of our customers and the community in which we serve. One visit and youâ ll experience how weâ re driven by value and witness our desire to be the preferred pre-owned vehicle dealership in West Michigan for years to come.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GTP2WE71CG189114
    Stock: P4285
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • Price Drop
    $17,991Good Deal | $2,096 below market

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    126,816 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Groove Ford - Centennial / Colorado

    CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, **USB CONNECTION **, LEATHER SEATING, 4X4, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Light Titanium/Dark Titanium Accents w/Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim. 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Quicksilver Metallic Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel Recent Arrival! Odometer is 6325 miles below market average! Price includes $599 Dealer Handling Fee. Sales Tax, Title, License, Registration, and Emission Testing are additional to the advertised price. See your Groove Sales Team for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GTP2VE73CG184636
    Stock: U3889065A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • $18,900Good Deal | $2,137 below market

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    107,441 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Brookwood Auto Group - Hillsboro / Oregon

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GTP2VE7XCG114342
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $24,999Good Deal | $1,523 below market

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    82,717 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Power Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Newport / Oregon

    Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GTP2VE77CG234292
    Stock: P22200
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $20,400Good Deal | $1,217 below market

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    94,171 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tim Short Hyundai - Pikeville / Kentucky

    **TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION**, ** ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK**, *4WD*, *GREAT MILES*, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Power windows. Odometer is 31106 miles below market average! 4WD **TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION** **Tim Short Automotive of Pikeville, Ky (606)437-1300 or (606)432-1716.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GTP2VE7XCG251829
    Stock: C1714A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2020

  • Price Drop
    $13,988Fair Deal

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    142,573 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Patterson Buick GMC - Wichita Falls / Texas

    This outstanding example of a 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE is offered by Patterson Auto Center. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This GMC Sierra 1500 SLE comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2012 GMC Sierra 1500: Full-size trucks are used in such a wide range of situations--from construction fleets to long-distance driving--and the broad range of interiors and hauling/towing options offered in the GMC Sierra and help satisfy shoppers better than most other competing models. SLE and SLT models are probably the best fit for buyers who need the sturdy, get-messy capability of a pickup at least some of the time, but the Sierra Denali is the choice for those who need a pickup that doesn't compromise luxury. And for those who need a pickup but want to make a greener choice, with even lower operating costs, the Sierra Hybrid makes up to 25% better fuel economy without sacrificing much towing or hauling ability. This model sets itself apart with Top-notch interiors to suit work or luxury use, extensive features and options, fuel economy, and strong tow ratings Patterson Auto Group Mission: From the beginning, owner Harry Patterson stressed a simple philosophy... 'If it's only good for me, it's not right. The transaction has to be good for the buyer and seller alike.' Still active in the day to day operations, Patterson has continually made changes that make the buying experience easy. A few examples include: By listening to our clients, our team of trained, professional associates consistently provide a shopping, service and total ownership experience that exceeds each individual's expectations and fosters a 'Client For Life' relationship. We are committed to being the best... We'll Prove it! 'We are ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen.' Simplified Pricing Who really likes to haggle over a car? Not us - and probably not you. So we cut to the chase up front and offer the rock-bottom price on each vehicle from the start. It's simple, hassle-free and it saves you money. Actual Cash Value We don't juggle numbers by showing you an inflated trade-in value - matched by an equally inflated price on the vehicle you're purchasing. We appraise your trade-in at actual market value. And we'll buy your trade-in even if you don't buy your vehicle from us. The Patterson Difference Patterson's is different from other dealerships in many ways our customers appreciate. These differences have made us the area's top volume dealer over the last three decades.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTR2VE77CZ208882
    Stock: 3993A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • $12,950

    2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    73,467 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Super Auto SS - Salt Lake City / Utah

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GTR1VE01CZ345807
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,251 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500
Sierra 1500 Reviews & Specs