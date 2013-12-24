Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me

6,251 listings
Sierra 1500 Reviews & Specs
  • 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in White
    used

    2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    266,939 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Silver
    used

    2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    288,665 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,977

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SL in White
    used

    2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SL

    94,041 miles

    $9,299

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Black
    used

    2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    Not Provided

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SL in Silver
    used

    2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SL

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Silver
    used

    2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    85,025 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Gray
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    179,130 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,999

    $808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Dark Red
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    104,103 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    $264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL
    used

    2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL

    104,477 miles

    $5,370

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500

    176,632 miles

    $4,997

    Details
  • 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL
    used

    2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL

    275,851 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500

    83,000 miles

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Silver
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    214,423 miles

    $5,109

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500

    241,555 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Silver
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    171,831 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,991

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SL in Silver
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SL

    180,986 miles

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Dark Red
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    165,537 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,525

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Silver
    used

    2003 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    215,939 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $4,500

    $557 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (2%)
A real long term test
motorbones,12/24/2013
4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
After 13 years and 252,000 miles, i think it's time a write a review. The engine is all original, and runs as good as the first day. The transmission failed after 150,000, but the new one is flawless. Aside for the normal consumables, I have had to replace one wheel bearing. That's it. That, and the fact that I have two rather expensive cars sitting in the garage, but my wife always prefers the "truck" for it's comfort and ride quality. I'm sure someone out there will beat me up on how much better they're doing with their Ram or Ford or Toyota, and I can't fault them... I don't know those trucks. But this truck doesn't show any signs that will give it up any time soon. Thanks to Edmunds for the opportunity to provide my last review at 279,000 miles. My last because it's been passed along to a father who needed to haul his son to all the bike races around the state of California. At that time the truck was still flawless, and I was very confident it would soldier on for them.
Report abuse
Popular new car reviews and ratings