Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me

After 13 years and 252,000 miles, i think it's time a write a review. The engine is all original, and runs as good as the first day. The transmission failed after 150,000, but the new one is flawless. Aside for the normal consumables, I have had to replace one wheel bearing. That's it. That, and the fact that I have two rather expensive cars sitting in the garage, but my wife always prefers the "truck" for it's comfort and ride quality. I'm sure someone out there will beat me up on how much better they're doing with their Ram or Ford or Toyota, and I can't fault them... I don't know those trucks. But this truck doesn't show any signs that will give it up any time soon. Thanks to Edmunds for the opportunity to provide my last review at 279,000 miles. My last because it's been passed along to a father who needed to haul his son to all the bike races around the state of California. At that time the truck was still flawless, and I was very confident it would soldier on for them.

