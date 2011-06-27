  1. Home
2001 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8-engine selections, handsome styling, comfy cabins.
  • Spotty interior fit-and-finish concerns, premium brand carries a premium price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want power, the Sierra's got it. But if high-quality materials and solid build quality are also a priority, you might want to check the offerings from Ford and Toyota, as well.

Vehicle overview

After a much-improved Sierra bowed in 1999, GMC's full-size pickup continues along the refinement trail for 2001. The Sierra 1500 (half-ton) employs a unique, three-piece frame construction. While it shares a platform and componentry with Chevrolet's Silverado, the Sierra gets some styling and feature enhancements to position the GMC as a "professional grade" truck.

Looks and special content aside, the biggest draw for GMC's half-ton pickup is a first-class engine lineup. The base 200-horse, Vortec 4.3-liter V6 has been upgraded again this year to improve durability, emissions and fuel economy. But more impressive are the two available V8s, all of which have seen further refinements to reduce NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) and increase service life. The Vortec 4.8-liter V8 (with 270 horses/285 foot-pounds of torque) is standard on half-ton extended cabs, and a 5.3-liter V8 (with 285/325) is optional on all 1500s. Both enjoy a flat torque curve for sustained hauling power.

Each version is available with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. As usual, there is a variety of configurations to choose from, including the regular (two-door) or extended (four-door) cabs, short (6.5-foot) or long (8-foot) beds, Wideside or Sportside box designs, and rear- or four-wheel-drive versions. What's more, there are three trim levels (SL, SLE or SLT) and a dizzying array of options and packages to custom equip your truck exactly the way you want it.

Do you go off-roading? Choose the Z71 Off-Road Suspension package. Prefer to pick your own suspension settings? Try the ZX3 Manual Select Damping package. Plan to do a lot of towing? Go for the Z82 Heavy Duty Trailering Equipment package. Got heavy loads to haul? Opt for the Z85 Increased Capacity package. Like performance? Order the new C3, a sporty, high-end AWD model that's available only as an extended cab and built as a more practical alternative to Ford's supercharged SVT F-150 Lightning. The Sierra 1500's roomy interior offers ample storage space, including a center armrest that is large enough for a laptop computer or a six-pack of soda, depending on your priorities. Reduced-force airbags (with passenger-side on/off switch) are standard, plus a full complement of safety and convenience features too numerous to list here. Overall, Sierra is very competitive with the top Ford and Dodge offerings. But because GMC is now defining itself as the "professional grade" division for more demanding truck buyers, watch for price creep to start forcing less-affluent young cowboy types to look elsewhere.

2001 Highlights

Reliability improvements for all Vortec V6 and V8 engines top the list of changes this year. Consequently, oil-change intervals have been extended to 7,500 miles. A traction assist feature is now available on two-wheel-drive V8 automatics, thanks to a new electronic throttle control system. Factory-installed OnStar, GM's mobile communications and security system, has been made standard with the SLT trim level. New this year is a 325-horse, all-wheel-drive performance version called the C3.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 GMC Sierra 1500.

5(62%)
4(24%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.4
50 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A real long term test
motorbones,12/24/2013
4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
After 13 years and 252,000 miles, i think it's time a write a review. The engine is all original, and runs as good as the first day. The transmission failed after 150,000, but the new one is flawless. Aside for the normal consumables, I have had to replace one wheel bearing. That's it. That, and the fact that I have two rather expensive cars sitting in the garage, but my wife always prefers the "truck" for it's comfort and ride quality. I'm sure someone out there will beat me up on how much better they're doing with their Ram or Ford or Toyota, and I can't fault them... I don't know those trucks. But this truck doesn't show any signs that will give it up any time soon. Thanks to Edmunds for the opportunity to provide my last review at 279,000 miles. My last because it's been passed along to a father who needed to haul his son to all the bike races around the state of California. At that time the truck was still flawless, and I was very confident it would soldier on for them.
dependable ride
alphonse,05/16/2009
purchased new in 01,in 8 yrs the truck has had very few problems. passenger side seat belt tightens up on its own, & the interior light switch had a short.Oe tires had to be replaced at 35k, & the on star system is no longer compatible with the new digital system. fuel mileage averages about 17 in mixed driving, 20mpg is achievable on long highway travel.I would buy another gmc if we wear this one out, brakes still have about 60% life left.
I love this truck
drgroth1,02/10/2006
I have driven this truck cross country several times, a few of these trips required towing another car behind. I went through Colorado and had no trouble keeping up with the rest of the traffic even though I was fully loaded and towing a loaded car behind me up the mountains. I have driven in snow in Minnesota and even though I do not have four wheel drive I did not have any problems, I did have snow tires installed. I get 20mpg, which is great for a truck. I cannot say enough good about this vehicle.
2001 GMC 4x4 5.3 Z 71 SLE
Joe D,05/15/2003
Overall I've been fairly easy on this truck but occasionally have hauled very heavy loads. No problems. The smooth ride was a surprise to me. Engine performance is great. Milage is ok if you take it easy, otherwise it uses quite a bit. I think the interior is nice (despite what Edmond's say). It's a nice riding/functional truck. Can't find anything wrong with this truck yet (in almost 2 years).
See all 50 reviews of the 2001 GMC Sierra 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 2001 GMC Sierra 1500

Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB w/OnStar (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB w/OnStar (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 2WD SB w/OnStar (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 2WD LB w/OnStar (4.8L 8cyl 4A), and 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500.

Can't find a used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $21,179.

Find a used GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,841.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,656.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,661.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 GMC Sierra 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

