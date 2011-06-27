This truck has lasted me far longer than I ever thought it would. I purchased it in late June of '05 for a massive $1,500. Almost a year later, I have had to replace only items that are reasonable considering the age and the mileage (244k) of the truck. Although I love this truck, the body is starting to show its age. The straw that broke the camel's back was the fact that the fuel pump went out on me last week, so I have decided to replace the ol' girl with a newer, lower mileage GM truck. Overall, this thing was a workhorse and loved every minute of it.

