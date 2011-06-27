  1. Home
1990 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1990 GMC Sierra 1500. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 GMC Sierra 1500.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Good Ol' Truck
RC,05/03/2006
This truck has lasted me far longer than I ever thought it would. I purchased it in late June of '05 for a massive $1,500. Almost a year later, I have had to replace only items that are reasonable considering the age and the mileage (244k) of the truck. Although I love this truck, the body is starting to show its age. The straw that broke the camel's back was the fact that the fuel pump went out on me last week, so I have decided to replace the ol' girl with a newer, lower mileage GM truck. Overall, this thing was a workhorse and loved every minute of it.
Eric's Power House
Eric Gohlke,11/16/2002
This is a very good running truck. Add a K&N off road air system, hooker headers, and hypeteck TBI power charger. All available at jegs.com. You will be able to run with any new vortec engine. I raced a 19997 chevy truck with vortec 350 and a jet pwer programmer and I beat them.
Keep on Truckin'
lhoboy,12/24/2009
An '89 Acura might be more reliable, but not by much. This work horse has been abused and overloaded, has towed 3500 pound trailers over the continental divide hundreds of times, hauled hundreds of emergency professionals through several foot snowfalls, etc., etc. Makes it through stuff that the new "luxury" SUVs can't even think about. When I'm ready to replace it in another 20 years, I hope the new ones are as good.
One Good American Truck
Jake H. ,10/25/2010
I bought this truck January '10, and it had 72,000 miles on it. Yes, 72,000 miles on it. I bought it from the original owner who bought it when he retired in 1989. It had only the week before had its first new set of tires in 20 years! Today, 10/22/10, this truck now has 82,000 miles on it, and has had nary a problem other than catching up on a bit of routine maintenance, a hose or two, filters, brake pads etc. It has cranked every time, and rides very well for a pickup truck. I'm looking forward to owning this truck for a very long time.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1990 GMC Sierra 1500

Used 1990 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The Used 1990 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), and SLX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M).

