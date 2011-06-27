1996 GMC Sierra 1500 Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1996 Highlights
A new series of engines is introduced, providing more power and torque than last year's offerings. Called Vortec, this family of engines includes a 4.3-liter V6 (the only six-cylinder of the bunch) capable of 200 hp @ 4,400 rpm and 255 lb-ft of torque @ 2,800 rpm; a 5.0-liter V8, producing 220 hp @ 4,600 rpm and 285 lb-ft of torque @ 2,800 rpm; and a 5.7-liter V8, rated at 250 hp @ 4,600 rpm and 335 lb-ft of torque @ 2,800 rpm. (There is also a 7.4-liter Vortec V8, but it's only available on the heavier duty C/K 3500 trucks.) All of these figures represent increases in output when compared to their respective 1995 predecessors. An optional electronic shift transfer case for the K1500 (i.e. 4WD; C= 2WD; K= 4WD) rounds out the list of the most significant powertrain updates for this year.Other noteworthy updates include the introduction of an optional passenger-side third door, called the "Easy-Access System," in GM vernacular. This feature is only available on the extended cab body styles.Improved comfort and convenience comes in the way of such new features as illuminated entry, 12-volt power outlets, an electrochromic inside rearview mirror and height-adjustable D-rings for the shoulder section of the front three-point safety belts, among others. Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) are part the list of new exterior features.A new level of sophistication in exhaust emissions monitoring is found with the addition of OBD II, the second generation of On-Board Diagnostics.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Alexander Kovach,03/05/2016
C1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB
First, understand that this is a 20 year old truck, free of bells and whistles by today's standards. Now the good. This truck is solid. This is my second K1500, the first went for 300k miles. These are sturdy! Vortec engines are very well machined, and with routine maintenance, they will run as long as you own your truck. Towing has been great. I have the 305ci 5.0L with the 5 speed manual transmission, and that control of the shifting is exactly what I wanted. If you need to make repairs, the maintenance is a snap. The engine bay is large, with lots of space; swapping out an alternator, waterpump, plugs etc, are a breeze. The only issue I've had is the AC compressor developed a leak after 20 years. NOT BAD AT ALL! The price is excellent! For $5000 you can find these in excellent condition, and drive them for years! Best functional work truck for the money, and lots of aftermarket replacement parts available. This is the best variety of pickups GM ever put out.
Rich,02/03/2005
I am the original owner. Best truck I've owned, beats the F150 I had hands down. Low maintenance costs, only real work was a leaking master cylinder replacement at 2,000 miles (under warranty) and head gasket at approximately 120,000. Only other work was routine maintenance.
charles84,01/09/2012
i got my sierra as a early graduation present and i couldnt ask for more, the 350 has a lot power,very roomy Interior,real smooth ride to the driver and the passangers.also got the off road kit.good gas millage.my only problems so far have been brakes and routine maintaince oil changes,transmission fluid and etc.tows and hauls great,recently was towin a horse trailer and i could'nt even tell it was back there.very fun to drive.power seats are awesome specially for me,im not a small man and i still got plenty room behind the wheel.handles great to be a full size truck.like i said before i couldnt ask for more.
edwnek3,11/10/2012
I got my Z71 from work. I work at a pawn shop where one of our customers needed to pawn the truck, after we had it for a few weeks he needed a second loan on it and we gave it to him. A few weeks later he asked us to just buy the truck minus what he already owed in pawn. Of course we did and I immediately began hounding the shop owner to sell it to me. I couldn't be happier with the truck. It's big and bad-ass. Fixed it up with Flowmaster exhaust, brush guard and 17" in rims. We pulled an extremely large pontoon boat out of water and across town, truck didn't even care it was back there!! 10 stars out of a possible 5!
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
