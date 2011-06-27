  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

1996 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$802 - $1,688
Used Sierra 1500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

A new series of engines is introduced, providing more power and torque than last year's offerings. Called Vortec, this family of engines includes a 4.3-liter V6 (the only six-cylinder of the bunch) capable of 200 hp @ 4,400 rpm and 255 lb-ft of torque @ 2,800 rpm; a 5.0-liter V8, producing 220 hp @ 4,600 rpm and 285 lb-ft of torque @ 2,800 rpm; and a 5.7-liter V8, rated at 250 hp @ 4,600 rpm and 335 lb-ft of torque @ 2,800 rpm. (There is also a 7.4-liter Vortec V8, but it's only available on the heavier duty C/K 3500 trucks.) All of these figures represent increases in output when compared to their respective 1995 predecessors. An optional electronic shift transfer case for the K1500 (i.e. 4WD; C= 2WD; K= 4WD) rounds out the list of the most significant powertrain updates for this year.Other noteworthy updates include the introduction of an optional passenger-side third door, called the "Easy-Access System," in GM vernacular. This feature is only available on the extended cab body styles.Improved comfort and convenience comes in the way of such new features as illuminated entry, 12-volt power outlets, an electrochromic inside rearview mirror and height-adjustable D-rings for the shoulder section of the front three-point safety belts, among others. Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) are part the list of new exterior features.A new level of sophistication in exhaust emissions monitoring is found with the addition of OBD II, the second generation of On-Board Diagnostics.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 GMC Sierra 1500.

5(63%)
4(32%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best looking and functional work truck ever!
Alexander Kovach,03/05/2016
C1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB
First, understand that this is a 20 year old truck, free of bells and whistles by today's standards. Now the good. This truck is solid. This is my second K1500, the first went for 300k miles. These are sturdy! Vortec engines are very well machined, and with routine maintenance, they will run as long as you own your truck. Towing has been great. I have the 305ci 5.0L with the 5 speed manual transmission, and that control of the shifting is exactly what I wanted. If you need to make repairs, the maintenance is a snap. The engine bay is large, with lots of space; swapping out an alternator, waterpump, plugs etc, are a breeze. The only issue I've had is the AC compressor developed a leak after 20 years. NOT BAD AT ALL! The price is excellent! For $5000 you can find these in excellent condition, and drive them for years! Best functional work truck for the money, and lots of aftermarket replacement parts available. This is the best variety of pickups GM ever put out.
Great Truck
Rich,02/03/2005
I am the original owner. Best truck I've owned, beats the F150 I had hands down. Low maintenance costs, only real work was a leaking master cylinder replacement at 2,000 miles (under warranty) and head gasket at approximately 120,000. Only other work was routine maintenance.
1996 gmc sierra 1500 ext cab z71 4x4 . i love it
charles84,01/09/2012
i got my sierra as a early graduation present and i couldnt ask for more, the 350 has a lot power,very roomy Interior,real smooth ride to the driver and the passangers.also got the off road kit.good gas millage.my only problems so far have been brakes and routine maintaince oil changes,transmission fluid and etc.tows and hauls great,recently was towin a horse trailer and i could'nt even tell it was back there.very fun to drive.power seats are awesome specially for me,im not a small man and i still got plenty room behind the wheel.handles great to be a full size truck.like i said before i couldnt ask for more.
Love My Z71
edwnek3,11/10/2012
I got my Z71 from work. I work at a pawn shop where one of our customers needed to pawn the truck, after we had it for a few weeks he needed a second loan on it and we gave it to him. A few weeks later he asked us to just buy the truck minus what he already owed in pawn. Of course we did and I immediately began hounding the shop owner to sell it to me. I couldn't be happier with the truck. It's big and bad-ass. Fixed it up with Flowmaster exhaust, brush guard and 17" in rims. We pulled an extremely large pontoon boat out of water and across town, truck didn't even care it was back there!! 10 stars out of a possible 5!
See all 19 reviews of the 1996 GMC Sierra 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1996 GMC Sierra 1500

Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500.

Can't find a used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,873.

Find a used GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,326.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,299.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,871.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 GMC Sierra 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sierra 1500 lease specials

Related Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles