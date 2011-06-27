  1. Home
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined and very quiet ride even with heavy-duty towing package, excellent fit and finish inside, seats are comfortable for long drives, comprehensive list of safety equipment.
  • Four-speed transmission sometimes blunts performance, larger turning circle than most rivals, hard door armrests.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Now boasting a refined cabin along with a comfortable ride and strong workhorse capabilities, the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 stands as a major contender for top honors in the full-size pickup truck segment.

Vehicle overview

Our chief criticisms of the GMC Sierra have long been centered around its mediocre cabin style, build quality and materials. Although the Sierra was certainly a strong workhorse full-size truck, the level of refinement left a lot to be desired. For 2007, GMC is continuing to sell the old truck (the "Classic") but is also introducing a fully redesigned Sierra 1500. The new truck's extreme makeover finally takes care of our age-old gripes and builds on the Sierra's traditional strengths.

Even without close scrutinizing, it's evident that the 2007 GMC Sierra's cabin is light-years ahead of the previous one, as higher-quality plastics with uniform graining and tight panel gaps attest. One might even confuse the interior of the top-trim SLT and Denali trims with that of a Cadillac, as those Sierras' lustrous wood and metallic accents create a luxurious ambience.

Under-the-skin improvements include a more robust frame that contributes to a significantly higher towing capacity than last year's. The engines, always a strong point with the Sierra line, get even stronger this year, as output is up for nearly all of them. The truck's steering now has a rack-and-pinion setup that eliminates the big on-center dead spot of the previous system, and safety is increased via the adoption of side curtain airbags, stability control and rear park assist.

Although nearly everything has been covered, there are a few small demerits. One is the use of a four-speed automatic transmission on all trims except the Denali, which uses the superb six-speed unit seen in some of GM's full-size SUVs. The four-speed works fine most of the time, but occasionally, it is slow to downshift, leaving the engine flat-footed when a burst of power is called for. The other minor quibbles are a larger turning radius (by about 2 feet) than rivals such as the F-150 and Titan, and door armrests that are too hard.

Overall, however, we're quite impressed with the all-new GMC Sierra 1500. Like its corporate twin, the Chevrolet Silverado, it should prove to be a smart choice for a full-size pickup. Shoppers in this segment should be aware, though, that there will also be a completely redesigned Toyota Tundra this year. Like the Sierra, it's extremely well-rounded and ready for hard work. So in this segment, we're talking about a two-horse race in which the versatile, comfortable and well-built 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 is worth betting on.

2007 GMC Sierra 1500 models

The 2007 GMC Sierra full-size pickup comes in three body styles (standard cab, extended cab and crew cab). Standard cabs can be had with either a standard or long bed. Extended cabs can have a short, standard or long bed. Crew cabs come only with the short bed, making them easier to handle in traffic and during parking maneuvers. Regular cabs can be had in base Work or midlevel SLE trims, while the extended and crew cabs can also be had in those trims as well as the plush SLT. The even more luxurious Denali is offered only in crew cab form.

The Work trim comes with the basics, including air-conditioning (extended and crew cab versions), a trip computer, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and tilt steering wheel. The SLE trim actually consists of SLE1 and SLE2. The SLE1 adds deep-tinted windows, chrome grille trim, alloy wheels, a CD player, cruise control, full power accessories, cloth seating, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SLE2 adds dual-zone automatic climate control (in extended and crew cabs), front bucket seating and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

The SLT adds rain-sensing wipers (with heated washer fluid), a Bose audio system with six-disc CD changer, keyless entry/start, leather seating, an exclusive dash design with wood/metallic accents, 12-way power and heated front seats, rear audio controls and Homelink universal remote. The range-topping Denali adds unique exterior chrome trim, a choice of 18- or 20-inch wheels, a navigation system, remote start, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, satellite radio and a sunroof.

Notable available options include the Z71 Off-Road Package (skid plates, off-road suspension and locking rear differential), power-adjustable pedals, upgraded audio systems with satellite radio, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a sunroof, a power sliding rear window, a cargo management system that features tracks with sliding hooks, rear park assist and an "EZ Lift" tailgate that requires only about half the effort (compared to the standard tailgate) to open and close.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 is all-new, from the tires to the roof. Key improvements in cabin trim, build quality, safety features and towing capacity make the Sierra 1500 an odds-on favorite in the full-size pickup class.

Performance & mpg

Work trucks feature a 4.3-liter V6 (195 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque). A 4.8-liter V8 (295 hp, 305 lb-ft) powers the SLE1 trucks (except the long-box versions). A 5.3-liter V8 (315 hp, 338 lb-ft) powers Sierra SLE2 and SLT pickups, with a flex-fuel E85 version optional. The Denali's 6.2-liter V8 makes 403 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque.

Optional on all but the Work truck and Denali is the "Vortex Max" 6.0-liter V8 that makes 367 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. All V8s except the 4.8 and 6.2 feature Active Fuel Management, which shuts down four cylinders under light-load conditions (such as highway cruising) to promote greater fuel economy. With the optional Max trailering package, tow capacity is 10,500 pounds.

A four-speed automatic transmission with a tow/haul mode is standard on all models except the Denali, which has a six-speed automatic. Buyers have a choice of either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. The Work trim with 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD GMC Sierras except the Denali have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected. The AWD version of the Denali is a full-time system that requires no intervention from the driver.

Safety

Antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum) are standard on the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500, with an all-disc version optional. A stability control system with rollover mitigation is standard on crew cabs and optional on extended cabs. Side curtain airbags are optional across the board, as is rear park assist. The Denali has all the preceding items standard, along with full OnStar service and an upgrade to four-wheel disc brakes.

Driving

Equipped with the burly 6.0-liter V8, the Sierra's acceleration is predictably swift, going from zero to 60 in 7.9 seconds and clocking a quarter-mile time of 16 seconds flat. The four-speed is sometimes caught flat-footed, taking a beat or two to downshift and provide a surge of power. Steering feel is much improved over previous GMC Sierras thanks to a new rack-and-pinion design. There's no longer a massive dead spot on-center and the power assist feels about right for a full-size truck. On long trips, the supple suspension swallows bumps (even with the heavy-duty towing option) while still allowing confident, no-slop handling with a minimum of body sway through the turns. The cabin is impressively quiet, as we recorded a lower sound reading at 70 mph in the 2007 GMC Sierra than we did in an Audi A6 luxury sedan.

Interior

The fit and finish of the cabin is vastly improved over the previous-generation GMC Sierra pickup truck. Tight build quality, an attractive two-tone scheme and comfortable seating front and rear combine with sound ergonomics to make the interior enjoyable on long road trips. A one-touch lane-change feature, plenty of storage cubbies, three power points (including one in the console box) and well-placed cupholders add to the user-friendly environment. SLT trims feature a unique dash and door panel treatment with lustrous wood grain and metallic accents.

Wow! GM hit a home run with this truck!
E. Minch,11/09/2006
These trucks are all new from the ground up. Everything is improved. No more numb steering feel, no more spongy brakes, no more quirky looking interior and dash. The suspension is a dramatic improvement. Those that hated GM trucks before should take another look. I never knew GM could make such a quality vehicle! This is one comfortable refined truck and will give the F150 a run for the money.
Nice More Dependable alternative to F150
12.2006 Buyer,12/24/2006
I've owned the truck for a week. And true, it may be a little soon to offer a really unbiased review, but so far, this truck has impressed me beyond words. The truck is extremely well constructed from the inside out, and at the SLT trim level, offers a lot of things found in most luxery cars. With lots of electronics, that could potentially be a problem fixing on your own if needed. The active fuel management convinced me the most to purchase this full-size truck. Among all the other V-8's out there I researched, the 5.8 had the best fuel economy. And with GM's 5yr/100,000 standard powertrain warranty, that measure of commitment was certainly more piece of mind for ownership.
Awesome Vehicle
Fastest in the West,12/21/2006
Sits high with the 17" tires and road visibility real good. The great aspect of this truck is the comfort in the interior. Plenty of room in front and back. I like the seats folding down in the back for cargo room. Gas mileage is not bad for the size truck. GM out did others with this design. The size can be a challenge. I had to make more space in the garage area to get this vehicle inside. It barely fit inside from back to front.
The truck of the future
Joe B.,11/23/2006
I just purchased this truck this month. What a good looking vehicle! The truck handles very well, and the new design is just great. The interior is roomy and the controls are very user friendly. I ordered the Stealth Grey color, which is very unique. I would have never purchased one of the older model GMC trucks as the interior and exterior has remained the same for years. I also like the 5 year 100,000 mile power train and engine warranty.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

At this moment, the 2007 GMC Sierra Denali is the most powerful pickup in regular production that money can buy.

Dodge let the insane Ram SRT-10 fade away last year, Ford hasn't built the beloved F-150 Lightning since 2003 and the newly muscular Toyota Tundra is more than 20 horsepower behind. In fact the only open-bed contraption that matches the Sierra Denali pony-for-pony is the Cadillac Escalade EXT, which shares GM's 403-horsepower, 6.2-liter OHV V8 and six-speed automatic transmission.

But the short-bed Escalade EXT with its coil-spring live axle might as well be a wimpy sport-utility, while the GMC Sierra Denali has a separate 5-foot-9-inch cargo bed behind its four-door crew cab, plus a pair of beefy leaf springs supporting its rear axle. And while the Cadillac is rated for just a 1,362-pound payload and can tow only 7,600 pounds, the Sierra Denali can handle up to 1,719 pounds and tow 8,500 pounds.

The 2007 GMC Sierra Denali is GM's top-of-the-line luxury pickup, but it emphasizes the truck part of the equation as much as the luxury part. It's for well-heeled buyers with an indulgent sense of comfort and convenience who nevertheless insist that a truck retain its ability to do hard physical labor.

Think of it as the perfect truck for the contractor who actually loves his job and happens to have hit the Lotto. And just bought a boat.

Familiar Pieces, Not So Familiar Quality
Most of what makes up the Sierra Denali's substance has been seen before on other GMC trucks and SUVs. The basic frame, body and cargo box all come from the regular Sierra Crew Cab. The interior is practically a direct lift from the front two-thirds of the Yukon XL Denali's cabin. And the engine and transmission come straight out of the Yukon Denali. It's all familiar stuff, but it's also all the best stuff GM installs in any truck.

At first glance, the Sierra Denali's only unique elements are the massive, plastic front grille done in blindingly bright fake chrome, the deep, front bumper cover incorporating large circular driving lamps, and the unique 18-inch wheels. (Optional 20-inch wheels were fitted to this test vehicle.) Previous editions of the Sierra Denali came only with all-wheel drive, but the new 2008 model is offered with either two- or four-wheel drive. And to maximize confusion (at least through 2007), GMC is also selling the previous-generation, all-wheel-drive Sierra Denali alongside this new one — one name, two very different trucks.

All these good pieces are put together with noticeable care in the new-generation Sierra Denali. Every body seam on the test truck appeared perfectly aligned; the doors shut with authoritative thuds and fit closely and evenly to the body; the plastic surfaces in the interior were well textured, neatly shaped and there was no sign of casting flash; the leather upholstery was both supple and neatly stitched; and nothing fell or broke off. While the reliability of GM's new trucks and cars is yet to be proven, it's obvious that the company has recently taken a massive step forward in the precision of its assembly practices. Hallelujah.

The Luxury of Power
The GMC Sierra Denali is the only pickup available with GM's 6.2-liter Vortec V8, and you'll understand its personality as soon as it starts and settles into an idle with a delicious burble.

This isn't a hard-edged performance machine like a Lightning or Ram SRT-10, but instead a truck with a sophisticated, sweetly composed drivetrain. The engine pulls seamlessly from just off idle to its 6,000-rpm redline and is perfectly matched to a six-speed automatic transmission that shifts with velveteen smoothness. There's a small switch on the column-mounted shift lever for manual shifts, but left to its own devices, this 5,309-pound two-wheel-drive truck hauls to 60 mph in just 6.5 seconds and rips through the quarter-mile in 15.0 seconds at 92.1 mph.

This is much quicker than the Lincoln Mark LT, which takes 9.6 seconds to get to 60 mph and then reaches the quarter-mile in 17.1 seconds at 80.9 mph. It's even noticeably quicker than the Cadillac Escalade EXT that gets to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds and runs the quarter-mile in 15.5 seconds at 90.6 mph.

But the GMC Sierra Denali is not the quickest truck on the market. That title is held by the new Toyota Tundra with its 381-hp, 5.7-liter V8. In our testing, the four-wheel-drive Tundra Double Cab pounds to 60 mph in just 6.3 seconds and runs the quarter-mile in 14.8 seconds at 93.7 mph, even though it weighs 328 pounds more than the Sierra Denali.

Sometimes power isn't enough to guarantee dominance. Or maybe either GMC or Toyota or both are wrong about the power numbers they're publishing.

A True Luxury Interior, a True Truck Ride
With its dash, front seats and door panels all taken straight out of the Yukon XL Denali, the Sierra Denali's interior is easily the most comfortable and luxurious GM has ever put into a pickup truck. Those front seats are relatively flat, but almost infinitely adjustable, exceptionally well upholstered, and heat up with Toastmaster-brand efficiency on cold mornings. Also, the bin between those seats can swallow armfuls of cargo and is elegantly capped with leather to form the center armrest.

As in the Yukon Denali, the dashboard itself looks as if it has been lifted from a luxury sedan. The center stack is topped by GM's relatively straightforward navigation system and below that are the occasionally frustrating dual-zone ventilation controls.

In short, the comprehensively equipped Sierra Denali offers an excellent driving environment. And the backseat is roomy enough so that if the kids can't get comfortable back there, they should have moved out of the house and signed contracts with the Denver Nuggets long ago.

But a luxury environment isn't the same thing as luxury manners. The Sierra Denali rides like the pickup truck it is, and there's significant impact harshness from the rear suspension when you drive over bumps and divots, while the steering feels numb and uninteresting.

With massive P275/55R20 Goodyear Eagle LS2 tires at each corner, there's plenty of adhesion to keep the truck balanced in the slalom even with the StabiliTrak stability control system turned off, and the truck's admirable 57.9-mph performance shows it. At the same time, the mix of low-profile tires and a heavy-duty truck suspension is always an uneasy one. This is particularly apparent on California's concrete freeways where the rear end can bounce along with the undulations to produce an agonizing harmonic that makes it impossible to have a conversation inside the cab.

Bring Your Own Bedliner
With a base price just five bucks shy of $40K and an as-tested price of $45,370, the Sierra Denali ought to come with everything and then some. After all, any truck that costs $45 grand ought to be two trucks.

But among the equipment that should be aboard, but isn't, is a bedliner of any sort, a chrome exhaust tip of some sort and a sort of opening rear window. GMC lets its dealers grab some additional profits by fitting the bedliner and exhaust tips themselves, but GM's engineers should be clever enough to engineer a sliding rear window that also includes an in-glass defroster.

Ultimately, however, the GMC Sierra Denali is a confident, muscular and yet sweet-natured luxury machine that rides and works like the pickup truck it is. It's not the only pickup truck GMC sells, but it might be the best one.

Second Opinions:

Vehicle Testing Assistant Mike Schmidt says:
The 2007 Sierra Denali will make you a man.

It all begins with a sound. Turn the key and a release of ungodly levels of testosterone follows. Guttural rumbles from its tailpipe fill the air and reverberate within your chest until it spontaneously sprouts hair. That's only the beginning.

"Yeah, a 6.2-liter V8," you tell the guy revving his engine beside you. Midsentence your voice transitions from falsetto to bass and you just lost your gig as Pinocchio in the high school play. Floor it and the droning exhaust is the only hint this car can reach 60 mph in merely 6.5 seconds. The interior is otherwise well insulated. Highly adjustable heated leather seats will soothe those growing pains and offer a level of luxury that sets it apart from the average manly half-ton pickup.

Use your reflection in the 20-inch chrome rims to convince yourself that the peach fuzz on your upper lip really is a mustache. You'll need all the confidence you can muster because there's one more thing you need to do before becoming a man.

Get a job.

It's going to cost you $45 grand to buy this truck. And it runs on premium fuel.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Crew Cab, Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A), and SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali is priced between $14,950 and$14,950 with odometer readings between 126574 and126574 miles.
  • The Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 is priced between $9,850 and$9,850 with odometer readings between 144644 and144644 miles.
  • The Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is priced between $14,999 and$14,999 with odometer readings between 147138 and147138 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2007 Sierra 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,850 and mileage as low as 126574 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500.

Can't find a used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,920.

Find a used GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,342.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,936.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,738.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sierra 1500 lease specials

