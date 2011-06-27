Vehicle overview

Much like an older athlete who's "still got it," the 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup can hold its own against younger rivals. Last redesigned six years ago, the GMC Sierra 1500 faces fresher-faced foes from Dodge and Ford. But thanks to its core strengths, it remains a solid choice for a full-size pickup.

When it comes to towing capacities and offering a wide array of trim levels and body styles, the GMC Sierra 1500 gives nothing away to its rivals. It also boasts a smooth, quiet ride and comfortable seating, making it ideal for road tripping.

Those looking for just a basic truck, however, will find competitors provide more attractive cabins and more powerful base engines. Specifically, while other brands have considerably boosted the output of their trucks' base six-cylinder engines, the Sierra's weak V6 soldiers on unchanged and struggles to move such a heavy vehicle.

Do some further cross-shopping and you'll find that the Ford F-150 offers more high-tech features, the 2013 Ram 1500 has a nicer interior and even smoother ride, and the 2013 Toyota Tundra crew cab is roomier inside. Yet for most pickup truck shoppers, the 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 remains a well-rounded choice and deserves attention in this very competitive segment.