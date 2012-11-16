Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me

6,266 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sierra 1500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,266 listings
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in Black
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    171,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,018

    $3,065 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck

    140,288 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    $1,467 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck in Red
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck

    103,551 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $1,849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    143,387 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    151,944 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    $684 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Red
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    121,052 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,888

    $586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    169,024 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,932

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    161,042 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,991

    $926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali in Black
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

    164,092 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,000

    $293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE in Silver
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

    160,040 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,899

    $567 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    128,848 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,990

    $648 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck

    135,814 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,950

    $1,119 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in Black
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    166,080 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    $1,078 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    85,356 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,395

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SL in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SL

    140,854 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali

    150,234 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,950

    $1,119 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in Black
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    181,104 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,200

    $729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT in Gray
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

    92,296 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,951

    $1,027 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 1500 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,266 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 1500

Read recent reviews for the GMC Sierra 1500
Overall Consumer Rating
4.169 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 69 reviews
  • 5
    (54%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (13%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Best Truck in the world
njoosse,11/16/2012
I saw a lot of negative reviews on here and wanted to set the record straight. We've had the 09 Sierra since new, and it now has 177,000miles on it. These have been hard miles, mostly pulling trailers, this is strictly a work truck, sometimes it pulls in excess of 10,000lbs (twice what it is rated for). In its lifetime we have changed the front brake pads once (still has original rotors) we have changed the tires a few times and the oil about every 10,000miles. Everything else is original, rear brakes, tranny fluid, air filter. Truck runs and drives like new! No rattles or squeaks, we've had over 30 work trucks, never had one this tough and dependable. Very good on fuel as well.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Sierra 1500
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Sierra 1500 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings