Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me

Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Pewter Metallic 4WD 15/19 City/Highway MPG Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2GTEK19T631256610

Stock: P3539A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020