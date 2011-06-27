2020 Maserati Quattroporte
2020 Maserati QuattroporteMSRP Range: $109,500 - $140,500
2020 Maserati Quattroporte Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Engaging handling for a large sedan
- Ferrari-derived engines with an exotic exhaust note
- Uniquely Italian style in a class dominated by German automakers
Sporty large luxury sedans have been around for decades, but recently automakers have been introducing even sleeker models. You could likely credit Maserati as one of the pioneers when it reintroduced the Quattroporte (Italian for "four-door") in 2003. Now there are several alternatives to choose from, each with its own personalities and advantages.
Which Quattroporte does Edmunds recommend?
Maserati Quattroporte models
The 2020 Maserati Quattroporte is a five-passenger premium luxury sedan that is offered in three main trim levels: S, GranLusso and GranSport. Within these trims, clients can add the Q4 all-wheel-drive system. GranLusso and GranSport trims can also be upgraded to the V8-powered GTS specification.
Sponsored cars related to the Quattroporte
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Maserati Quattroporte.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|S GranSport 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$116,500
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
|S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$114,500
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
|GTS GranSport 4dr Sedan
3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$140,500
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|523 hp @ 6500 rpm
|S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$121,500
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Quattroporte safety features:
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts you when you begin to drift out of your lane or when the change signal is on and another vehicle is in your blind spot.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Makes freeway driving easier by maintaining a set speed and adjusting based on a set distance from vehicles ahead.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Helps avoid a front collision by warning you of stopped or slowing vehicles ahead and will even apply the brakes in emergency situations.
Maserati Quattroporte vs. the competition
Maserati Quattroporte vs. Porsche Panamera
In the rather limited class of sporty yet luxurious sedans, the Porsche Panamera is easily one of the best choices. Within the Panamera family, there's an available wagon body style and engines that produce up to 677 horsepower. In general, the Porsche holds a significant performance and fuel efficiency advantage.
Maserati Quattroporte vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
The AMG GT coupe is one of the finest sport coupes on the market. The sedan version takes that formula and adds rear seats. It delivers thrilling acceleration in an elegantly simple presentation while providing a smooth and comfortable ride. It's a wonderfully potent alternative to the established luxury sedans. It's also better built than the Maserati and has more up-to-date tech features.
Maserati Quattroporte vs. BMW Alpina B7
If you know the Alpina name, you might think that this alternative to the Quattroporte is out of place, but you'd be wrong. The BMW Alpina B7 is priced within a few hundred dollars of the Maserati and outclasses it with its more powerful turbocharged V8. Interior refinement and materials quality are even better in the Maserati than the standard BMW 7 Series, with no appreciable drawbacks.
FAQ
Is the Maserati Quattroporte a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Maserati Quattroporte?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Maserati Quattroporte:
- Minor revisions to standard feature availability
- Part of the sixth Quattroporte generation introduced for 2013
Is the Maserati Quattroporte reliable?
Is the 2020 Maserati Quattroporte a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Maserati Quattroporte?
The least-expensive 2020 Maserati Quattroporte is the 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $109,500.
Other versions include:
- S GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $116,500
- S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $114,500
- GTS GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $140,500
- S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $121,500
- GTS GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $140,500
- S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $109,500
- S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $121,500
- S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $116,500
What are the different models of Maserati Quattroporte?
More about the 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
2020 Maserati Quattroporte Overview
The 2020 Maserati Quattroporte is offered in the following submodels: Quattroporte Sedan, Quattroporte GTS GranLusso, Quattroporte GTS GranSport. Available styles include S GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GTS GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GTS GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Maserati Quattroporte?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Maserati Quattroporte and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Quattroporte.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Maserati Quattroporte and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Quattroporte featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Maserati Quattroporte?
2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Maserati Quattroportes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Maserati Quattroporte for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2020 Quattroportes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $111,194 and mileage as low as 3 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Maserati Quattroporte.
Can't find a new 2020 Maserati Quattroportes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Maserati Quattroporte for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,988.
Find a new Maserati for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,439.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Maserati Quattroporte?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Maserati lease specials
Related 2020 Maserati Quattroporte info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2017
- Used Jeep Compass 2018
- Used Kia Forte 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Nissan Murano 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2018
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Ghibli
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Levante
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2019
- 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger