Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,860
|$11,571
|$13,376
|Clean
|$8,305
|$10,839
|$12,508
|Average
|$7,195
|$9,376
|$10,771
|Rough
|$6,085
|$7,912
|$9,035
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,509
|$13,993
|$16,307
|Clean
|$9,851
|$13,108
|$15,248
|Average
|$8,535
|$11,338
|$13,132
|Rough
|$7,218
|$9,568
|$11,015
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,550
|$11,978
|$13,602
|Clean
|$8,952
|$11,220
|$12,719
|Average
|$7,756
|$9,705
|$10,953
|Rough
|$6,560
|$8,191
|$9,188
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,775
|$11,515
|$13,337
|Clean
|$8,225
|$10,787
|$12,472
|Average
|$7,126
|$9,331
|$10,740
|Rough
|$6,027
|$7,874
|$9,009
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,297
|$15,625
|$17,846
|Clean
|$11,527
|$14,637
|$16,688
|Average
|$9,986
|$12,661
|$14,371
|Rough
|$8,446
|$10,685
|$12,055
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,832
|$13,930
|$15,995
|Clean
|$10,154
|$13,049
|$14,957
|Average
|$8,797
|$11,287
|$12,881
|Rough
|$7,440
|$9,525
|$10,804
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,851
|$12,778
|$14,729
|Clean
|$9,234
|$11,970
|$13,773
|Average
|$8,000
|$10,354
|$11,861
|Rough
|$6,766
|$8,738
|$9,949
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,960
|$9,930
|$11,248
|Clean
|$7,461
|$9,302
|$10,518
|Average
|$6,464
|$8,046
|$9,058
|Rough
|$5,467
|$6,790
|$7,598
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,331
|$11,683
|$13,255
|Clean
|$8,747
|$10,944
|$12,395
|Average
|$7,578
|$9,467
|$10,674
|Rough
|$6,409
|$7,989
|$8,954
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,274
|$13,175
|$15,109
|Clean
|$9,631
|$12,341
|$14,128
|Average
|$8,344
|$10,675
|$12,167
|Rough
|$7,057
|$9,009
|$10,206
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,405
|$9,636
|$11,121
|Clean
|$6,941
|$9,027
|$10,399
|Average
|$6,013
|$7,808
|$8,956
|Rough
|$5,086
|$6,589
|$7,512
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,359
|$13,572
|$15,708
|Clean
|$9,710
|$12,714
|$14,689
|Average
|$8,413
|$10,997
|$12,650
|Rough
|$7,115
|$9,281
|$10,611
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,964
|$14,597
|$17,011
|Clean
|$10,277
|$13,674
|$15,907
|Average
|$8,904
|$11,828
|$13,699
|Rough
|$7,530
|$9,982
|$11,490
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,661
|$16,095
|$18,388
|Clean
|$11,868
|$15,077
|$17,194
|Average
|$10,282
|$13,041
|$14,807
|Rough
|$8,696
|$11,006
|$12,420
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,376
|$12,603
|$14,746
|Clean
|$8,788
|$11,806
|$13,789
|Average
|$7,614
|$10,212
|$11,875
|Rough
|$6,440
|$8,618
|$9,961
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,140
|$13,032
|$14,959
|Clean
|$9,505
|$12,207
|$13,988
|Average
|$8,235
|$10,559
|$12,046
|Rough
|$6,965
|$8,911
|$10,104
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,373
|$12,167
|$14,027
|Clean
|$8,786
|$11,397
|$13,117
|Average
|$7,612
|$9,858
|$11,296
|Rough
|$6,438
|$8,320
|$9,475
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,048
|$8,105
|$9,470
|Clean
|$5,669
|$7,592
|$8,855
|Average
|$4,912
|$6,567
|$7,626
|Rough
|$4,154
|$5,542
|$6,397
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,069
|$13,175
|$15,240
|Clean
|$9,438
|$12,341
|$14,251
|Average
|$8,177
|$10,675
|$12,273
|Rough
|$6,916
|$9,009
|$10,295
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,294
|$12,301
|$14,299
|Clean
|$8,712
|$11,523
|$13,371
|Average
|$7,548
|$9,968
|$11,515
|Rough
|$6,384
|$8,412
|$9,659
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,903
|$13,239
|$14,808
|Clean
|$10,221
|$12,402
|$13,847
|Average
|$8,855
|$10,727
|$11,925
|Rough
|$7,489
|$9,053
|$10,003
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,452
|$13,497
|$15,526
|Clean
|$9,797
|$12,643
|$14,518
|Average
|$8,488
|$10,936
|$12,503
|Rough
|$7,179
|$9,229
|$10,487
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,027
|$17,652
|$20,074
|Clean
|$13,148
|$16,536
|$18,771
|Average
|$11,391
|$14,303
|$16,166
|Rough
|$9,634
|$12,071
|$13,560
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,427
|$13,358
|$15,314
|Clean
|$9,774
|$12,514
|$14,320
|Average
|$8,468
|$10,824
|$12,332
|Rough
|$7,162
|$9,135
|$10,344
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,372
|$14,607
|$16,764
|Clean
|$10,660
|$13,683
|$15,676
|Average
|$9,236
|$11,836
|$13,500
|Rough
|$7,811
|$9,989
|$11,323
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,076
|$17,698
|$20,118
|Clean
|$13,194
|$16,579
|$18,812
|Average
|$11,431
|$14,340
|$16,201
|Rough
|$9,668
|$12,102
|$13,589
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,969
|$10,556
|$12,277
|Clean
|$7,470
|$9,889
|$11,480
|Average
|$6,471
|$8,554
|$9,886
|Rough
|$5,473
|$7,219
|$8,293
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,368
|$8,691
|$10,231
|Clean
|$5,969
|$8,141
|$9,567
|Average
|$5,172
|$7,042
|$8,239
|Rough
|$4,374
|$5,943
|$6,911
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,630
|$14,875
|$17,039
|Clean
|$10,901
|$13,934
|$15,933
|Average
|$9,445
|$12,053
|$13,721
|Rough
|$7,988
|$10,172
|$11,510
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,695
|$16,136
|$18,431
|Clean
|$11,900
|$15,115
|$17,235
|Average
|$10,310
|$13,075
|$14,842
|Rough
|$8,720
|$11,034
|$12,450
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,311
|$13,369
|$15,407
|Clean
|$9,665
|$12,524
|$14,407
|Average
|$8,374
|$10,833
|$12,407
|Rough
|$7,082
|$9,142
|$10,407
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,101
|$18,887
|$21,419
|Clean
|$14,155
|$17,693
|$20,029
|Average
|$12,263
|$15,304
|$17,249
|Rough
|$10,372
|$12,915
|$14,468
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,348
|$9,255
|$10,530
|Clean
|$6,888
|$8,670
|$9,847
|Average
|$5,967
|$7,499
|$8,480
|Rough
|$5,047
|$6,329
|$7,113