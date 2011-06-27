  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,860$11,571$13,376
Clean$8,305$10,839$12,508
Average$7,195$9,376$10,771
Rough$6,085$7,912$9,035
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,509$13,993$16,307
Clean$9,851$13,108$15,248
Average$8,535$11,338$13,132
Rough$7,218$9,568$11,015
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,550$11,978$13,602
Clean$8,952$11,220$12,719
Average$7,756$9,705$10,953
Rough$6,560$8,191$9,188
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,775$11,515$13,337
Clean$8,225$10,787$12,472
Average$7,126$9,331$10,740
Rough$6,027$7,874$9,009
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,297$15,625$17,846
Clean$11,527$14,637$16,688
Average$9,986$12,661$14,371
Rough$8,446$10,685$12,055
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,832$13,930$15,995
Clean$10,154$13,049$14,957
Average$8,797$11,287$12,881
Rough$7,440$9,525$10,804
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,851$12,778$14,729
Clean$9,234$11,970$13,773
Average$8,000$10,354$11,861
Rough$6,766$8,738$9,949
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,960$9,930$11,248
Clean$7,461$9,302$10,518
Average$6,464$8,046$9,058
Rough$5,467$6,790$7,598
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,331$11,683$13,255
Clean$8,747$10,944$12,395
Average$7,578$9,467$10,674
Rough$6,409$7,989$8,954
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,274$13,175$15,109
Clean$9,631$12,341$14,128
Average$8,344$10,675$12,167
Rough$7,057$9,009$10,206
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,405$9,636$11,121
Clean$6,941$9,027$10,399
Average$6,013$7,808$8,956
Rough$5,086$6,589$7,512
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,359$13,572$15,708
Clean$9,710$12,714$14,689
Average$8,413$10,997$12,650
Rough$7,115$9,281$10,611
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,964$14,597$17,011
Clean$10,277$13,674$15,907
Average$8,904$11,828$13,699
Rough$7,530$9,982$11,490
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,661$16,095$18,388
Clean$11,868$15,077$17,194
Average$10,282$13,041$14,807
Rough$8,696$11,006$12,420
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,376$12,603$14,746
Clean$8,788$11,806$13,789
Average$7,614$10,212$11,875
Rough$6,440$8,618$9,961
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,140$13,032$14,959
Clean$9,505$12,207$13,988
Average$8,235$10,559$12,046
Rough$6,965$8,911$10,104
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,373$12,167$14,027
Clean$8,786$11,397$13,117
Average$7,612$9,858$11,296
Rough$6,438$8,320$9,475
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,048$8,105$9,470
Clean$5,669$7,592$8,855
Average$4,912$6,567$7,626
Rough$4,154$5,542$6,397
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,069$13,175$15,240
Clean$9,438$12,341$14,251
Average$8,177$10,675$12,273
Rough$6,916$9,009$10,295
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,294$12,301$14,299
Clean$8,712$11,523$13,371
Average$7,548$9,968$11,515
Rough$6,384$8,412$9,659
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,903$13,239$14,808
Clean$10,221$12,402$13,847
Average$8,855$10,727$11,925
Rough$7,489$9,053$10,003
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,452$13,497$15,526
Clean$9,797$12,643$14,518
Average$8,488$10,936$12,503
Rough$7,179$9,229$10,487
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,027$17,652$20,074
Clean$13,148$16,536$18,771
Average$11,391$14,303$16,166
Rough$9,634$12,071$13,560
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,427$13,358$15,314
Clean$9,774$12,514$14,320
Average$8,468$10,824$12,332
Rough$7,162$9,135$10,344
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,372$14,607$16,764
Clean$10,660$13,683$15,676
Average$9,236$11,836$13,500
Rough$7,811$9,989$11,323
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,076$17,698$20,118
Clean$13,194$16,579$18,812
Average$11,431$14,340$16,201
Rough$9,668$12,102$13,589
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,969$10,556$12,277
Clean$7,470$9,889$11,480
Average$6,471$8,554$9,886
Rough$5,473$7,219$8,293
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,368$8,691$10,231
Clean$5,969$8,141$9,567
Average$5,172$7,042$8,239
Rough$4,374$5,943$6,911
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,630$14,875$17,039
Clean$10,901$13,934$15,933
Average$9,445$12,053$13,721
Rough$7,988$10,172$11,510
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,695$16,136$18,431
Clean$11,900$15,115$17,235
Average$10,310$13,075$14,842
Rough$8,720$11,034$12,450
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,311$13,369$15,407
Clean$9,665$12,524$14,407
Average$8,374$10,833$12,407
Rough$7,082$9,142$10,407
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,101$18,887$21,419
Clean$14,155$17,693$20,029
Average$12,263$15,304$17,249
Rough$10,372$12,915$14,468
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,348$9,255$10,530
Clean$6,888$8,670$9,847
Average$5,967$7,499$8,480
Rough$5,047$6,329$7,113
Estimated values

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,969 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,141 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,969 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,141 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,969 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,141 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $4,374 to $10,231, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.