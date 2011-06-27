More about the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo

Whether coupe or convertible, the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo is one of the more attractive vehicles to grace the streets. Its styling is certainly distinctive. But it's also a familiar shape — the current-generation GranTurismo has been around for over a decade now without a full redesign. Not surprisingly, the competition has overtaken it in performance, features and technology. The price of admission is also greater than that of rivals, and that gap widens when you attempt to outfit it similarly. We use the word "attempt" because many of the features available in other luxury sport coupes are missing from the GranTurismo's list. That said, the base Sport trim is our pick of the two available trim levels. This is primarily because it comes with Maserati's Skyhook adaptive suspension that allows the driver to switch between a smooth, comfortable ride and a stiffer and more performance-oriented setting. This suspension is also available on the more expensive MC, but at an additional cost. Other Sport trim features include adaptive xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a sport exhaust, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a navigation system and a Harman Kardon surround-sound system. The MC trim adds some carbon-fiber bodywork and interior trim, along with a unique front spoiler. Options throughout the lineup are generally limited to exterior and interior color and materials. Noticeably absent are the typical advanced safety features (forward collision warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist) found in most other vehicles, as well as convenience items such as adaptive cruise control and ventilated seats. Even though the MC trims represent sportier choices, all Maserati GranTurismo models come with the same Ferrari-sourced 4.7-liter V8 that produces 454 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent through a six-speed automatic transmission on the way to the rear wheels. With this in mind, look to the base Sport trim as the ideal pick. No matter what you like, though, use Edmunds to help you find the perfect 2018 Maserati GranTurismo.

Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Overview

The Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo is offered in the following submodels: GranTurismo Coupe. Available styles include Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A), and MC 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A).

