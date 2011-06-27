Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo
Pros & Cons
- The sleek styling embodies Italian design
- Raspy V8 engine sounds wonderful in all conditions
- Missing many of the latest driver safety aids
- Dated interior design
- Backseat space is limited
- Limited interior storage options
Which GranTurismo does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Available as a coupe or convertible, the two-door, four-seat 2018 Maserati GranTurismo is best described as a grand touring car. It occupies the center of a Venn diagram representing both luxury and sport. Its interior boasts extended leather upholstery and other high-quality materials while its engine, a 454-horsepower non-turbocharged V8, comes from Ferrari.
The GranTurismo, however, went on sale more than 10 years ago. It's received a few updates over the years, including this year, but it still lacks the advanced safety and assistance features you'll find on competitors. A lot of its switchgear just looks old, and performance is also underwhelming.
There's certainly some emotional appeal to the GranTurismo. It looks great and its V8 sounds amazing. But we don't think that's enough to overcome this model's significant drawbacks.
Maserati GranTurismo models
The 2018 Maserati GranTurismo is a two-door, four-seat coupe or convertible that's available in two trim levels. The base Sport is more comfort-oriented, while the MC's firmer suspension and carbon-fiber trim give it a racier feel. Each version features a 4.7-liter V8 (454 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. The GranTurismo is only available in rear-wheel drive.
The base Sport has 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, adaptive xenon headlights, power-folding and heated auto-dimming mirrors, and front and rear parking sensors. The interior boasts leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a rearview camera. The new 8.4-inch entertainment display offers Bluetooth, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and satellite radio. The standard Harman Kardon stereo plays through 10 speakers.
The MC starts where the Sport leaves off. The biggest hardware change is a firmer nonadaptive suspension for sportier handling. Other upgrades include MC-specific 20-inch wheels and exterior trim, a carbon-fiber hood, and chrome exhaust tips. The interior gains a microfiber suede headliner (coupe only), aluminum pedals, and the brand's trident logo stitched into headrests.
Most features that come standard on the MC, such as the fixed suspension and carbon-fiber trim, are optional on the Sport as well. You can also opt for the softer adaptive suspension on the MC if you prefer a smoother ride. Other options include wheels, brake caliper colors and interior trim.
Though the convertible models have different interior appointments, their features are largely the same as the coupe's. Exceptions include the absence of the optional fixed suspension for the Sport and the standard carbon-fiber hood for the MC, though you can opt for the latter in a Trofeo appearance package. Convertible models come standard with an automatically deploying roll bar.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo.
Features & Specs
|Sport 2dr Coupe
4.7L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|13 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|454 hp @ 7000 rpm
|MC 2dr Coupe
4.7L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|13 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|454 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Signals when objects are getting close to the front and rear bumpers to assist parking in tight spaces.
- Maserati Stability Program
- Adjusts the amount of power if the system determines you're exceeding the handling limits, keeping you on the road.
- Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
- Automatically dims the mirrors to keep the headlights of following cars from temporarily blinding you.
Maserati GranTurismo vs. the competition
Maserati GranTurismo vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
While it commands a higher price, the AMG S 63 coupe offers more modern features and a greater variety of options. Its twin-turbo V8 doesn't have the pedigree of the Maserati's engine, but with 603 horsepower, it's vastly more powerful. Standard all-wheel drive is another bonus for the S-Class.
Maserati GranTurismo vs. BMW M6 Gran Coupe
Though not technically a coupe, the four-door M6 Gran Coupe offers a similar mixture of luxury and sport. The BMW costs a bit less and offers both modern safety equipment and more power from its twin-turbo V8. As a sedan, it has a lot more room for rear passengers. And, for the driving purists out there, the M6 is also available with a manual transmission.
Maserati GranTurismo vs. Porsche 911
The 911's options list boasts broader color and trim customization, including custom paint and leather. It has more available features too, ranging from those that enhance performance to comfort features such as ventilated seats. Along with a convertible body style and a seemingly endless array of variants, the 911 also offers all-wheel drive and a manual transmission.
FAQ
Is the Maserati GranTurismo a good car?
What's new in the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo:
- New 8.4-inch infotainment display
- Standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- New 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
- Standard rearview camera
- Part of the first GranTurismo generation introduced for 2007
Is the Maserati GranTurismo reliable?
Is the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2018 Maserati GranTurismo?
The least-expensive 2018 Maserati GranTurismo is the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $132,975.
Other versions include:
- Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $132,975
- MC 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $150,220
What are the different models of Maserati GranTurismo?
Whether coupe or convertible, the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo is one of the more attractive vehicles to grace the streets. Its styling is certainly distinctive. But it's also a familiar shape — the current-generation GranTurismo has been around for over a decade now without a full redesign. Not surprisingly, the competition has overtaken it in performance, features and technology. The price of admission is also greater than that of rivals, and that gap widens when you attempt to outfit it similarly.
We use the word "attempt" because many of the features available in other luxury sport coupes are missing from the GranTurismo's list. That said, the base Sport trim is our pick of the two available trim levels. This is primarily because it comes with Maserati's Skyhook adaptive suspension that allows the driver to switch between a smooth, comfortable ride and a stiffer and more performance-oriented setting. This suspension is also available on the more expensive MC, but at an additional cost.
Other Sport trim features include adaptive xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a sport exhaust, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a navigation system and a Harman Kardon surround-sound system. The MC trim adds some carbon-fiber bodywork and interior trim, along with a unique front spoiler. Options throughout the lineup are generally limited to exterior and interior color and materials.
Noticeably absent are the typical advanced safety features (forward collision warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist) found in most other vehicles, as well as convenience items such as adaptive cruise control and ventilated seats.
Even though the MC trims represent sportier choices, all Maserati GranTurismo models come with the same Ferrari-sourced 4.7-liter V8 that produces 454 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent through a six-speed automatic transmission on the way to the rear wheels. With this in mind, look to the base Sport trim as the ideal pick. No matter what you like, though, use Edmunds to help you find the perfect 2018 Maserati GranTurismo.
Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Overview
The Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo is offered in the following submodels: GranTurismo Coupe. Available styles include Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A), and MC 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 GranTurismo.
What's a good price for a New 2018 Maserati GranTurismo?
Which 2018 Maserati GranTurismos are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Maserati GranTurismo for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2018 GranTurismos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $72,991 and mileage as low as 11985 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo.
Can't find a new 2018 Maserati GranTurismos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Maserati GranTurismo for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,409.
Find a new Maserati for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,029.
Should I lease or buy a 2018 Maserati GranTurismo?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
