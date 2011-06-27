Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

Very good but could be better nibs , 03/30/2013 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Just turned 36k on my MY10. I've the SLT, aluminum 5.3 engine, external oil cooler, Z71 package. 10K of the milage has been done while towing a 12ft enclosed trailer with a sled and gear in the in it. No issues towing but the transmission is clunky. There is squeaking from the doors. The seats could be plusher and have more power settings. I'd like to have the option to be able extend the steering wheel as well. I do not like the hard plastic. I like that the Sierra is not a tank of a truck like the Ford, Dodge and Toyota. Fuel economy is ok but I think it could be better. The edge of my rims seem to have deteriorated and that should not have happened so soon. Report Abuse

Awesome truck!!! With a catch... Brian Franklin , 05/05/2017 SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I have been a die hard fan of Honda my entire life (owning 9 in the past 11 years). After realizing I needed a truck for my business I began my search, and felt wrong buying a truck that wasn't "American". I opted for the 2010 Sierra forgetting one thing.... ITS GM!!! The Sierra is an incredibly classy looking truck, with tons of power under the hood, and an unbelievable feeling of satisfaction when you're the on behind the wheel. However, I have replaced the following -FUEL PUMP, $950 -Power Steering System, $1150 -Front Suspension including axle, $2300 -Brake pads and rotors on all four brakes: $1100 New leaf springs, $785..... Long story short I have spent almost $7,000 in repairs on my truck and have been fighting corporate GM the entire time. The most frustrating part is, I drive it like a baby, its washed weekly, and waxed once every 3 months. There is no excuse for the quality of build with this truck, but if you want a really big truck with tons of capability, the Sierra is for you. But honestly?? Get something not American... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New Truck Livwir , 03/29/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Z60 package with 5.3L V8 and 3.42 rear gear. Z60 chorme package really stands out on a black truck. It has great get up and go power, the 6 speed transmission takes some getting use to. The 20" rims and tires plus chrome, I get "Good looking truck" comments a lot. The steering wheel control are great, love the blue tooth(hands free phone). I have leather bench seat, the center fold down is just the right height & size with plenty of storage. Everyone that rides in the center complain about the seat beat release. Report Abuse

Still not Toyota Quality North Dakota , 10/17/2010 8 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this truck to handle snow (4x4) and because they had a dealership in the small town I moved to. After 6 months of driving and 5k miles, does not match Toyota quality. I traded in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4-door 4x2 that had 48k miles for this truck. It had zero squeaks and reliability was perfect. The GMC 6 speed transmission slips, shifts hard and hesitates at times. The drivers door squeaks any time you hit bumps, wash boards or rough pavement. The upside is the fuel economy (better than my Toyota v6). The appearance is bold, which is a personal opinion. Will stick with Toyota next time and make the trip for service in the highly unlikely chance it needs it... Report Abuse