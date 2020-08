Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me

Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas

The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this GMC Sierra 1500 SLE. With 4WD, you can take this 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This GMC Sierra 1500 is so immaculate it is practically new. More information about the 2015 GMC Sierra 1500: The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup comprises a set of pickups aimed at a wide range of uses, from personal transportation to purpose-built tow rigs, farm or ranch haulers, or off-road machines. With three cab styles, two bed lengths, three engines, 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive versions, and various trim levels from spartan to lavish, the Sierra lineup offers something for all. Top-of-the-line Denali models remain the choice of more discerning truck shoppers, with luxurious interiors and the full set of features of a premium SUV. The Sierra is a quiet truck, thanks to a host of sound-deadening additions like triple-sealed doors and aerodynamic measures. The Sierra's refined engines are strong yet fuel-efficient. GM boasts that models with the V6 have towing ratings of up to 7,600 pounds, which is hundreds of pounds more than a comparable Ford F-150 or Ram 1500. Also, the Sierr

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GTU2UEC3FG210750

Stock: 210750

Certified Pre-Owned: No