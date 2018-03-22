Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me

"To be honest my Tacoma was a great truck with no issues, and while I miss it, I do not regret my decision. I retired and bought a travel trailer that needed a truck that could pull it without grunting uphill. The Sierra doesn't even know it is towing it, it came with the trailer package, built in brake controller, and the Z71 package. Without the trailer the best mileage I have gotten is almost 22.4 mpg, I never got over 18 with the Tacoma. The IntelliLink system is terrific. I have upgraded the headlight bulbs to LED, making a huge improvement over the stock bulbs. At a cost of about $400, I installed the Roadmaster Active suspension kit, (about 20 minutes per side) which makes a big difference in handling, especially with the towing. I eliminated the OnStar and changed over to a factory Navigation System. No need to pay $40 a month for directions, which I don't need everyday. I also purchased a rear under seat storage box. GMC should have it as a standard item. The 5.3L engine has a light ticking sound, but I understand that is characteristic to all of them and may have something to do with the cylinder deactivation, and it doesn't bother me. The Sierra is comfortable, quiet and so to date has been dependable. I recently added an additional leaf spring through a local spring shop. The handling is much better, it didn't contribute to much harshness at all and actually made for a smoother, less bouncier and more enjoyable ride. It added more stabilization going into corners and curves, and better towing results. Mechanically this truck has been a gem and a pleasure to drive. Towing our camper, it is a beast It handles the trailer very well. At my age I don't see any more new vehicles in my future, I intend to keep this truck until I cant drive any longer. I may just put in another engine if it comes to that. I cant say anything bad about it. Hopefully it will continue to perform well for a long time to come. I have changed the trans fluid, antifreeze, hydraulics . . . fluid changes are crucial to the longevity of any vehicle and for what prices are these days for new trucks, my used Sierra is worth every cent to keep it road worthy. Compared to a Chevy Silverado I once owned, the GMC Sierra is like changing from a suit into a tuxedo. After the last big snowstorm the 4x4 traction is unbelievable. It is a keeper for sure. Lots of comments on the looks, smooth ride and fun to drive. Here it is soon to be 2020 and still rides like new!

