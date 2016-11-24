Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me
- 28,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,469
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Rear Vision Camera, BOSE SOUND WITH 6 SPEAKER SYSTEM (7 speaker system including subwoofer when ordered with bucket seats) includes (NKC) noise control system.), ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE includes (CGN) spray-on bed liner, (UHN) 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright machined aluminum wheels, (AN3) front bucket seats and (UQA) Bose premium audio system, (DP6) Black painted mirror caps, (D75) body color door handles, (B86) body color side molding, Black belt molding, (Z71) Off-Road Suspension Package with monotube Rancho shocks, (NZZ) underbody shield, (UD7) Rear Park Assist, (RIA) floor liners, LPO deletes the standard (B58) carpeted floor mats, (VB5) front body-color bumper, (VT5) rear body-color bumper with corner steps, unique grille with body color surround and chrome accents, bright sill plates and All-Terrain cluster. All Terrain side emblem replaces Z71 fender emblem and Sierra door emblem., WIRELESS CHARGING, WHEELS, 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) 5-SPOKE BLACK PAINT ALLOY, UNDERBODY SHIELD, TRANSFER CASE PROTECTION, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TIRES, 265/65R18SL MT 114S BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC., SUSPENSION PACKAGE, OFF-ROAD includes Z71 chrome side front fender emblems, monotube Rancho brand shocks and (K47) air cleaner, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) underbody shield, SUMMIT WHITE. This GMC Sierra 1500 has a dependable Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Has Everything You Want *ALL TERRAIN X PACKAGE includes (WBC) Cat-Back Performance Exhaust system, LPO, (REG) 18" Black Painted Wheels, (RI8) 18" Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac 265/65R18 SL 114S blackwall MT tires with aggressive tire tread, (T4L) full LED headlamps, Black Sport Assist Step, Black bed mounted tubular Sport bar and B-Pillar vinyl wrap. , REAR PARK ASSIST, ULTRASONIC, REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, MOLDINGS, BODYSIDE, BODY COLOR, MIRROR CAPS, BODY-COLOR, LPO, CAT-BACK PERFORMANCE EXHAUST, LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER, JET BLACK/SPICE RED ALL-TERRAIN, LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM, HILL DESCENT CONTROL, HEADLAMPS, HIGH-PERFORMANCE LED HEADLAMPS with GMC signature LED lighting, GVWR, 7200 LBS. (3266 KG) (STD), ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8, WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), DOOR HANDLES, BODY-COLOR, CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK, CONSOLE, FLOOR MOUNTED with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging, BUMPER, REAR BODY-COLOR with corner steps, BUMPER, FRONT, BODY-COLOR LOWER, BED LINER, SPRAY-ON Pickup box bed liner consisting of high pressure, chemically bonded, sprayed-on polyurea & polyurethane liner formulation. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. Includes embossed Denali logo on front bed wall. The textured, non-skid surface is black in color and robotically applied. Spray-on liner covers entire bed interior surface below side rails, including tailgate, front box top rail, gage hole plugs and lower tie down loops., AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN WITH INTELLILINK, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM, HD RADIO with USB ports, auxiliary jack, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, Pandora Internet radio and voice-activated technology for radio and phone (STD), AIR CLEANER, HIGH-CAPACITY.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTV2NEC8HZ143625
Stock: PHZ143625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 18,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$45,449$6,602 Below Market
Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida
People everywhere will love the way this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali drives with features like a backup sensor, ventilated seats, remote starter, parking assistance, a navigation system, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, and traction control. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. You can trust this crew cab 4x4 because it has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Rocking a stunning off white exterior and a cocoa/dark sand interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2PEJ7HG321448
Stock: 7132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,349 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,711$5,158 Below Market
Reliable Chevrolet Missouri - Springfield / Missouri
10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 1st 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2' Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Color-Keyed Carpeting, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift Lower Tailgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Tailamps w/Signature, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 3 Month Guidance Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Folding Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up Down, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8' Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18' x 8.5' Polished Aluminum. Odometer is 50344 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Since 1967, Reliable Chevrolet has been your Southwest Missouri dealer for all your vehicle needs. Proudly serving the Nixa, Republic, Ozark, Bolivar, Lebanon, Carthage, Neosho, Webb City, Joplin MO, Harrison AR, Bella Vista AR, Bentonville AR, Mountain Home AR, Pittsburg KS areaâ s and more. We look forward to continuing to be here for you and your family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC7HG311959
Stock: HG311959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT37,073 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,999$5,509 Below Market
Central Buick GMC - Norwood / Massachusetts
Late model low mileage pick up trucks are hared to find...This very clean Sierra is Certified and has plenty of equipment....Don't miss out on this one, it won't last long.....Remember, its always a better deal on the Automile, Rt. 1, Norwood Ma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTV2NEC7HZ151828
Stock: GM1930
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 35,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,839
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Rear Vision Camera, BOSE SOUND WITH 6 SPEAKER SYSTEM (7 speaker system including subwoofer when ordered with bucket seats) includes (NKC) noise control system.), WIRELESS CHARGING, WINDOW, POWER, REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER, WHEELS, 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM, UNDERBODY SHIELD, TRANSFER CASE PROTECTION, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED, TIRES, P275/55R20 ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, OFF-ROAD includes Z71 chrome side front fender emblems, monotube Rancho brand shocks and (K47) air cleaner, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) underbody shield. This GMC Sierra 1500 has a strong Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded GMC Sierra 1500 SLT *SLT PREMIUM PACKAGE includes (UQA) Bose premium audio system and (RD5) 20" x 9" polished aluminum wheels With Crew Cab model includes (BVQ) 6" rectangular chrome tubular assist steps. With Double Cab model includes (VXH) 6" rectangular chrome tubular assist steps.), SLT PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist, (UVD) heated steering wheel and (A48) sliding rear window , STEERING WHEEL, HEATED, LEATHER WRAPPED with audio and cruise controls, SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 2-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets. (Includes (K4C) wireless charging., REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, LPO, ASSIST STEPS, CHROMED TUBULAR, 6" RECTANGULAR, JET BLACK, LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM, HILL DESCENT CONTROL, GVWR, 7200 LBS. (3266 KG) (STD), FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST, ULTRASONIC, ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8, WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), CONSOLE, FLOOR MOUNTED with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM, HD RADIO with USB ports, auxiliary jack, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, Pandora Internet radio and voice-activated technology for radio and phone, AIR CLEANER, HIGH-CAPACITY, Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTV2NEC3HZ213810
Stock: PHZ213810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 15,011 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$45,900$6,019 Below Market
Norman Gale Buick GMC - Cedar Knolls / New Jersey
$4,432 below KBB Retail! Only 15,011 Miles! Boasts 20 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This GMC Sierra 1500 boasts a Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE FROST TRICOAT, WHEELS, 22' (55.9 CM) ALUMINUM with premium paint and chrome inserts, TRI-MODE POWER STEPS, REARWARD ARTICULATING (providing bed access). Foot activated running side board..*This GMC Sierra 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE includes (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (Q7M) 22' aluminum wheels with premium paint and chrome inserts, (CF5) power sunroof, (JL1) trailer brake controller, (BRS) Tri-Mode Power Steps, (VQY) chrome recovery hooks, LPO , TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED, TIRES, P285/45R22 SL 110H ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL, SUNROOF, POWER, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 4-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets and (K4C) wireless charging (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.23 RATIO, LPO, WHEEL LOCKS, SET OF 4, LPO, CHROME RECOVERY HOOKS, LICENSE PLATE KIT, FRONT.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Performance Buick GMC located at 1247 Route 10, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 can get you a trustworthy Sierra 1500 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2PEJ2HG238588
Stock: B0004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 11,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$47,996$5,337 Below Market
Mayse Automotive Group - Aurora / Missouri
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI'S PREOWNED SALES LEADER WITH THE LARGEST INVENTORY IN THE OZARKS! SOUTHWEST MISSOURI'S LARGEST SELECTION OF PREOWNED VEHICLES! 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4D Crew Cab CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4WD, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, REAR ENTERTAINMENT, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER, TOW PACKAGE, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, FLOOR MOUNTED CONSOLE, ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, BED LINER, PREMIUM SOUND, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PARK ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT SENSOR, COLLISION ALERT, MEMORY SETTINGS, PUSH TO START, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, PASSIVE ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, Truck.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2PEJ8HG199263
Stock: LZ341868A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 22,786 milesGreat Deal
$45,227$5,640 Below Market
Bobby Layman Cadillac - Carroll / Ohio
DESIRABLE FEATURES: NAVIGATION, 4X4, REMOTE START, CLEAN CARFAX, COOLED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP SENSORS, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, MOONROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, FRONT SENSORS, PREMIUM SOUND, KEYLESS ENTRY, BED LINER, MULTI-ZONE A/C, TOW PACKAGE, MP3 COMPATIBLE, ALUMINUM WHEELS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. This four wheel drive 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali features an impressive 6.2l Engine with a Crimson Red Tintcoat Exterior with a Jet Black Leather Interior. With only 22,786 miles this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is your best buy in Columbus, OH. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 in Columbus, OH Includes: GPS System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Memory Seats, AM/FM Stereo, Garage Door Opener, HD Radio, Single-Disc CD Player STOCK# HG369665A Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV! DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus today at (740) 652-6020 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali! Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 3733 Claypool St. Carroll OH, 43112 to check it out in person! MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 20.0 Highway MPG and 15.0 City MPG! This GMC Sierra 1500 comes Factory equipped with an impressive 6.2l engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals, Front Tow Hooks, Spare Tire (Full Size), Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Active Suspension, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Air Suspension, Power Passenger Seat, Locking Rear Differential, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Steering INTERIOR OPTIONS: New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Carroll OH dealership over these interior options: Sliding Rear Window, Automatic Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat, Floor Mats EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Fog Lights, Trailer Hitch Receiver, Bed Liner / Carpeted, Power Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass SAFETY OPTIONS: Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Lane Keeping Assist System, Electronic Stability Control, Rear Parking Aid, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Driver Restriction Features, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Used Cars Columbus Ohio: with over 121 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Cadillac GMC dealership. Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 19 GMC Sierra 1500 trucks like this Crimson Red Tintcoat 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali that we have in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2PEJ2HG369665
Stock: HG369665A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 31,661 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,990$10,087 Below Market
Riverside Genesis - Rome / Georgia
This GMC Sierra 1500 has a strong Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE FROST TRICOAT, WHEELS, 22" (55.9 CM) ALUMINUM with premium paint and chrome inserts, TRI-MODE POWER STEPS, REARWARD ARTICULATING (providing bed access). Foot activated running side board.. Carfax One-Owner. Certified Pre-Owned. *These Packages Will Make Your GMC Sierra 1500 Denali the Envy of Onlookers* TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED, TIRES, P285/45R22 SL 110H ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL, SUNROOF, POWER, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 4-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets and (K4C) wireless charging (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.23 RATIO, LPO, CHROME RECOVERY HOOKS, JET BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM, ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction, (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE includes (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (Q7M) 22" aluminum wheels with premium paint and chrome inserts, (CF5) power sunroof, (JL1) trailer brake controller, (BRS) Tri-Mode Power Steps, (VQY) chrome recovery hooks, LPO, DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM, HD RADIO with USB ports, auxiliary jack, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, advanced phone integration featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Pandora Internet radio and voice-activated technology for radio and phon (STD), ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION, Wireless Charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows. *Feel Confident About Your Choice * Riverside Chevrolet Cadillac Hyundai graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. Clean, non-smoker interior! According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. *Stop By Today * You've earned this- stop by Riverside Chevrolet Cadillac Hyundai located at 100 Highway 411 Se, Rome, GA 30161 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2PEJ3HG251334
Stock: C5829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-03-2020
- 22,919 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,987$3,532 Below Market
Morgan Automotive - Manheim / Pennsylvania
COMING SOON!!! - NEW LEASE RETURN!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION 2017 GMC SIERRA ALL TERRAIN SLT PREMIUM WITH Z71 OFF ROAD SUSPENSION!****ONLY 22000 MILES!****1-OWNER!****This is a gorgeous and rugged full-size truck with 18 machined aluminum wheels monotube Rancho shocks and body color front and rear bumpers. It comes well-equipped with heated seats heated steering wheel remote start spray-in bedliner 4 black round side steps trailering equipment package with hitch and 4/7-pin wiring harness connectors integrated trailer brake controller and tow/haul mode GMC IntelliLink 8 touchscreen media center with AM/FM/CD/SXM/USB/AUX radio with Bose audio backup camera Bluetooth for hands free controls Apple CarPlay and Android Auto OnStar with Navigation hill descent control cruise control power sliding rear window power equipment including power driver seat with 2 memory positions and power adjustable pedals all weather floor mats traction control and front and rear park assist. Has a new PA inspection fresh oil change and tires and brakes are in very good condition. Comes with the balance of the factory warranty with options to extend coverage for added peace of mind. Trades are welcome and financing is available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTV2NEC7HZ197899
Stock: 197899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,116 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$34,717$4,572 Below Market
Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbus / Ohio
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Delivers 20 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This GMC Sierra 1500 delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 22" (55.9 CM) ALUMINUM with premium paint and chrome inserts, TRI-MODE POWER STEPS, REARWARD ARTICULATING (providing bed access). Foot activated running side board., TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD).*This GMC Sierra 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE includes (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (Q7M) 22" aluminum wheels with premium paint and chrome inserts, (CF5) power sunroof, (JL1) trailer brake controller, (BRS) Tri-Mode Power Steps, (VQY) chrome recovery hooks, LPO , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED, TIRES, P285/45R22 SL 110H ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL, SUNROOF, POWER, STONE BLUE METALLIC, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 4-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets and (K4C) wireless charging (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.23 RATIO, LPO, INTERIOR DRIVER ASSIST HANDLE, LPO, CONSOLE INSERT ORGANIZER TRAY, LPO, CHROME RECOVERY HOOKS.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram located at 1888 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43229 can get you a tried-and-true Sierra 1500 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2PEJ5HG143748
Stock: 40720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 47,520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$41,988
Burleson Honda - Burleson / Texas
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Dark Slate Metallic EcoTec3 6.2L V8 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, cocoa Leather. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. As a leading Honda dealer in DFW, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Honda dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Burleson, Cleburne, Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Burleson Honda one of DFW's favorite Honda dealerships!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2PEJ5HG425498
Stock: PHG425498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 22,045 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,900$5,320 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. This GMC Sierra 1500 SLT's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Equipped with 4WD, this GMC Sierra 1500 SLT gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. You can tell this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 21,884mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. This GMC Sierra 1500 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. In addition to unbelievable options, this vehicle comes equipped with a factory warranty. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2NEC5HG422025
Stock: 422025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali19,089 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$46,991
Hiley Buick GMC of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
* DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE * GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Vehicle History NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS ON SELECT PRE-OWNED VEHICLES! We are open, and we're here to help. Please call ahead to schedule your appointment today. We would love to answer any questions you may have. Have a trade-in? Our expert car-buyers will make you a guaranteed cash offer for your current vehicle in just a few minutes. All of our vehicles are given a thorough inspection by one of our certified technicians for safety, mechanical and cosmetic issues. The Hiley family of dealerships has been in business in the DFW area for almost three decades and customer satisfaction is our number one priority. No payments for 6 months option is with approved credit only. Not all vehicles qualify.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2PEJ7HG409819
Stock: G24047A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 19,973 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$44,240
Stanley Chevrolet Buick GMC - Gatesville / Texas
Summary **ONE OWNER**, 4WD, LEATHER, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS, MEMORY DRIVER'S SEAT, MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, 8.0' TOUCHSCREEN, 22' WHEELS, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, PARK ASSIST, REMOTE START, REAR VIEW CAMERA Vehicle Details Stanley GM Certified Pre-Owned EXTENSION will add an additional 2 YEARS or 24,000 MILES, whichever comes first, on top of the 12 month/12,000 mile bumper-to-bumper limited warranty extension. Totaling an ADDITIONAL 3 years or 36,000 miles on top of the original factory warranty. With this Certification the vehicle will also receive a rigorous inspection and reconditioning process for RELIABLE performance! Benefits also include a 6-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty Scheduled maintenance program with two included visits Roadside assistance and courtesy transportation for warranty repairs A 3 day, 150 mile vehicle exchange program 1-month trial of OnStar Safety & Security Plan 3-month SiriusXM Satellite Radio trial subscription. **Stanley Automotive Enterprise DOES NOT provide any coverage for powertrain components** **All coverage will expire after 100K miles** Equipment Protect this vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This GMC Sierra features a high end BOSE stereo system. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. The vehicle emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. Quickly unlock this unit with keyless entry. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this 1/2 ton pickup. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with this GMC Sierra. It has a 6.2 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This model has four wheel drive capabilities. The bed looks great and is protected with a durable surface material. The vehicle has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in it. Packages DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE: includes (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine; (Q7M) 22' aluminum wheels with premium paint and chrome inserts; (CF5) power sunroof; (JL1) trailer brake controller; (BRS) Tri-Mode Power Steps; (VQY) chrome recovery hooks; LPO. TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER: INTEGRATED. LPO: CHROME RECOVERY HOOKS. SUNROOF: POWER. TRI-MODE POWER STEPS: REARWARD ARTICULATING. ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION. CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2PEJ7HG389605
Stock: G389605C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 45,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,559
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Rear Vision Camera, BOSE SOUND WITH 6 SPEAKER SYSTEM (7 speaker system including subwoofer when ordered with bucket seats) includes (NKC) noise control system.), ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE includes (CGN) spray-on bed liner, (UHN) 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright machined aluminum wheels, (AN3) front bucket seats and (UQA) Bose premium audio system, (DP6) Black painted mirror caps, (D75) body color door handles, (B86) body color side molding, Black belt molding, (Z71) Off-Road Suspension Package with monotube Rancho shocks, (NZZ) underbody shield, (UD7) Rear Park Assist, (RIA) floor liners, LPO deletes the standard (B58) carpeted floor mats, (VB5) front body-color bumper, (VT5) rear body-color bumper with corner steps, unique grille with body color surround and chrome accents, bright sill plates and All-Terrain cluster. All Terrain side emblem replaces Z71 fender emblem and Sierra door emblem., WIRELESS CHARGING, WINDOW, POWER, REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER, WHEELS, 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM with Dark Argent painted accents, UNDERBODY SHIELD, TRANSFER CASE PROTECTION, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TIRES, P275/55R20 ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, OFF-ROAD includes Z71 chrome side front fender emblems, monotube Rancho brand shocks and (K47) air cleaner, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) underbody shield. This GMC Sierra 1500 has a strong Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Has Everything You Want *ALL TERRAIN SLT PREMIUM PACKAGE includes (NZH) 20" x 9" bright machined aluminum wheel with painted accents, (T4L) high-performance LED headlamps, (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist, (RVS) 4" black round assist steps, LPO, (UVD) heated steering wheel and (A48) sliding rear window. , SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 2-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets. (Includes (K4C) wireless charging., REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, MOLDINGS, BODYSIDE, BODY COLOR, MIRROR CAPS, BODY-COLOR, LPO, WHEEL LOCKS, SET OF 4, LPO, BLACK TUBULAR ASSIST STEPS, 4" ROUND, LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER, JET BLACK/SPICE RED ALL-TERRAIN, LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM, HILL DESCENT CONTROL, HEADLAMPS, HIGH-PERFORMANCE LED HEADLAMPS with GMC signature LED lighting, GVWR, 7200 LBS. (3266 KG) (STD), FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST, ULTRASONIC, ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8, WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), DOOR HANDLES, BODY-COLOR, CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK, CONSOLE, FLOOR MOUNTED with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging, BUMPER, REAR BODY-COLOR with corner steps, BUMPER, FRONT, BODY-COLOR LOWER.* Visit Us Today *Stop by DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTV2NEC2HZ242831
Stock: PHZ242831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 38,476 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$42,691$5,666 Below Market
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.comOne owner! Check out this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Crew Cab equipped with 4x4 6.2L V8 engine. Top options include Tow Package, Power Running Boards, Bed Liner, Sunroof, Leather Heated Cooled Front Seats, 8" Touchscreen Media Center, Navigation, Backup Camera, Remote Start, 22" Wheels, Bose Sound System & so much more.INSTALLED OPTIONS: DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE, DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE*Base bundle price assumes a $600 rebate from our lender and the purchase of a service contract. A 199.00 admin fee will be added. Non bundle pricing will increase the vehicle price 3600. Limited time offer: Bundle pricing due to a limited staff. Sorry but Not sorry. Wonderful Bundle strings attached. Get low interest rates and save 3,600 with bundle pricing!!! Wholesale Pricing + Breakdown Protection + Low Interest Rates = YOU WINWant a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319 This vehicle's stock is 17MA25-263This GMC Sierra 1500 Features the Following Options DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE includes (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (Q7M) 22" aluminum wheels with premium paint and chrome inserts, (CF5) power sunroof, (JL1) trailer brake controller, (BRS) Tri-Mode Power Steps, (VQY) chrome recovery hooks, LPO , WHEELS, 22" (55.9 CM) ALUMINUM with premium paint and chrome inserts, TRI-MODE POWER STEPS, REARWARD ARTICULATING (providing bed access). Foot activated running side board., TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED, Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior., Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor), Safety Alert Seat, Remote vehicle starter system, Rear Vision Camera, Mirrors, outside chrome cap, heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror).Why Choose Woody's? One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!Stop By Today You've earned this- stop by Woodys Dodge Jeep Chrysler located at 310 South Washington St, Chillicothe, MO 64601 to make this truck yours today!Disclaimer: **After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2PEJ4HG210632
Stock: 17MA25
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- 17,939 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$49,995$5,487 Below Market
Buick GMC of Woodbridge - Woodbridge / Virginia
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!, FACTORY CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES!, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!, WIFI, MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE!, 4x4 - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER!, NAVIGATION!, MOONROOF!, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS!, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST!, BACK UP WARNING SENSORS!, 2 SETS OF SMART KEYS WITH REMOTE!, UPGRADED WHEELS!, TOWING PACKAGE!, PREMIUM STEREO!, BED LINER!, 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, 8" Multi-Color Customizable Driver Display, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Body Color Lower Front Bumper, Body Color Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps, Bose Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Color-Keyed Carpeting, Deep-Tinted Glass, Denali Ultimate Package, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlight, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, OnStar 3 Month Guidance Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Trailering Equipment, Tri-Mode Power Steps, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 22" Aluminum w/Premium Paint. Certified. Odometer is 29987 miles below market average! Onyx Black 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive EcoTec3 6.2L V8GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service datePrice does not include tax, tags and dealer fee of $799.Denali Ultimate Package (Chrome Recovery Hooks, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Power Sunroof, Tri-Mode Power Steps, and Wheels: 22" Aluminum w/Premium Paint), Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlight, Lane Keep Assist, and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking), Preferred Equipment Group 5SA (110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 1st & 2nd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, 8" Multi-Color Customizable Driver Display, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Body Color Lower Front Bumper, Body Color Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps, Bose Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Color-Keyed Carpeting, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, EZ Lift & Lower T
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2PEJ9HG313724
Stock: P338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
