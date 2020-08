Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me

Deery Brothers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Waukee - Waukee / Iowa

PRICED TO MOVE! CREW CAB! GRILL GAURD! LOCAL TRADE! No payments for 90 days! Special low APR financing is available with approved credit! Silver Birch Metallic 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Generous trade in allowances., No Payments for 90 days. Special interest rates available., Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD. Odometer is 55472 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2GTEK13T161192277

Stock: P810B

Certified Pre-Owned: No