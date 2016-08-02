Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me

Bob Johnston Chevrolet - Covington / Tennessee

2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Automatic Transmission, 16'Bright Cast Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Rear step bumper, Solid Smooth Ride Suspension Package. Vortec 4.3L V6 Engine. This vehicle has been checked out by our service department and has passed inspection.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTEC14W92Z143335

Stock: CND3214B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020