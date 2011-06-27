Close

Western Avenue Nissan - Chicago / Illinois

Clean CARFAX. Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, AWD. Bleck 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali AWD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study We Are Your Chicago, IL New and Certified Pre-owned Nissan Dealership near Berwyn, Burbank, Calumet City, Cicero, Elmhurst, Evanston, Franklin Park, La Grange, Matteson, Melrose Park, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Tinley Park. Are you wondering, where is Western Ave Nissan or what is the closest Nissan dealer near me? Western Ave Nissan is located at 7410 South Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60636. You can call our Sales Department at , Service Department at , or our Parts Department at . Although Western Ave Nissan in Chicago, Illinois is not open 24 hours a day, seven days a week â our website is always open. On our website, you can research and view photos of the new Nissan models such as the 370Z, Altima, Armada, Frontier, GT-R, LEAF, Maxima, Murano, NV Cargo, NV Passenger, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Titan XD, Versa or Versa Note that you would like to purchase or lease. You can also search our entire inventory of new and used vehicles, value your trade-in, and visit our Meet the Staff page to familiarize yourself with our staff who are committed to making your visit to Western Ave Nissan a great experience every time.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GTP2XE21BG166392

Stock: P12120A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-04-2020