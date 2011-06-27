Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me
- $15,900Great Deal | $2,096 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali158,711 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Western Avenue Nissan - Chicago / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, AWD. Bleck 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali AWD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP2XE21BG166392
Stock: P12120A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- $12,873Great Deal | $3,976 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE107,859 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Illinois Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP2VE39BG248755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,957Great Deal | $5,045 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT152,326 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Baglier Buick GMC - Butler / Pennsylvania
Located at Baglier Buick GMC.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP2WE38BG157014
Stock: A4342A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- $12,980Great Deal | $4,611 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL114,776 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Baglier Buick GMC - Butler / Pennsylvania
Located at Baglier Buick GMC.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP2UEA3BG203996
Stock: A4658A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $16,149Great Deal | $3,274 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE96,350 milesDelivery available*
Runde Ford of Manchester - Manchester / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP2VE33BG292556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,995Great Deal | $4,509 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE130,634 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Quality Plus Motors - Charleston / South Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP2VE27BG280708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,999Great Deal | $1,494 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE114,966 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bradley Hubler Chevrolet - Franklin / Indiana
KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Onboard Communications System, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: POWER TECH PACKAGE includes Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI FlexFuel engine, (G80) heavy-duty automatic locking rear differential, (Z82) Trailering Package, (CJ2) dual-zone automatic air conditioning, (UPF) Bluetooth for phone, (UK3) steering wheel-mounted audio controls, (UUI) AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback, (AG1) driver 6-way power seat adjuster, (T96) front fog lamps, (A60) locking tailgate, (PPA) EZ-lift tailgate and (N88) 4 - 17" x 7.5" (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) 6-lug aluminum wheels, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) adjustable power pedals, (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (AP3) remote vehicle starter system, (UD7) Rear Parking Assist and (C49) rear-window defogger, TRAILERING PACKAGE, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform and 2-inch receiver, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, wiring harness for after-market trailer brake controller (located in the instrument panel harness), and (KNP) external transmission oil cooler, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK USB port, auxiliary input jack, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock and 36 cross-band presets, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters, panic button and content theft alarm, SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH 3-passenger, driver and front passenger manual reclining, center fold-down armrest with storage, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion (includes auxiliary power outlet) Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTR2VE39BZ446194
Stock: T11262B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $15,995Great Deal | $2,246 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE126,066 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Cousineau Carscom - Appleton / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2VE2XBG214530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,950Great Deal | $1,245 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck97,040 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Joe Ball GMC - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
JUST REPRICED FROM $13,950, FUEL EFFICIENT 21 MPG Hwy/15 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $2,800 below Kelley Blue Book! Excellent Condition. TRAILERING PACKAGE, HEAVY-DUTY, LPO, ASSIST STEPS, CHROMED TUBULAR, 6... LPO, TONNEAU COVER, Hitch KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4 OPTION PACKAGES: LPO, TONNEAU COVER Hard tri-folding with premium cloth cover. ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI FLEXFUEL, TRAILERING PACKAGE, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform and 2-inch receiver, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, wiring harness for after-market trailer brake controller (located in the instrument panel harness), and (KNP) external transmission oil cooler, WORK TRUCK PLUS PACKAGE includes (PY9) 4 - 17" x 7.5" (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) 6-lug chrome-styled wheels, (V22) chrome surround grille and (T96) fog lamps, LPO, ASSIST STEPS, CHROMED TUBULAR, 6" OVAL, LPO, BED RUG, BED COVER foam backed gray colored carpet-like material with logo that covers the entire bed. REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY with 2 transmitters, panic button and content theft alarm, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH SEEK-AND-SCAN AND DIGITAL CLOCK (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD). Non-Smoker vehicle, Full Detail
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTN2TEA7BZ422929
Stock: 0G2956A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $15,990Great Deal | $2,470 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE156,354 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Boardwalk Motors - Walker / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP2VE39BG220728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,080Great Deal | $2,150 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE116,389 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Baglier Buick GMC - Butler / Pennsylvania
Located at Baglier Buick GMC.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP2VE3XBG336696
Stock: A4618A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- $13,900Great Deal
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE142,194 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Thornhill Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP1VE06BG170704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$18,995Great Deal | $2,127 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT115,480 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
O C Welch Ford Lincoln - Hardeeville / South Carolina
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT, BRAKES 4-WHEEL ANTILOCK 4-WHEEL DISC, WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING, TIRES P265/70R17 ON-/OFF-ROAD BLACKWALL includes an all-season blackwall spare, TAILGATE EZ-LIFT, SKID PLATE PACKAGE frame-mounted shields includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member protecting front underbody oil pan differential case and transfer case, TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, ENGINE VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85- COMPATIBLE FLEXFUEL, REAR PARKING ASSIST ULTRASONIC with audible warning, WHEELS 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 CM X 19.1 CM) 6-LUG POLISHED CAST ALUMINUM, XM NAVTRAFFIC, SEATS FRONT BUCKET includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control heated seat cushions and seatbacks 2-position driver memory adjustable outboard head restraints floor console and storage pockets (STD), UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD player and navigation with voice prompts seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control USB port Radio Data System (RDS) speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (Includes (UQA) Bose premium speaker system and (UBS) XM NavTraffic. Not available with (U42) Entertainment Package.), REARVIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED, SLT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (UG1) universal home remote (JF4) adjustable power pedals (A60) locking tailgate (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate (UD7) Rear Parking Assist and (S41) Rear wheelhouse liner LPO, EBONY LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEATS, GVWR 7300 LBS. (3311 KG), TAILGATE LOCKING, PEDALS POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR ACCELERATOR AND BRAKE, SUSPENSION PACKAGE HANDLING/TRAILERING HEAVY-DUTY includes 46 mm piston monotube shocks and 36mm front stabilizer bar (STD) (Includes 36mm front stabilizer bar when (NHT) Max Trailering Pack is ordered.), MAX TRAILERING PACK includes (L9H) Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI engine (G80) heavy-duty automatic locking rear differential (Z85) Handling/Trailering Suspension Package (AXN) 9.5" (24.1 cm) hybrid rear axle (GT4) 3.73 rear axle ratio (JD9) front and rear disc brakes (Z82) Trailering package (T96) fog lamps (N88) 17" x 7.5" (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) 6-lug polished cast aluminum wheels and (QJP) P265/70R17 on-/off-road blackwall tires TK10543 and TK10753 Models also include (NQH) electronic Autotrac transfer case., ONYX BLACK, REAR AXLE 3.73 RATIO, LPO REAR WHEELHOUSE LINER, Tow Hitch, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Tow Hooks, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Connection, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Leather Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Outlet, Floor Mats, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Security System, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Engine Start, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Telematics, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTU2WE22BG120776
Stock: 0T41301A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $15,862Great Deal | $2,094 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT156,862 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
White's Chevrolet - Roanoke Rapids / North Carolina
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! All Routine Maintenance Up To Date, NO Haggle price, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Leather. 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT White Heavy Duty Cooling Package (Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Engine Oil Cooler and Heavy-Duty Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler), Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package (Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential), Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Leather, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 10-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 18' x 8' Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Body-Colored Power Heated Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium Audio Speaker System, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Grille Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormats, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Autotrac Transfer Case, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Floor Console w/Dual Cup Holders, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Full-Feature Bucket Seats, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Inside Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entry, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver & Front Passenger Express-Down, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry w/2 Transmitters, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Spare Tire Lock, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and XM Radio. Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP2WE38BG199747
Stock: TI9747G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- $12,500Good Deal | $1,487 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE172,829 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Marketplace Motors - Devils Lake / North Dakota
<b>Summary</b> For more information, or schedule a test drive, give me Tommy Gratton, a call or text at 701-381-2674. <b>Equipment</b> Big enough to tow or haul, this GMC Sierra has the space, power and durability for anyone. The Sierra has four wheel drive capabilities.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP2VE36BG235526
Stock: M9K062X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- $8,950Good Deal | $677 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck176,258 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, dark titanium Cloth.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTN2TE08BZ304699
Stock: ZC1205A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- New Listing$16,495Good Deal | $1,113 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE113,242 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L V8 4x4 Crew Cab. 2 owner truck! Clean car-fax available! Has over 20 service records! This truck is loaded with options including chrome alloy wheels, leather seats, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, spray in bed liner, cold air intake, dual exhaust, cruise control, towing package, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP2VE35BG313598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,352Good Deal | $1,476 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE52,217 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new battery! Texas Edition Wheels; 4 - 20" X 8.5" (50.8 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Chrome-Clad Aluminum Seats; Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Convenience Package Engine; Vortec 5.3L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi Flexfuel With Active Fuel Management Trailering Package; Heavy-Duty Differential; Heavy-Duty Automatic Locking Rear Seat Adjuster; Driver 6-Way Power Bluetooth For Phone Defogger; Rear-Window Electric Fog Lamps; Front; Halogen Tailgate; Locking Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels Air Conditioning; Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Audio System Feature; Usb Port Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Cooling; Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler Cooling; External Engine Oil Cooler Customer Dialogue Network Ebony/Light Cashmere; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Fire Red Gvwr; 6800 Lbs. (3084 Kg) Heavy Duty Cooling Package; Heavy-Duty Pedals; Power-Adjustable For Accelerator And Brake Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Rear Parking Assist; Ultrasonic Remote Vehicle Starter System Sle Preferred Equipment Group Solid Paint Steering Wheel Controls; Mounted Audio Controls Suspension Package; High-Performance Tailgate; Ez-Lift Tires; P275/55R20 Touring; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Universal Home Remote
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GTP1VE09BG109394
Stock: BG109394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020