1991 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 GMC Sierra 1500.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable
weldon,12/08/2008
I used to drive this truck hard every day as a ranch truck. It has been the best performing 1/2 ton 4X4 I have ever owned. There is currently 340000 miles on the original 350 engine, and it still passes CA smog tests with flying colors. The auto tranny has to be rebuilt every 100000mi. Have had electrical problems with lights and the heater controls. Other than that this is a nice truck for the year and money.
I'm a GM truck man, that's all I drive
chuck rogge,06/26/2005
I bought the truck from a friend, and I had to put a new tranny in it before I could drive it. That is all I have had to do the truck. It has been a really good truck for me. I used to drive it to work(1200 miles a month) over a mountain pass and never let me down.
Great truck
wingswomennbeer,09/13/2007
Bought this truck about two years ago and have not had a problem since. Dropped a brand new engine and transmission in and it runs perfect. I have flowmaster mufflers coming off of edelbrock headers get 24 miles to the gallon on the highway with a 350 v8 which is unheard of. Runs perfect and no imperfections or complaints at all.
Good worker
jankord,10/27/2004
Even after over ten years on the original engine, I just had to put head gaskets in and adjust the tension on the shift cable. It has over 150,000 miles and it is still going. The white paint is chipping away and has since just a couple years after it was new.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 GMC Sierra 1500

Used 1991 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The Used 1991 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include SLX 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), SLX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), and SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M).

