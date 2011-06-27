  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$772 - $1,624
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Safety is enhanced with the side door guard beams designed to minimize intrusion into the passenger compartment during a side impact. A center high-mounted brake light is also added to enhance safety.An optional 6.5-liter turbodiesel is offered as an option; the 5.0- and 5.7-liter engines receive some new hardware, intended to improve reliability and durability.Rust corrosion protection is improved while interior noise vibration and harshness is reduced. Rounding out the list of significant improvements are the addition of an "easy entry" feature to the front passenger seat on extended cab body styles to ease entry into the rear seating positions and the revision of the exterior front end styling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 GMC Sierra 1500.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
20 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Restoration
brianmcginnis,08/28/2011
I love my 94 GMC Sierra. I often think about buying a new truck but I can't part with this truck. It has a straight bench seat with a 5 speed manual trans on the floor, tons of power and runs great after 250, 000 miles. I've decided to spend the money on restoring it and am getting the speakers replaced next week and then a paint job. When the time comes to rebuild or replace the engine does anyone out there have any recommendations on the difference between a Jasper engine, Chevy crate replacement or just a major rebuild? I would greatly appreciate any advise on restoration issues.
Old Blue, 94 Z71
Tylee,08/13/2015
K1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
Transporting four generations of my family this has been an awesome truck. Purchase back in 96 has traveled all over the USA. Still going strong with 298000 miles this month.
brown bear
Brown Bear,03/10/2009
I have had my truck (brown bear) for over a year and it has been an amazing truck. With oover 200,000 miles under the hood and the most major mechanical problem was replacing the fuel pump. This truck is smooth and reliable. A great buy.
Great Truck
Rob,12/05/2008
I bought this truck from my uncle about a year ago. He bought it new in late 1993 I believe. He put the first 185,000 miles on it and I plan on driving it until it dies. The only problems that he ever had was the starter and a short in the brake lights (simple fixes) The only repairs I have done to it was a new distributor cap and wires due to a rough idle (first time the cap had ever been replaced) It does not leak or smoke at all. I average 15mpg city. Some simple modifications I have done for the appearance are: flowmaster system, 285-75-16 tires and later model stock wheels, and I cranked the torsion bars about an inch to level it out and ensure the tires do not rub off-road..
See all 20 reviews of the 1994 GMC Sierra 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1994 GMC Sierra 1500

Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Regular Cab, Sierra 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500.

Can't find a used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,067.

Find a used GMC for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,714.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,931.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,064.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 GMC Sierra 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

