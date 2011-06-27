1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Safety is enhanced with the side door guard beams designed to minimize intrusion into the passenger compartment during a side impact. A center high-mounted brake light is also added to enhance safety.An optional 6.5-liter turbodiesel is offered as an option; the 5.0- and 5.7-liter engines receive some new hardware, intended to improve reliability and durability.Rust corrosion protection is improved while interior noise vibration and harshness is reduced. Rounding out the list of significant improvements are the addition of an "easy entry" feature to the front passenger seat on extended cab body styles to ease entry into the rear seating positions and the revision of the exterior front end styling.
Most helpful consumer reviews
brianmcginnis,08/28/2011
I love my 94 GMC Sierra. I often think about buying a new truck but I can't part with this truck. It has a straight bench seat with a 5 speed manual trans on the floor, tons of power and runs great after 250, 000 miles. I've decided to spend the money on restoring it and am getting the speakers replaced next week and then a paint job. When the time comes to rebuild or replace the engine does anyone out there have any recommendations on the difference between a Jasper engine, Chevy crate replacement or just a major rebuild? I would greatly appreciate any advise on restoration issues.
Tylee,08/13/2015
K1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
Transporting four generations of my family this has been an awesome truck. Purchase back in 96 has traveled all over the USA. Still going strong with 298000 miles this month.
Brown Bear,03/10/2009
I have had my truck (brown bear) for over a year and it has been an amazing truck. With oover 200,000 miles under the hood and the most major mechanical problem was replacing the fuel pump. This truck is smooth and reliable. A great buy.
Rob,12/05/2008
I bought this truck from my uncle about a year ago. He bought it new in late 1993 I believe. He put the first 185,000 miles on it and I plan on driving it until it dies. The only problems that he ever had was the starter and a short in the brake lights (simple fixes) The only repairs I have done to it was a new distributor cap and wires due to a rough idle (first time the cap had ever been replaced) It does not leak or smoke at all. I average 15mpg city. Some simple modifications I have done for the appearance are: flowmaster system, 285-75-16 tires and later model stock wheels, and I cranked the torsion bars about an inch to level it out and ensure the tires do not rub off-road..
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
