I bought this truck from my uncle about a year ago. He bought it new in late 1993 I believe. He put the first 185,000 miles on it and I plan on driving it until it dies. The only problems that he ever had was the starter and a short in the brake lights (simple fixes) The only repairs I have done to it was a new distributor cap and wires due to a rough idle (first time the cap had ever been replaced) It does not leak or smoke at all. I average 15mpg city. Some simple modifications I have done for the appearance are: flowmaster system, 285-75-16 tires and later model stock wheels, and I cranked the torsion bars about an inch to level it out and ensure the tires do not rub off-road..

