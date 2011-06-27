Vehicle overview

In the not-so-distant past, GMC trucks were at once respected and reviled. On one hand, they proved capable, dependable workhorses, but on the other, they were known for mediocre build and materials quality within the cabin. Maybe they could get away with this when people actually used pickup trucks just to pick up (and pull) heavy objects.

But now, folks expect everything to multitask, including their pickups. Look around at the newer trucks on the road and you're more likely to see a leather-lined crew cab with a rear-seat entertainment system than a stripped regular cab with a vinyl bench seat and roll-up windows. Among this new breed, the 2009 GMC Sierra stands among the best.

The startling metamorphosis happened a few years ago when GMC finally saw the light and completely redesigned the Sierra. The biggest improvement was the Fisher-Price-grade interior trim being replaced by quality materials, giving the new truck something previously unseen in a Sierra -- a really nice interior. The full redesign, along with tighter build quality, brought a more rugged frame as well as redesigned steering and suspension components for better handling response and ride comfort. GMC also added new safety features like stability control and side curtain airbags.

This latest GMC Sierra is very suitable for a wide array of truck buyers, from the general consumer to the contractor. It boasts a wide variety of body styles and configurations, an available 403-hp V8, a comfortable ride, respectable handling and steering and enough comfort and entertainment features to rival a luxury sedan. Compared to its corporate twin, the Chevy Silverado, the 2009 GMC Sierra is a little more upscale in terms of styling -- particularly on the Denali trim -- but overall, the differences are minor. In our most recent full-size truck comparison test, the Silverado came in third place, edged out by the Toyota Tundra and Dodge Ram. Still, the margin of victory was narrow. We encourage comparing all to determine which one fits your needs the best.