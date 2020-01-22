  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(16)
2020 Dodge Challenger

#2 Muscle car

What’s new

  • New limited-edition 50th Anniversary package available
  • New 807-horsepower SRT Super Stock trim
  • Part of the third Challenger generation introduced for 2008

Pros & Cons

  • Several V8 engine choices
  • Roomy cabin can actually accommodate four adults
  • High degree of customization thanks to many trim levels and options
  • Offers a pretty comfortable ride compared to its muscle-car rivals
  • Large and heavy with cumbersome handling
  • Rear visibility is somewhat compromised
  • Unlike main rivals, it's not available as a convertible
MSRP Starting at
$28,095
Save as much as $11,134
2 incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $11,134 with Edmunds

2020 Dodge Challenger pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Dodge Challenger
SXT, GT, R/T, R/T Scat Pack, R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary, R/T Scat Pack Widebody, SRT Hellcat, SRT Hellcat Widebody, SRT Hellcat Redeye and SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

msrp 

$28,095
starting price
See all for sale

2020 Dodge Challenger Review

In this era of electrification, it might surprise you to know muscle cars are not only still a thing, but they're better than ever. While the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang have added more handling prowess to their repertoire, the big-boned Dodge Challenger is still all about horsepower and customization. It remains the truest incarnation of the classic early 1970s muscle car.

That's not to say the Challenger isn't modern. It offers a host of advanced driver safety aids along with one of the best infotainment systems on the market. It can even be had with all-wheel drive and ventilated seats. But all that modernity doesn't take anything away from its street cred. If you check the right boxes, you can have your Challenger with a nearly unbelievable 797 horsepower, a Widebody kit and steamroller-esque tires. And then there's the personalization options — wild paint colors, graphics packages and various styling add-ons to ensure you and your Challenger will always get attention. If you want absurdity, you can always take it up a notch to the new 807-horsepower drag-racing machine dubbed the SRT Super Stock.

Certainly, the Camaro and the Mustang have broader performance résumés. Their V8 engines provide loads of power and sound great. The Camaro and Mustang are also a bit easier to maneuver than the hulking Dodge and return mildly better fuel economy. But Dodge is right to be proud of the latest Challenger since it offers an unmatched combination of power, comfort and convenience. There's nothing quite like the Challenger, and that fuels much of its appeal.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.8 / 10
The Challenger concedes points to rivals when it comes to interior refinement and sporty driving dynamics. But drivers who value comfort and utility will likely prefer the Dodge.

How does it drive?

7.5
The Challenger is always a hoot to drive. With the 6.4-liter V8, power is readily available in any gear at almost any speed. We tested the R/T Scat Pack Widebody with the manual transmission. Zero to 60 mph took just 4.9 seconds at the Edmunds test track. It's properly quick but slower than other modern muscle cars by a few tenths. Braking is strong. Our test Challenger stopped from 60 mph in 105 feet, a short distance for such a big vehicle.

The Dodge's beefy size makes in-town maneuvering a bit tough, but it's a champ out on the open road. The Challenger is pretty capable on curvy roads too. Well, as long as you don't try driving it like a nimble sports car. Its mass and weight become readily apparent if you try to drive quickly through tight turns.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
Our tester, with the Widebody package, had a stiffer adaptive suspension than even the standard R/T Scat Pack, but it didn't ruin the ride. Highway ride quality is very good, and seat comfort is near the top of the class. A relatively quiet cabin helps make this a nice place to be for long rides.

Dual-zone climate control is standard on the R/T and it maintains the desired cabin temp well. The climate is controlled via the touchscreen or knobs and buttons directly behind the shifter. Our test car had the optional heated and ventilated front seats. The seat heating works well but the ventilation could be more effective.

How’s the interior?

7.5
How’s the tech?

8.0
This is one of the best plug-and-play systems out there. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto accompany the Challenger's already user-friendly Uconnect system. It's very easy to use with multiple solutions for the same commands. But the interface looks a bit dated compared to the rest of the class.

Voice controls use an easy-to-learn structure and accept basic commands for the audio, navigation and hands-free calling. Connecting your smartphone makes things even more familiar. The Driver Convenience package adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. They worked well during our test without false alerts.

How’s the storage?

8.0
Big American coupes aren't exactly perfect examples of utility, but the Challenger leads the class easily in this category. The trunk opening is large, and its capacity blows the class away with a midsize-sedan-like 16.2 cubic feet of cargo space. The rear seatbacks fold in a 60/40-split for extra utility.

There's decent small-item storage throughout the cabin, but the cupholders are right behind the gearshift, which is somewhat problematic with a manual transmission. The door pockets are small, with small bottle holders up front. In coupes this size, space is at a premium, but the Challenger uses what it has relatively well.

How economical is it?

5.5
EPA estimated-fuel economy for the 6.4-liter V8 is 17 mpg combined. That's one of the lowest ratings in the segment, even before you add the Widebody package. The wide tires add rolling resistance as well, making real-world fuel economy even lower. In our testing, we struggled to even meet the EPA's city estimate of 14 mpg.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The Challenger offers decent equipment for the money. The 6.4-liter engine is appropriately priced against other V8 upgrades in the class. The Widebody package adds big bucks to the price tag, but the resulting wheel, tire and suspension upgrades — not to mention the enhanced visual swagger — make it worth it.

The Challenger's interior build quality is solid, but the quality of the materials becomes less appealing the higher you go up the trim ladder. By the time you're into Hellcat territory, it'll be obvious that you're paying for a big motor, not an exquisite interior design.

Wildcard

9.0
The Challenger, especially with the Widebody package, is an American muscle car with a heaping helping of personality. It'll put a massive smile on your face every time you drive it. It's also surprising how well the car's styling has aged considering that the car has been around for more than a decade without a full redesign.

Which Challenger does Edmunds recommend?

We think the R/T Scat Pack provides the most quintessential Challenger experience. This is the least expensive way to experience Dodge's throaty 6.4-liter V8 engine, and you can even get it with a six-speed manual transmission. You can add a head-spinning number of options on top of the decent amount of standard equipment. Consider going for the Dynamics package for the more powerful brakes as well as the Driver Convenience and Technology Groups for features such as rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control.

Dodge Challenger models

The 2020 Dodge Challenger is a five-passenger, two-door coupe available in five primary trim levels: SXT, GT, R/T, R/T Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available on SXT and GT trims.

The SXT starts with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (303 hp, 268 lb-ft of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. You get a decent number of standard features, including keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and Dodge's Uconnect infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

The GT dresses things up a bit with styling cues taken from the V8-powered trim levels. It retains the powertrain found in the SXT and adds upgraded interior trim, remote start and rear parking sensors. All-wheel drive is optional for the SXT and the GT.

The R/T is similarly equipped to the GT, but it ditches the V6 engine for a 5.7-liter V8 (372 hp, 400 lb-ft) and comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission. An eight-speed automatic is optional.

The R/T Scat Pack ups the power ante with a 6.4-liter V8 (485 hp, 475 lb-ft). It also comes with more standard features such as an 8.4-inch touchscreen, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and performance software upgrades such as launch control.

At the top of the food chain lies the SRT Hellcat. There's a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (717 hp, 656 lb-ft) and either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission to dole out the power. Dodge also adds larger brakes, exterior styling changes and an adaptive suspension to the mix of standard equipment.

But wait, there's more! The SRT Hellcat Redeye package raises the Hellcat's power output to 797 hp and 707 lb-ft and comes solely with an eight-speed automatic. Still want more? OK, check out the SRT Super Stock. It puts out 10 more horsepower than the vaunted Redeye and also comes standard with the Widebody kit, lightweight Brembo brakes, a revised suspension and gripper tires for better drag-racing performance.

All Challengers are available with a myriad of options, including graphics packages, hood scoops, leather seats, audio upgrades and driver aids. The Widebody kit, which adds, among other upgrades, wider fenders to accommodate wider wheels and tires, is available for the R/T Scat Pack and Hellcats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Dodge Challenger.

5 star reviews: 88%
4 star reviews: 6%
3 star reviews: 6%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 16 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • appearance
  • interior
  • fuel efficiency
  • comfort
  • steering wheel
  • wheels & tires
  • technology
  • ride quality
  • transmission
  • acceleration
  • driving experience
  • towing
  • value
  • lights
  • seats
  • spaciousness
  • engine

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Its better than they say it is
Drew Burt,
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)

Bought my new R/T Scat pack last week and I am very pleased. I have read reviews saying that this car is bulky and poor handling but I strongly disagree with this and contend that the problem lies in the lack of a driver with extensive experience driving these types of cars. It feels just as light and maneuverable as a heavily modified 1968 Barracuda (10 grand in the suspension alone) I own that weighs almost an entire Mazda Miata less than the Challenger. If you know how to drive, you will have the ability to get the most out of this car, which is what will actually make the difference between being faster or slower than your neighbor with a Mustang or a Camaro. Power is amazing. In 1st, 2nd, and 3rd gear the engine redlines as though it were free revving in neutral, you better pay attention because the shift points are going to come very quickly. Traction control is obviously working very well at this point because normally with this kind of power being applied a car will fishtail all around making it necessary to see saw the steering wheel to stay on the road. 4th isn't much slower winding out and is good for an easy 120. 5th gear was as high as I went on my little acceleration trial and I backed off at 132mph with still another 1500 rpm to go until redline. Again, this all seemed very easy for the car to do, and whats more the car felt rock solid at 132mph and felt as though it could easily go much faster and stay firmly planted on a country road, bumps, dips, and all. My Barracuda requires a smooth race track to go 132mph. The Challenger is heavy for a reason. A lighter car would become airborne on these rural roads I drive on. And I love how solid it is. Going over railroad tracks really tells me how solidly this car is built. Everything is screwed together very tightly. I know I will own and enjoy this car for many years.

5 out of 5 stars, Big! Comfortable! Perfect!
Jimi Mack,
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)

Reviews are usually done by idiots. This car handles much better than it is given credit for, especially in the models with a stiffer or adjustable suspension. Yeah, it's big. Like we all haven't heard THAT before. "It's a boat" "It's a tank". Yeah, and it's more comfortable than any other coupe in it's class. I have a 2017 T/A 392 (choice not available in the drop downs) with a manual transmission and it's the best, and most fun car I've ever owned. If you want a sports car, go get a Corvette or Mustang or Camaro. If you want the only real muscle car left on the market, go test drive one and you'll be surprised.

5 out of 5 stars, Kowalsky's Revenge
Shawn McGuinness,
R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)

This car is a Great value for the money!! I just bought a 2020 RT in White Knuckle with the 5.7 Hemi and the 6 speed manual gearbox. It's a blast to drive!!! Its not some Japaneze techno-dildo or Euro-trash slush-box. Its a real live American Muscle Car. Strong, Stable, Dependable, Well Built and Powerful. I feel sorry for the poorly informed little Yuppies who think that a foreign car is the way to go. Well they are wrong. The Dodge Challenger RT is a pure Joy to drive, and the technology doesn't get in the way of a good time. It handles very well. (Granted you have to possess some actual muscle in your arms, but a little masculinity is a good thing) It accelerates like a avalanche. And best of all, I can turn off the digital display and traction control with a push of a button and just use the tach, keep an eye on the oil pressure and temp gauge, and just...Drive. Other cars just seem to Vanish, at some...Point.

5 out of 5 stars, Not too shabby!
Kendall Gaspard,
SXT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Bought my wife a 2020 Challenger as a surprise for being a dope wife and she's been pleased and been enjoying every minute of it! Should have purchased sooner!

Write a review

See all 16 reviews

2020 Dodge Challenger videos

Best Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?

Best Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?

ELANA SCHERR: Everybody on my Instagram is posting push-up challenges right now. Don't worry. You are not going to get any exercise posts from me. But that doesn't mean I'm not interested in building muscle. I just prefer burnouts to pull-ups. Then there's going to be giant burnout. This is going to be great. [TIRES SCREECHING] The term muscle car came about in the late '60s and early '70s, but you don't have to have a classic car to flex your muscle. This is my top 10 list of modern muscle cars. [MUSIC PLAYING] Oh, we need rules. If we're doing this, we need rules, right? OK. Horsepower divided by torque with cylinders-- how many, eight? American, four doors, two doors? Could be all-wheel drive. How long a burnout versus how fast? This is hard. In the old days, a muscle car was an American car company's most powerful engine in its sportiest mid-sized car. Think GTO, Hemi Charger, Big Block Chevelle. Then there were the pony cars, which is where you'd get your Challengers, Camaros, Mustangs, AMC, AMXs. Following those rules now would mean that this entire list would be nothing but Camaro, Challenger, and Mustang in various trim levels from base V8 to top of the line-- all great cars, but kind of a boring video. So I opened up the definition to all makes and models. These are my only criteria. Number one, it's available now or it was within the last couple of years. Number two, it's one of the most powerful cars made by the company, and driving it will make you laugh. I expect this list is going to make you very angry. Heck, it made me angry, and I wrote it. Let's get to it. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number 10, Tesla Model S Performance. Are you mad yet? OK, well, half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for Tesla to be on a muscle car list, and the other half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for it not to be number one on the muscle car list. Let me just tell you why I picked it and put it where it is-- so freaking fast. Sure, no V8 engine, no engine at all, but the Tesla's performance is out of this world. And it has a lot of kind of trick options for showing off, which is very muscle car era. It has a 0 to 60 time of 2.4 seconds. That's half, half of what it took a classic muscle car. Modern times, modern muscle. So why isn't the Tesla higher on the list? Well, first of all, price. It's $100,000 for the fastest one. And I don't think a muscle car has to be cheap necessarily, but it should be cheaper than that. Mostly, though, it's about sound. Sound is a really important part of the muscle car experience, and the Tesla just doesn't do it for me. Sorry. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number nine, BMW M8. Did I just say that price was a factor and then pick a car that cost $133,000? Yes, yes, I did. But blame Mark Takahashi. My BMW pick was the M5, which is also a 600-horsepower bruiser, but cost about $30,000 less. Then Mark came in, and he was like, no, M8 because it's a two door. It's more muscly. And you know, I just didn't have the energy to fight with him. I think he could take me, really. Think he could kick my ass. Point is, BMW makes some monster muscle. And the all-wheel drive M8 has a rear wheel drive mode so you can kick out the back end and do those very important burnouts. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number eight, Nissan GT-R. Why is the GT-R on this list? Well, it is brutally, stupidly fast. It has a 0 to 60 time that competes with the Tesla, and it can do it all day long. Plus, it's kind of unexpected in Nissan's lineup. It's funny to look back at the early days of Pontiac and Chrysler and realize how stodgy those brands were, and then bam, GTO. The GT-R is kind of Nissan's version of that. Why is it back at number eight? Well, the price, over $100,000. And it's a V6. Yes, it's a nearly 600-horsepower V6, but still it is missing some cylinders. Got to be a V8, new rule that I just made up right now. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number seven, Mercedes AMG E63 and the Audi S8. Yep, it's a tie. It's a tie of two cars that at first glance shouldn't even be on this list, but hear me out. It's a tie because both the Mercedes and the Audi are nearly 600 horsepower. The AMG is a little bit over, and the S8's a little bit under. Both are surprisingly fast, faster than anything that big has a right to be. Why are big luxury cars on my muscle car list? Again, if we go back to the muscle car era, the big engines came out of big cars. And the Chrysler 300 and huge cube Cadillacs were surprisingly powerful. Also, a lot of the popular cars like, say, Plymouth Roadrunner were available in wagon form like the Mercedes is. So you could get a big engine in an unexpected body, and that makes it a sleeper, which everyone knows is the coolest relative of the muscle car. This is an '81 Trans Am, so it made about 200 horsepower. It's not really impressive compared to the classic muscle cars. Made about 400. But in '81, there wasn't much that was making more. So I'm going to say '81 Turbo Trans Am, still a muscle car-- just little muscle. Number six, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. [DOG BARKS] Yeah, you heard me. [MUSIC PLAYING] The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is powered by the same engine that Dodge put in the Charger and Challenger-- 700 horsepower, 6.2-liter Hemi. So yeah, it is an SUV, but I mean, with all that horsepower and kind of a low stance, it's not really an off-roader. So if it isn't a muscle car, what is it? I'm making a new rule. Anything with a Hellcat engine is a muscle car. But nothing with four doors can be in the top three. Is that OK? Is that OK with you? Yeah? Going to be all right? He says it's OK. Number five is the Lexus RC F. It's the least horsepower on this list, with a 5 liter making 472 horses. What a world we live in when nearly 500 horsepower isn't bragworthy. The Lexus is on our list because it looks so muscly, with a long hood, and a short deck, and rear wheel drive, two doors. Plus, if you pay more, you can get a wing. And nothing is more muscly than a wing. Just ask anyone with a Plymouth Superbird. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number four Dodge Hellcat Charger. Dang those pesky rear doors. The Charger has the distinction of being the only car on our list to have been an actual muscle car by the strictest standards. Dodge introduced the Charger in 1966 and redesigned it in 1968 to the more famous Coke bottle design. In my opinion, that second-generation Charger is one of the prettiest American cars ever made. And it's also a very famous design. Seen it in movies like Bullet and Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry. It's also in a TV show. What was it called? Um-- Dukes of Hazzard? I don't know. I never heard of it. Today's Charger has too many doors to crack the top three-- see the rule that I made during number six-- but it's one of the best all-around cars on our list, impressive even in 392 trim and downright remarkable as a Hellcat. [MUSIC PLAYING] Onto the pony cars. I wish I could declare a three-way tie for the top three because each one is good in a different muscular way. At number three is the Chevy Camaro, obviously ZL1 because it's top dog with 650 horsepower. But a Camaro SS still lifts plenty of weight. The reason the Camaro isn't higher on the list is because the back seat is small, and visibility is bad. And those are sports car attributes. A proper muscle car shouldn't feel cramped. Number two is the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. With two doors and a couple of variants of the incredible Hellcat engine, what else could it be but the Dodge Challenger? I mean, Redeye gets the pick because 797 horses. But the 717 horse regular Hellcat is no slouch, nor for that matter is the 392, the 485 horses. The Challenger is the closest to a traditional muscle car on our list despite being based on a pony car design. It's roomy, comfortable, and happiest in a straight line rather than a corkscrew. That said, all the cars on this list are astonishing performers on a road course, as well as a drag strip. There's just no room for one-trick ponies anymore. [MUSIC PLAYING] And here we are, number one, the car that put the pony in pony cars, the Ford Mustang. For maximum muscle, we're going to go with the GT500 with its 760 horsepower and 11-second quarter mile times. But like the others in the top three, the base GT is good too, everything a muscle car needs-- horsepower, style, legacy, the ability to make you look powerful even if you've never seen the inside of a gym. That's why it's our number one. If you want more details on exactly why the top three ended up in the order that they did, watch our previous muscle car comparison from back in the days when we were all allowed to hang out together and go to race tracks. Oh my god, that was hard. I hate top 10 lists. I'm going to go online and start arguing with myself. You should too. Tell me what you'd put on your top 10 list. [REVVING]

Edmunds' Elana Scherr lists the best muscle cars of 2020, including American muscle cars and other, more unusual choices. She also explains what makes a classic muscle car and gives her Top 10 picks for the best modern muscle cars on sale.

Features & Specs

SXT 2dr Coupe features & specs
SXT 2dr Coupe
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$28,095
MPG 19 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower305 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all for sale
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe features & specs
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe
6.4L 8cyl 6M
MSRP$38,995
MPG 14 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower485 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all for sale
R/T 2dr Coupe features & specs
R/T 2dr Coupe
5.7L 8cyl 6M
MSRP$34,995
MPG 15 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower375 hp @ 5150 rpm
See all for sale
R/T Scat Pack Widebody 2dr Coupe features & specs
R/T Scat Pack Widebody 2dr Coupe
6.4L 8cyl 6M
MSRP$44,995
MPG 14 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower485 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Dodge Challenger features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Challenger safety features:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Illuminates a light on either of the Challenger's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
Forward Collision Warning
Helps prevent collisions by sounding an alert when the Challenger detects an imminent collision.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Sounds a warning if a vehicle is approaching the Challenger from the side while it's backing into traffic.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Acceptable
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Dodge Challenger vs. the competition

Dodge Challenger vs. Chevrolet Camaro

If practicality and comfort are near the top of your list, the Challenger is far and away the better car in this matchup. The Camaro's trunk is tiny, and the back seat is equally useless. Then there's the issue of visibility. You thought the Challenger was hard to see out of? The Camaro is worse. But the Camaro performs far better than the Challenger on the road when the pavement starts to twist and turn.

Compare Dodge Challenger & Chevrolet Camaro features

Dodge Challenger vs. Ford Mustang

The Challenger has always been an outlier among modern muscle cars due to its larger footprint. That's especially evident when it's pitted against the Ford Mustang. The Mustang looks and drives like the smaller car that it is, but whatever it gains in terms of nimble handling, it gives back when it comes to practicality. The Challenger can hold four adults and a lot of cargo, while the Mustang is really only comfortable for two.

Compare Dodge Challenger & Ford Mustang features

Dodge Challenger vs. Dodge Charger

Think of the Charger as the Challenger's non-identical twin. It offers two extra doors and many of the same engine choices and features. The Challenger retains a lot of the retro style from its past, while the Charger has more contemporary roots. They both drive similarly, so the real decision is whether you want two or four doors.

Compare Dodge Challenger & Dodge Charger features

FAQ

Is the Dodge Challenger a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Challenger both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. You probably care about Dodge Challenger fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Challenger gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Challenger has 16.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Challenger. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Dodge Challenger?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Dodge Challenger:

  • New limited-edition 50th Anniversary package available
  • New 807-horsepower SRT Super Stock trim
  • Part of the third Challenger generation introduced for 2008
Learn more

Is the Dodge Challenger reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge Challenger is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Challenger. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Challenger's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Dodge Challenger a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Dodge Challenger is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Challenger and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Challenger is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Dodge Challenger?

The least-expensive 2020 Dodge Challenger is the 2020 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,095.

Other versions include:

  • SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $28,095
  • R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $38,995
  • R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $34,995
  • R/T Scat Pack Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $44,995
  • GT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,095
  • SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $58,995
  • GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,095
  • SXT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,095
  • SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $76,595
  • SRT Hellcat Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $64,995
  • SRT Hellcat Redeye 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $70,595
  • R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary 2dr Coupe w/Prod. End 03/20 (6.4L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $44,490
Learn more

What are the different models of Dodge Challenger?

If you're interested in the Dodge Challenger, the next question is, which Challenger model is right for you? Challenger variants include SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), and R/T Scat Pack Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M). For a full list of Challenger models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Dodge Challenger

2020 Dodge Challenger Overview

The 2020 Dodge Challenger is offered in the following submodels: Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary, Challenger Coupe, Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody, Challenger SRT Hellcat, Challenger R/T Scat Pack, Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. Available styles include SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), R/T Scat Pack Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), GT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A), SRT Hellcat Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), SRT Hellcat Redeye 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A), and R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary 2dr Coupe w/Prod. End 03/20 (6.4L 8cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2020 Dodge Challenger?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Dodge Challenger and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Challenger 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Challenger.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Dodge Challenger and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Challenger featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Dodge Challenger?

Which 2020 Dodge Challengers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Dodge Challenger for sale near. There are currently 160 new 2020 Challengers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,760 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Dodge Challenger. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $15,676 on a used or CPO 2020 Challenger available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Dodge Challengers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Dodge Challenger for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,472.

Find a new Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $20,984.

Related 2020 Dodge Challenger info

