Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,636
|$17,289
|$19,585
|Clean
|$13,935
|$16,446
|$18,585
|Average
|$12,533
|$14,761
|$16,585
|Rough
|$11,131
|$13,075
|$14,585
Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,525
|$17,054
|$19,244
|Clean
|$13,829
|$16,223
|$18,262
|Average
|$12,438
|$14,560
|$16,296
|Rough
|$11,046
|$12,897
|$14,331
Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,727
|$11,877
|$13,726
|Clean
|$9,261
|$11,298
|$13,025
|Average
|$8,329
|$10,140
|$11,623
|Rough
|$7,397
|$8,982
|$10,222
Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,942
|$12,013
|$13,796
|Clean
|$9,465
|$11,427
|$13,092
|Average
|$8,513
|$10,256
|$11,683
|Rough
|$7,561
|$9,085
|$10,274
Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,143
|$11,261
|$13,077
|Clean
|$8,705
|$10,712
|$12,409
|Average
|$7,829
|$9,614
|$11,074
|Rough
|$6,953
|$8,516
|$9,739
Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,364
|$12,633
|$14,582
|Clean
|$9,867
|$12,017
|$13,838
|Average
|$8,874
|$10,785
|$12,349
|Rough
|$7,882
|$9,553
|$10,859
Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,829
|$25,575
|$28,821
|Clean
|$20,784
|$24,328
|$27,349
|Average
|$18,693
|$21,834
|$24,406
|Rough
|$16,601
|$19,341
|$21,463
Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,602
|$18,172
|$21,231
|Clean
|$13,902
|$17,286
|$20,147
|Average
|$12,503
|$15,515
|$17,979
|Rough
|$11,105
|$13,743
|$15,811
Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,420
|$16,065
|$18,344
|Clean
|$12,777
|$15,281
|$17,408
|Average
|$11,492
|$13,715
|$15,534
|Rough
|$10,206
|$12,149
|$13,661