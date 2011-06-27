  1. Home
2013 Ford Mustang Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,636$17,289$19,585
Clean$13,935$16,446$18,585
Average$12,533$14,761$16,585
Rough$11,131$13,075$14,585
Sell my 2013 Ford Mustang with Edmunds
Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,525$17,054$19,244
Clean$13,829$16,223$18,262
Average$12,438$14,560$16,296
Rough$11,046$12,897$14,331
Sell my 2013 Ford Mustang with Edmunds
Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,727$11,877$13,726
Clean$9,261$11,298$13,025
Average$8,329$10,140$11,623
Rough$7,397$8,982$10,222
Sell my 2013 Ford Mustang with Edmunds
Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,942$12,013$13,796
Clean$9,465$11,427$13,092
Average$8,513$10,256$11,683
Rough$7,561$9,085$10,274
Sell my 2013 Ford Mustang with Edmunds
Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,143$11,261$13,077
Clean$8,705$10,712$12,409
Average$7,829$9,614$11,074
Rough$6,953$8,516$9,739
Sell my 2013 Ford Mustang with Edmunds
Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,364$12,633$14,582
Clean$9,867$12,017$13,838
Average$8,874$10,785$12,349
Rough$7,882$9,553$10,859
Sell my 2013 Ford Mustang with Edmunds
Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,829$25,575$28,821
Clean$20,784$24,328$27,349
Average$18,693$21,834$24,406
Rough$16,601$19,341$21,463
Sell my 2013 Ford Mustang with Edmunds
Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,602$18,172$21,231
Clean$13,902$17,286$20,147
Average$12,503$15,515$17,979
Rough$11,105$13,743$15,811
Sell my 2013 Ford Mustang with Edmunds
Estimated values
2013 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,420$16,065$18,344
Clean$12,777$15,281$17,408
Average$11,492$13,715$15,534
Rough$10,206$12,149$13,661
Sell my 2013 Ford Mustang with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Ford Mustang on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,705 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,712 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Mustang is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,705 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,712 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Ford Mustang, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,705 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,712 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Ford Mustang. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Ford Mustang and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Ford Mustang ranges from $6,953 to $13,077, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Ford Mustang is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.