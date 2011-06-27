2020 Audi SQ7
What’s new
- The SQ7 is new for 2020
- Kicks off the first SQ7 generation
Pros & Cons
- Twin-turbo 500-hp V8 moves the SQ7 with authority
- Four-wheel steering keeps the big SUV feeling nimble
- 48-volt hybrid system provides added acceleration from a standstill
- Cramped third-row seats
- Infotainment system can be distracting to use
- Less cargo space than most competitors
2020 Audi SQ7 Review
Do you ever take a look at your garage and think, "What this could really use is a seven-seat midsize luxury SUV with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 producing 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque?" Good news — Audi is producing a performance variant of its all-wheel-drive Q7 crossover to address your oddly specific needs. The 2020 Audi SQ7 doubles the base Q7's cylinder count and power output, then adds a handful of performance, styling and luxury upgrades to boot. That sounds like a winning formula to us, especially since we currently rank the Audi Q7 at the top of its class.
According to Audi, the SQ7 rockets to highway speeds in just 4.3 seconds — roughly half a second slower than the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, which is driven by a slightly more powerful version of the same motor.
But the SQ7 isn't just about straight-line speed. There's also an available sport differential, which can increase the ratio of power shunted to the rear axle from the standard 40:60 front/rear split to 20:80. You can also spec active roll stabilization to help reduce body movement in corners. Standard all-wheel steering keeps the SQ7 pointed ahead at higher speeds and reduces the turning radius in parking lots.
Aside from the requisite badging changes, plenty of visual upgrades distinguish the SQ7 from its sober siblings. These include quad exhaust tips and trim that extends into the Christmas-ham-sized air intakes. Inside are ventilated front sport seats with thicker bolsters to keep driver and passenger from slipping and sliding in turns.
Why does it matter?
Aside from the inherent benefit of being able to keep the kids in line with one squeeze of your right foot, the SQ7 gives you the ability to actually have some fun in your family hauler. As long as Audi doesn't sacrifice the Q7's superlative comfort in the process, the SQ7 could prove to be one of the most desirable vehicles in the segment.
Edmunds says
The 2020 Audi SQ7 starts with an excellent family crossover and adds even greater levels of performance. It has all the makings of a formidable family hauler, provided it retains the Q7's controlled and comfortable ride.
Which SQ7 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi SQ7 models
The 2020 Audi SQ7 offers two trim levels. The Prestige Plus includes a number of sumptuous features that cement its luxury SUV status. The Prestige trim takes things even further with advanced creature comforts. Highlight features include:
Premium Plus
Starts you off with:
- Turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine (500 horsepower, 568 lb-ft of torque)
- Eight-speed automatic transmission
- All-wheel drive
- 15.8-inch ventilated front brakes and 13.8-inch ventilated rears
- Adaptive air sport suspension
- LED headlights and taillights
- Heated front seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment
- Four-zone automatic climate control
- Power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with paddle shifters
Technology and safety features include:
- 10.1-inch upper infotainment touchscreen and 8.6-inch lower touchscreen
- Navigation
- 3D premium surround sound
- Top-view camera system with 360-degree view
- Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
Prestige
Takes all features in the Premium Plus and adds:
- Dual-pane acoustic glass for front and rear windows
- Power soft-closing doors (catch as they're being closed and gently pull shut)
- Intersection assist (issues warning at up to 18 mph if cross-traffic is detected)
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated front and rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Panoramic sunroof
Technology and safety features include:
- Multicolor ambient lighting
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
- Traffic sign recognition
- Lane-keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between vehicle and the car in front) with Traffic Jam Assist
Main optional features and packages
Also available on either SQ7 Premium Plus and Prestige trims unless otherwise noted:
- Black Optic package with dark exterior accents with summer performance tires
- Ventilated and massaging front seats
- Towing package increases trailering capacity up to 7,700 pounds
- Wi-Fi hotspot with subscription
- Sport package with active roll stabilization and sport differential (Prestige only)
- 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System (Prestige only)
|Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP
$84,800
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seating
Seats 7
Transmission
8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP
$90,400
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seating
Seats 7
Transmission
8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
- Audi Pre Sense Front
- Uses sensors at the front of the car to warn you about an imminent front collision and can automatically apply the brakes.
- Audi Pre Sense Rear
- Reacts to an imminent rear-end collision by tensioning seat belts, closing windows and adjusting the seats for optimal protection.
- Audi Side Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Assist and Vehicle Exit Warning
- Warns you if a vehicle is lurking in your blind spot and alerts passengers about to exit the car to approaching vehicles.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
Audi SQ7 vs. the competition
Audi SQ7 vs. BMW X7
The X7 M50i is an aggressive version of the largest vehicle in BMW's lineup. It has more horsepower and quicker acceleration than the SQ7, with increased cooling to manage its turbo V8. But the X7 M50i is also a significant step up in price from the SQ7, so unless you're an M aficionado, the Audi should work quite nicely.
Audi SQ7 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
The GLE 580 is a Mercedes SUV that comes with a turbocharged V8 and mild hybrid system to increase efficiency. But because it has less power than the SQ7, the GLE 580 undercuts it in price by thousands. We suggest using the savings to add Mercedes' phenomenal E-Active Body Control suspension.
Audi SQ7 vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Armed with a roaring 5.0-liter V8, the Range Rover Sport P525 HSE is the closest match to the SQ7 in starting price. It also has a much larger fuel tank to ensure you'll fill up less often than Audi owners. Cramped cargo capacity is one area of concern, but its looks and athleticism are an enticing combination.
