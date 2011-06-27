Do you ever take a look at your garage and think, "What this could really use is a seven-seat midsize luxury SUV with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 producing 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque?" Good news — Audi is producing a performance variant of its all-wheel-drive Q7 crossover to address your oddly specific needs. The 2020 Audi SQ7 doubles the base Q7's cylinder count and power output, then adds a handful of performance, styling and luxury upgrades to boot. That sounds like a winning formula to us, especially since we currently rank the Audi Q7 at the top of its class.

According to Audi, the SQ7 rockets to highway speeds in just 4.3 seconds — roughly half a second slower than the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, which is driven by a slightly more powerful version of the same motor.

But the SQ7 isn't just about straight-line speed. There's also an available sport differential, which can increase the ratio of power shunted to the rear axle from the standard 40:60 front/rear split to 20:80. You can also spec active roll stabilization to help reduce body movement in corners. Standard all-wheel steering keeps the SQ7 pointed ahead at higher speeds and reduces the turning radius in parking lots.

Aside from the requisite badging changes, plenty of visual upgrades distinguish the SQ7 from its sober siblings. These include quad exhaust tips and trim that extends into the Christmas-ham-sized air intakes. Inside are ventilated front sport seats with thicker bolsters to keep driver and passenger from slipping and sliding in turns.

Why does it matter?

Aside from the inherent benefit of being able to keep the kids in line with one squeeze of your right foot, the SQ7 gives you the ability to actually have some fun in your family hauler. As long as Audi doesn't sacrifice the Q7's superlative comfort in the process, the SQ7 could prove to be one of the most desirable vehicles in the segment.

Edmunds says

The 2020 Audi SQ7 starts with an excellent family crossover and adds even greater levels of performance. It has all the makings of a formidable family hauler, provided it retains the Q7's controlled and comfortable ride.