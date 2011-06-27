  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi SQ7

2020 Audi SQ7

What’s new

  • The SQ7 is new for 2020
  • Kicks off the first SQ7 generation

Pros & Cons

  • Twin-turbo 500-hp V8 moves the SQ7 with authority
  • Four-wheel steering keeps the big SUV feeling nimble
  • 48-volt hybrid system provides added acceleration from a standstill
  • Cramped third-row seats
  • Infotainment system can be distracting to use
  • Less cargo space than most competitors
MSRP Starting at
$84,800
Save as much as $1,500
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,500 with Edmunds

2020 Audi SQ7 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Audi SQ7 Review

Do you ever take a look at your garage and think, "What this could really use is a seven-seat midsize luxury SUV with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 producing 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque?" Good news — Audi is producing a performance variant of its all-wheel-drive Q7 crossover to address your oddly specific needs. The 2020 Audi SQ7 doubles the base Q7's cylinder count and power output, then adds a handful of performance, styling and luxury upgrades to boot. That sounds like a winning formula to us, especially since we currently rank the Audi Q7 at the top of its class.

According to Audi, the SQ7 rockets to highway speeds in just 4.3 seconds — roughly half a second slower than the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, which is driven by a slightly more powerful version of the same motor.

But the SQ7 isn't just about straight-line speed. There's also an available sport differential, which can increase the ratio of power shunted to the rear axle from the standard 40:60 front/rear split to 20:80. You can also spec active roll stabilization to help reduce body movement in corners. Standard all-wheel steering keeps the SQ7 pointed ahead at higher speeds and reduces the turning radius in parking lots.

Aside from the requisite badging changes, plenty of visual upgrades distinguish the SQ7 from its sober siblings. These include quad exhaust tips and trim that extends into the Christmas-ham-sized air intakes. Inside are ventilated front sport seats with thicker bolsters to keep driver and passenger from slipping and sliding in turns.

Why does it matter?

Aside from the inherent benefit of being able to keep the kids in line with one squeeze of your right foot, the SQ7 gives you the ability to actually have some fun in your family hauler. As long as Audi doesn't sacrifice the Q7's superlative comfort in the process, the SQ7 could prove to be one of the most desirable vehicles in the segment.

Edmunds says

The 2020 Audi SQ7 starts with an excellent family crossover and adds even greater levels of performance. It has all the makings of a formidable family hauler, provided it retains the Q7's controlled and comfortable ride.

Which SQ7 does Edmunds recommend?

The SQ7 Premium Plus is an excellent choice for its starting price. The standard V8 engine, all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmission are a winning formula, and it comes with an extensive list of features usually found on outrageously expensive luxury cars. It showcases much of the best equipment Audi has to offer, and most of the extra comforts in the higher-level Prestige trim are available as add-ons if you so choose.

Audi SQ7 models

The 2020 Audi SQ7 offers two trim levels. The Prestige Plus includes a number of sumptuous features that cement its luxury SUV status. The Prestige trim takes things even further with advanced creature comforts. Highlight features include:

Premium Plus
Starts you off with:

  • Turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine (500 horsepower, 568 lb-ft of torque)
  • Eight-speed automatic transmission
  • All-wheel drive
  • 15.8-inch ventilated front brakes and 13.8-inch ventilated rears
  • Adaptive air sport suspension
  • LED headlights and taillights
  • Heated front seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment
  • Four-zone automatic climate control
  • Power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with paddle shifters

Technology and safety features include:

  • 10.1-inch upper infotainment touchscreen and 8.6-inch lower touchscreen
  • Navigation
  • 3D premium surround sound
  • Top-view camera system with 360-degree view
  • Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time)
  • Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)

Prestige
Takes all features in the Premium Plus and adds:

  • Dual-pane acoustic glass for front and rear windows
  • Power soft-closing doors (catch as they're being closed and gently pull shut)
  • Intersection assist (issues warning at up to 18 mph if cross-traffic is detected)
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Heated front and rear seats
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Panoramic sunroof

Technology and safety features include:

  • Multicolor ambient lighting
  • Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Lane-keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
  • Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between vehicle and the car in front) with Traffic Jam Assist

Main optional features and packages
Also available on either SQ7 Premium Plus and Prestige trims unless otherwise noted:

  • Black Optic package with dark exterior accents with summer performance tires
  • Ventilated and massaging front seats
  • Towing package increases trailering capacity up to 7,700 pounds
  • Wi-Fi hotspot with subscription
  • Sport package with active roll stabilization and sport differential (Prestige only)
  • 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System (Prestige only)

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Audi SQ7.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$84,800
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$90,400
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Audi SQ7 features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite SQ7 safety features:

    Audi Pre Sense Front
    Uses sensors at the front of the car to warn you about an imminent front collision and can automatically apply the brakes.
    Audi Pre Sense Rear
    Reacts to an imminent rear-end collision by tensioning seat belts, closing windows and adjusting the seats for optimal protection.
    Audi Side Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Assist and Vehicle Exit Warning
    Warns you if a vehicle is lurking in your blind spot and alerts passengers about to exit the car to approaching vehicles.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

    Audi SQ7 vs. the competition

    Audi SQ7 vs. BMW X7

    The X7 M50i is an aggressive version of the largest vehicle in BMW's lineup. It has more horsepower and quicker acceleration than the SQ7, with increased cooling to manage its turbo V8. But the X7 M50i is also a significant step up in price from the SQ7, so unless you're an M aficionado, the Audi should work quite nicely.

    Compare Audi SQ7 & BMW X7 features

    Audi SQ7 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

    The GLE 580 is a Mercedes SUV that comes with a turbocharged V8 and mild hybrid system to increase efficiency. But because it has less power than the SQ7, the GLE 580 undercuts it in price by thousands. We suggest using the savings to add Mercedes' phenomenal E-Active Body Control suspension.

    Compare Audi SQ7 & Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class features

    Audi SQ7 vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Armed with a roaring 5.0-liter V8, the Range Rover Sport P525 HSE is the closest match to the SQ7 in starting price. It also has a much larger fuel tank to ensure you'll fill up less often than Audi owners. Cramped cargo capacity is one area of concern, but its looks and athleticism are an enticing combination.

    Compare Audi SQ7 & Land Rover Range Rover Sport features

    Related SQ7 Articles

    FAQ

    Is the Audi SQ7 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 SQ7 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi SQ7 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the SQ7 gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi SQ7. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Audi SQ7?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi SQ7:

    • The SQ7 is new for 2020
    • Kicks off the first SQ7 generation
    Learn more

    Is the Audi SQ7 reliable?

    To determine whether the Audi SQ7 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the SQ7. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the SQ7's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Audi SQ7 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Audi SQ7 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 SQ7 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi SQ7?

    The least-expensive 2020 Audi SQ7 is the 2020 Audi SQ7 Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $84,800.

    Other versions include:

    • Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $84,800
    • Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $90,400
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Audi SQ7?

    If you're interested in the Audi SQ7, the next question is, which SQ7 model is right for you? SQ7 variants include Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of SQ7 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Audi SQ7

    2020 Audi SQ7 Overview

    The 2020 Audi SQ7 is offered in the following submodels: SQ7 SUV. Available styles include Premium Plus TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Audi SQ7?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi SQ7 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 SQ7.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi SQ7 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 SQ7 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi SQ7?

    2020 Audi SQ7 Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2020 Audi SQ7 Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $93,840. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi SQ7 Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $1,500 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,500 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $92,340.

    The average savings for the 2020 Audi SQ7 Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1.6% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 7 2020 Audi SQ7 Prestige TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Audi SQ7s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi SQ7 for sale near. There are currently 16 new 2020 SQ7s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $89,285 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi SQ7. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,500 on a used or CPO 2020 SQ7 available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Audi SQ7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Audi SQ7 for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,853.

    Find a new Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,198.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi SQ7?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Audi lease specials

    Related 2020 Audi SQ7 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles