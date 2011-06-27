  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford Mustang V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Mustang
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Equipment Group 102Ayes
Reverse Sensing System & Security Packageyes
Equipment Group 101Ayes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room45.2 in.
Rear leg room29.8 in.
Rear shoulder room45.0 in.
Exterior Options
Tape Stripe Deleteyes
Measurements
Front track62.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.6 cu.ft.
Length188.1 in.
Curb weight3630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume90.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red
  • Performance White
  • Grabber Blue
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Gotta Have it Green Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
