Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 63,718 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$3,323 Below Market
- 115,229 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$2,466 Below Market
- 81,034 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,877
- 89,917 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995$797 Below Market
- 159,971 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,895$449 Below Market
- 68,021 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,989
- 42,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,991$209 Below Market
- 58,478 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,561$857 Below Market
- 37,534 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995
- 96,261 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$332 Below Market
- 86,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,272$514 Below Market
- 14,111 miles
$17,995
- 97,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995$481 Below Market
- 61,718 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,777
- 61,529 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,000
- 77,901 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,397$264 Below Market
- 92,697 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,677
- 42,142 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Genesis Coupe
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Genesis Coupe
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.327 Reviews
Report abuse
NoWayOut,05/06/2016
2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I love my car, but it has some minor flaws common to all of them. First off the turbo waste gate does rattle but only till the car warms up, then your good. It's not loud like everyone says, just annoying if your windows are down and the radio is off and you near a wall or something. Some people are just sensitive to any noise at all. Second, don't get the Navigation, because the touchscreen sucks and always needs re-calibrated. But that does not last and you push in one place, and something else goes off. Bad design and Hyundai's warranty sucks on the interior. Don't get sold on the 100K warranty. It has a lot of holes in it. If your not the first owner, it only good to 60K not 100K. And it's powertrain only, nothing else. Other than these small things, it's a fun quick car and reliable. I have about 65k miles, and no problems yet. For the money USED, it's a great deal if you can get it around 16K, like I did. Don't buy new, they depreciate like crazy cause their a Hyundai, not a Toyota or Honda by any means for resale value. But for reliability, they do hold their own, great daily driver. Gets a lot of looks and questions on what it it, especially with the wing badge kit deleting the Hyundai logos. People can't believe its a Hyundai. Overall, I love the car, it's great for the money.
