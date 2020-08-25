Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for Sale Near Me

I love my car, but it has some minor flaws common to all of them. First off the turbo waste gate does rattle but only till the car warms up, then your good. It's not loud like everyone says, just annoying if your windows are down and the radio is off and you near a wall or something. Some people are just sensitive to any noise at all. Second, don't get the Navigation, because the touchscreen sucks and always needs re-calibrated. But that does not last and you push in one place, and something else goes off. Bad design and Hyundai's warranty sucks on the interior. Don't get sold on the 100K warranty. It has a lot of holes in it. If your not the first owner, it only good to 60K not 100K. And it's powertrain only, nothing else. Other than these small things, it's a fun quick car and reliable. I have about 65k miles, and no problems yet. For the money USED, it's a great deal if you can get it around 16K, like I did. Don't buy new, they depreciate like crazy cause their a Hyundai, not a Toyota or Honda by any means for resale value. But for reliability, they do hold their own, great daily driver. Gets a lot of looks and questions on what it it, especially with the wing badge kit deleting the Hyundai logos. People can't believe its a Hyundai. Overall, I love the car, it's great for the money.

