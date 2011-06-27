  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
  4. Used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Looks great, handles well, very comfortable for a sports car.
  • Still gets its butt whipped by the 5.7-liter Camaro and Firebird twins.
Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Ford Mustang SVT Cobra for Sale
List Price Estimate
$4,556 - $10,598
Used Mustang SVT Cobra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Ford Mustang has been around for 33 years. After receiving a dramatic redesign in 1994, and the 4.6-liter modular V8 in 1996, the Mustang design team has been quietly preparing for a freshening in 1999. The SVT (Special Vehicle Team) has been pretty busy as well; the Cobra received a hand-built, four-cam, 305-horsepower just last year, and as such stands pat this year.

We think that it's a good idea for Ford to take a year off from messing with things on its little hot-rod. With all of the other changes taking place with the rest of its models, some of which haven't been well received, it seems like a good idea to follow the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" rule. However, we would like to see traction control made available on the Cobra. Sure, it has Ford's "Traction-Lok" limited-slip axle, but it is still pretty darn easy to get the back end of the car pointed in the wrong direction. We think that a traction control system would make this car much friendlier in inclement weather conditions.

Speaking of friendly, we love the Mustang's interior, and think that it is the main reason that the 'Stang sells more models than Camaro and Firebird combined. The seats sit fairly high, giving drivers an outstanding view of the road; the dashboard has a nice two-toned, double bubble layout that is nicely textured; the gauges and controls are easy to view and manipulate; and the front bucket seats offer great lateral support. We won't dwell too much on the backseat, because no one in their right mind buys a sports car for rear-seat accommodations.

As you have undoubtedly read, the Mustang Cobra is a very driver-friendly car, plenty of power yet very easy to navigate around town and with a pretty forgiving ride on the freeways. We like its lively tail, but it can be disconcerting when traveling on twisty two-laners. If you are looking for a car to go canyon storming in, you may be more satisfied in a Chevy Camaro Z28. In the final analysis, though, the Cobra has the goods that most enthusiasts want -- a muscular V8 with a great exhaust note, a nice interior, supportive seats, aggressive styling and entertaining performance at a competitive price. It has long been Ford's recipe for success to provide cars that appeal to a wide range of people, and anyone looking for a fast, fun daily driver should take a look at the Cobra.

1997 Highlights

After last year's significant underhood upgrade, the SVT folks saw no reason to make changes to the Cobra for this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra.

5(57%)
4(43%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Thank god for extended warranties!
Teri,05/28/2002
This car has been fun and is a very comfortable drive but have had aprx $3300 worth of work done to it that luckily was covered under the extended warranty. No engine problems, has always been a strong running car but have had a few rear end problems. Starting the creek and make noises again. : /
Fun 2nd car
labethel,02/19/2003
While fun to drive, the stiff suspension makes this car jerk around the road while traversing the normal bumps and lumps in city driving. Performamnce is good otherwise.
my blown cobra
flowfx,10/31/2004
32v + boost = amazing amounts of power. my 97 cobra has a vortech sq-s trim @12psi and runs low 11s allday with a very safe tune. I think the editor review is ridiculous. And this is a SPORTS CAR with a SOLID REAR END. Of course its going to drive hard with a stiff suspension, and of course potholes are going to go BUMP. *rolleyes* Sounds like some of these people need to turn in their Cobras and head over to the Escort aisle.
Still Perfect After All These Years
REG,10/31/2009
I bought my Cobra convertible new and, outside of a fresh paint job, the only expenditures beyond scheduled maintenance have been tires, battery, and spark plug wires. It looks great, sounds great, rides great, makes me feel great. My best all-time automotive investment in which I plan to be buried (close by, at least).
See all 23 reviews of the 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
305 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra

Used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Overview

The Used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is offered in the following submodels: Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe, Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra.

Can't find a used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Mustang SVT Cobra for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,435.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,873.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Mustang SVT Cobra for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,090.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,347.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Mustang SVT Cobra lease specials

Related Used 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles