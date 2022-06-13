What is the RAV4 Hybrid?

The recipe for the RAV4 Hybrid is simple: Take the best-selling non-pickup in America, then add two electric motors and a battery pack. The result is a compact crossover that's both noticeably quicker than its non-hybrid counterpart and significantly more efficient. The RAV4 Hybrid's mushy brakes, droning engine note and rubbery steering mean this isn't our favorite hybrid SUV on the market, but we also wouldn't dissuade anyone from buying it.

This fuel-sipping crossover has soldiered on with minimal changes since it debuted in 2019, and that's broadly true of this year's model as well. However, the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid does have a few tricks up its sleeve. Possibly inspired by the standard RAV4's TRD Off-Road trim, the new RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition adds a handful of features to augment performance on the trail. It features unique suspension tuning, twin-tube shocks, Falken Wildpeak AT all-terrain tires and a roof rack.

Even if you aren't going for the spiffy Woodland Edition, upgrades throughout the lineup make this RAV4 Hybrid more desirable than the 2022. The standard touchscreen grows to 8 inches this year and the optional screen now measures 10.5 inches. Both are equipped with Toyota's newest multimedia system, which adds a Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless Android Auto to the mix. (Wireless Apple CarPlay was already included.)